Lendingtree : Small Businesses in California, Texas, New York, Florida and Ohio Will Be Hurt the Most by Government Shutdown

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses in California, Texas, New York, Florida and Ohio will be hurt the most by the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, according to a ValuePenguin.com study .

The government shutdown, currently in its 25th day, has put a hold on all Small Business Administration (SBA) activities, including the processing of SBA 7(a) loans, a key source of funding for thousands of small businesses across the country. With zero SBA loans being processed at the moment, the backlog of companies waiting for SBA funding is growing - and could take months to clear in the aftermath of the shutdown - hurting small businesses for far longer than anticipated.

To measure and rank states whose small businesses would be most affected by the current shutdown, ValuePenguin analysts looked at the number of SBA 7(a) loans issued, the cumulative sum of the loans issued and the total number of jobs supported by 7(a) loans since 2010.

Key findings

Small businesses in California , Texas , New York , Florida , Ohio , Michigan , Illinois , Georgia , Pennsylvania and Minnesota will be hurt the most by the shutdown. Historically, these states have the largest number of SBA 7(a) loans approved, and cumulatively the largest sum of loans issued.

, , , , , , , , and Minnesota will be hurt the most by the shutdown. Historically, these states have the largest number of SBA 7(a) loans approved, and cumulatively the largest sum of loans issued. Additionally, potential job losses will also be the highest in California , Texas , New York , Florida , Ohio , Michigan , Illinois , Georgia , Pennsylvania and Minnesota because of the huge volume of residents employed by SBA funding dependent small businesses in these states.

, , , , , , , , and because of the huge volume of residents employed by SBA funding dependent small businesses in these states. Small businesses in Wyoming , South Dakota , West Virginia , Delaware , Alaska , Vermont , North Dakota , Hawaii , Montana and Maine are least affected by the shutdown, due to the very small number of small businesses here who rely on SBA loans.

, , , , , , , , and are least affected by the shutdown, due to the very small number of small businesses here who rely on SBA loans. Since 2010 the Small Business Administration has issued over $177 billion in funding, by approving 472,000 7(a) loans. These loans have led to the creation of over five million jobs across the country.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/states-these-states-are-most-likely-be-hurt-government-shutdown.

How Will the Shutdown Hurt Small Businesses in Your State? State Overall

Rank Approved Loans

Rank Number of Loans Issued Rank Jobs Supported Rank California 1 1 1 1 Texas 2 2 2 2 New York 3 5 3 3 Florida 4 3 5 4 Ohio 5 7 4 5 Michigan 6 9 6 6 Illinois 6 6 8 7 Georgia 8 4 12 9 Pennsylvania 9 11 9 10 Minnesota 10 16 10 8 Wisconsin 11 13 11 11 Washington 12 8 14 14 New Jersey 13 10 13 16 Massachusetts 14 21 7 12 Colorado 15 12 15 15 Arizona 16 15 18 13 Indiana 17 17 16 18 Utah 18 19 17 17 North Carolina 18 14 19 20 Missouri 20 18 20 19 Virginia 21 20 21 21 Oregon 22 22 22 23 Maryland 23 23 23 22 Connecticut 24 27 24 25 Tennessee 25 24 29 26 Oklahoma 26 26 30 24 Iowa 27 33 31 27 Kansas 27 31 32 28 Kentucky 27 35 27 29 Louisiana 30 29 33 30 Idaho 31 36 25 33 Mississippi 32 30 28 37 South Carolina 33 25 36 35 Alabama 34 28 35 34 Nevada 35 32 34 32 New Hampshire 36 40 26 36 Nebraska 37 37 37 31 Rhode Island 38 41 38 38 Arkansas 38 34 42 41 New Mexico 40 38 43 39 Maine 41 42 39 40 Montana 42 39 41 42 Hawaii 43 50 40 43 North Dakota 44 45 45 45 Vermont 45 48 44 44 Alaska 46 43 49 46 Delaware 47 44 47 48 West Virginia 48 47 46 47 South Dakota 49 46 48 49 Wyoming 50 49 50 50

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, now part of LendingTree, is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research & provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com , dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

Media Contacts:

Divya Sangam

646 693 8445

divya@valuepenguin.com

SOURCE ValuePenguin