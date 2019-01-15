Lendingtree : Small Businesses in California, Texas, New York, Florida and Ohio Will Be Hurt the Most by Government Shutdown

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses in California, Texas, New York, Florida and Ohio will be hurt the most by the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, according to a ValuePenguin.com study.
The government shutdown, currently in its 25th day, has put a hold on all Small Business Administration (SBA) activities, including the processing of SBA 7(a) loans, a key source of funding for thousands of small businesses across the country. With zero SBA loans being processed at the moment, the backlog of companies waiting for SBA funding is growing - and could take months to clear in the aftermath of the shutdown - hurting small businesses for far longer than anticipated.
To measure and rank states whose small businesses would be most affected by the current shutdown, ValuePenguin analysts looked at the number of SBA 7(a) loans issued, the cumulative sum of the loans issued and the total number of jobs supported by 7(a) loans since 2010.
Key findings
- Small businesses in California, Texas, New York, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Minnesota will be hurt the most by the shutdown. Historically, these states have the largest number of SBA 7(a) loans approved, and cumulatively the largest sum of loans issued.
- Additionally, potential job losses will also be the highest in California, Texas, New York, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Minnesota because of the huge volume of residents employed by SBA funding dependent small businesses in these states.
- Small businesses in Wyoming, South Dakota, West Virginia, Delaware, Alaska, Vermont, North Dakota, Hawaii, Montana and Maine are least affected by the shutdown, due to the very small number of small businesses here who rely on SBA loans.
- Since 2010 the Small Business Administration has issued over $177 billion in funding, by approving 472,000 7(a) loans. These loans have led to the creation of over five million jobs across the country.
To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/states-these-states-are-most-likely-be-hurt-government-shutdown.
How Will the Shutdown Hurt Small Businesses in Your State?
State
Overall
Rank
Approved Loans
Rank
Number of Loans Issued Rank
Jobs Supported Rank
California
1
1
1
1
Texas
2
2
2
2
New York
3
5
3
3
Florida
4
3
5
4
Ohio
5
7
4
5
Michigan
6
9
6
6
Illinois
6
6
8
7
Georgia
8
4
12
9
Pennsylvania
9
11
9
10
Minnesota
10
16
10
8
Wisconsin
11
13
11
11
Washington
12
8
14
14
New Jersey
13
10
13
16
Massachusetts
14
21
7
12
Colorado
15
12
15
15
Arizona
16
15
18
13
Indiana
17
17
16
18
Utah
18
19
17
17
North Carolina
18
14
19
20
Missouri
20
18
20
19
Virginia
21
20
21
21
Oregon
22
22
22
23
Maryland
23
23
23
22
Connecticut
24
27
24
25
Tennessee
25
24
29
26
Oklahoma
26
26
30
24
Iowa
27
33
31
27
Kansas
27
31
32
28
Kentucky
27
35
27
29
Louisiana
30
29
33
30
Idaho
31
36
25
33
Mississippi
32
30
28
37
South Carolina
33
25
36
35
Alabama
34
28
35
34
Nevada
35
32
34
32
New Hampshire
36
40
26
36
Nebraska
37
37
37
31
Rhode Island
38
41
38
38
Arkansas
38
34
42
41
New Mexico
40
38
43
39
Maine
41
42
39
40
Montana
42
39
41
42
Hawaii
43
50
40
43
North Dakota
44
45
45
45
Vermont
45
48
44
44
Alaska
46
43
49
46
Delaware
47
44
47
48
West Virginia
48
47
46
47
South Dakota
49
46
48
49
Wyoming
50
49
50
50
About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, now part of LendingTree, is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research & provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com
About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.
Media Contacts:
Divya Sangam
646 693 8445
divya@valuepenguin.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-businesses-in-california-texas-new-york-florida-and-ohio-will-be-hurt-the-most-by-government-shutdown-300778627.html
SOURCE ValuePenguin