Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lendlease Group    LLC   AU000000LLC3

LENDLEASE GROUP

(LLC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
19.85 AUD   +1.90%
09:35pLENDLEASE : 2019 Annual General Meetings - Results of Resolutions
PU
11/18LENDLEASE : ABB Electrification signs partnership MoU for MIND Milan Innovation District
AQ
11/06LENDLEASE : 2019 Sustainability Market Briefing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lendlease : 2019 Annual General Meetings - Results of Resolutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 09:35pm EST

LENDLEASE GROUP

2019 Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 20 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

Resolution 2(a) Re-election of

Ordinary

David Craig

Resolution 2(b) Re-election of

Ordinary

Nicola Wakefield Evans

Resolution 3 Remuneration

Ordinary

Report

Resolution 4 Approval of

Allocation of Performance

Ordinary

Rights to the Managing Director

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

259,402,897

80,773,043

2,978,618

2,750,284

75.59%

23.54%

0.87%

337,517,554

1,978,793

2,976,713

3,431,782

98.55%

0.58%

0.87%

266,144,709

71,319,359

2,968,224

5,353,146

78.18%

20.95%

0.87%

208,159,724

129,404,395

2,948,998

5,292,929

$768,133,319.93

$477,517,099.06

$ 10,882,141.75

$19,531,516.70

61.13%

38.00%

0.87%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

262,892,162

81,583,567

2,830,110

76.32%

23.68%

341,711,834

2,066,955

3,442,701

99.40%

0.60%

269,274,932

72,154,323

5,362,845

78.87%

21.13%

211,566,235

130,239,488

5,332,125

$780,703,737.27

$480,598,688.26

$ 19,676,154.44

61.90%

38.10%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Lend Lease Group published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENDLEASE GROUP
09:35pLENDLEASE : 2019 Annual General Meetings - Results of Resolutions
PU
11/18LENDLEASE : ABB Electrification signs partnership MoU for MIND Milan Innovation ..
AQ
11/06LENDLEASE : 2019 Sustainability Market Briefing
PU
10/31LENDLEASE : FNZ joins growing community of businesses at International Quarter L..
PU
10/31LENDLEASE : L'accordo tra Lendlease e i cluster ALISEI e CL.A.N. è stato siglato..
PU
10/31LENDLEASE : Promuovere la creazione di un polo delle imprese che operano nella f..
PU
10/24LENDLEASE : Thousands of new homes promised for Thamesmead Waterfront
PU
10/23Freed of 1MDB taint, Malaysia's tallest tower opens its doors
RE
10/01LENDLEASE : boss calls for collaboration and a positive legacy for future genera..
PU
09/25LENDLEASE : Smithfield's new Market could be designed by YOU!
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 14 871 M
EBIT 2020 1 092 M
Net income 2020 766 M
Debt 2020 1 780 M
Yield 2020 3,35%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 11 125 M
Chart LENDLEASE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lendlease Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENDLEASE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,16  AUD
Last Close Price 19,85  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Barry McCann Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Michael James Ullmer Chairman
Tarun Gupta Group Chief Financial Officer
Jane Sharman Hemstritch Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Bruce Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENDLEASE GROUP67.58%7 446
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.71%40 429
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.61%36 535
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.78%30 430
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.63%29 811
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.19.10%25 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group