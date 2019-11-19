Lendlease : 2019 Annual General Meetings - Results of Resolutions
LENDLEASE GROUP
2019 Annual General Meeting
Wednesday, 20 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
Resolution 2(a) Re-election of
Ordinary
David Craig
Resolution 2(b) Re-election of
Ordinary
Nicola Wakefield Evans
Resolution 3 Remuneration
Ordinary
Report
Resolution 4 Approval of
Allocation of Performance
Ordinary
Rights to the Managing Director
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
259,402,897
80,773,043
2,978,618
2,750,284
75.59%
23.54%
0.87%
337,517,554
1,978,793
2,976,713
3,431,782
98.55%
0.58%
0.87%
266,144,709
71,319,359
2,968,224
5,353,146
78.18%
20.95%
0.87%
208,159,724
129,404,395
2,948,998
5,292,929
$768,133,319.93
$477,517,099.06
$ 10,882,141.75
$19,531,516.70
61.13%
38.00%
0.87%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
262,892,162
81,583,567
2,830,110
76.32%
23.68%
341,711,834
2,066,955
3,442,701
99.40%
0.60%
269,274,932
72,154,323
5,362,845
78.87%
21.13%
211,566,235
130,239,488
5,332,125
$780,703,737.27
$480,598,688.26
$ 19,676,154.44
61.90%
38.10%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.