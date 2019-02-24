Log in
Lendlease : 2019 Half Year Results – Replacement Appendix

0
02/24/2019 | 11:07pm EST

25 February 2019

Lendlease Group 2019 Half Year Results - Replacement Appendix

Further to our announcement lodged today attaching the Lendlease Group HY19 Results Announcement, Presentation and Appendix, Lendlease Group advises there is a correction to be made to slide 47 of the Appendix.

The Completion date for the WestConnex 3A M4-M5 Link Project was shown as FY24 but should be shown as FY23.

Attached is a revised copy of the Appendix. The only change in this document from the version lodged earlier today is the correction referred to above.

Ends

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

Media:

Justin McCarthy

Stephen Ellaway

Mob: 0422 800 321

Mob: 0417 851 287

Lendlease Corporation Limited ABN 32 000 226 228 and

Lendlease Responsible Entity Limited ABN 72 122 883 185 AFS Licence 308983 as responsible entity for Lendlease Trust ABN 39 944 184 773 ARSN 128 052 595

Level 14, Tower Three, International Towers Sydney

Telephone +61 2 9236 6111

Exchange Place, 300 Barangaroo Avenue

Facsimile +61 2 9252 2192

Barangaroo NSW 2000 Australia

lendlease.com

The Development segment is involved in the development of communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure

  • Development margins

  • Development management fees received from external co-investors

  • Origination fees for the facilitation of infrastructure projectsThe Construction segment provides project management, design and construction services, predominantly in the defence, mixed use, commercial and residential sectors

  • Project management and construction management fees

  • Construction margin

The Investments segment includes a leading wholesale investment management platform and also includes the Group's ownership interests in property and infrastructure co-investments, Retirement Living and US Military Housing

  • Fund, asset and property management fees

  • Yields and capital growth on investments, and returns from the Group's Retirement investment and US Military Housing operations

  • 1. Remaining estimated development end value.

  • 2. Construction backlog excluding Engineering and Services is $14.8b.

  • 3. Australia construction backlog excluding Engineering and Services is $6.6b.

Disclaimer

Lend Lease Group published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 04:06:08 UTC
