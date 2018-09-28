Lendlease : Plans approved for new commercial building at International Quarter London

The building will provide 350,000 sq. ft. of new workspace across 22 storeys at the scheme, which is positioned at the gateway to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Designed by architects Arney Fender Katsalidis (AFK), it will be the first building at IQL to incorporate 'third space' into its design. These areas, with their variety of uses, are included to create lively and dynamic environments which encourage movement and collaboration throughout the building. This aspect, together with ground floor retail and first floor leisure space, aims to attract people who work at IQL as well as visitors and local residents, creating a diverse mix of people and a buzz of activity on the building's doorstep.

The ground floor lobby will encourage people to work, socialise and relax there. It will be designed to appeal to a diverse range of people, with the aim of sparking those chance meetings that lead on to successful collaboration. Creating a space that is open to all supports the IQL's wider vision of building a neighbourhood that makes a significant positive impact on the health and happiness of workers, residents and the wider community.

Andrew Tobin, Project Director of IQL, Lendlease said: 'IQL is creating a new workplace experience for London, starting with the belief that a workplace should not have boundaries. It has been designed for tenants to have a multi-layered experience that extends from their desk to the variety of third space provisions available in the area.

The approval of plans for AFK's new building marks a new chapter for IQL, as we bring this new type of public space to the area.'

David Joy, Chief Executive of LCR, said: 'This next phase of development at IQL will deliver a truly unique working environment for businesses in London. Our forward-thinking design will create a setting that helps employees to work with maximum productivity in the environment that suits them best, with unrivalled access to the highest quality leisure and wellbeing facilities that IQL has on its doorstep.'

Earle Arney, CEO at Arney Fender Katsalidis, said: 'We are delighted to be working in collaboration with Lendlease and LCR to create the next addition to IQL. Our design for S4 is inspired by Stratford's industrial heyday and associated railway architecture, while also respecting the significant buildings by RSHP that already exist on the campus. The new building creates a link from the site's heritage while also setting the scene for future buildings that will join this vibrant new quarter. Our design will be a robust and seemingly weathered addition to Stratford enabling these visual 'threads' to connect past and future.

From the design competition stage, we have focussed on creating an active and permeable ground level that creates a 'sticky place' encouraging people to dwell and linger. The office lobby challenges the tradition notion of stuffy corporate identity and is complemented by 'third spaces' to further enhance the attraction of the building to both office workers and the wider community.'

The new building also boasts a sizeable roof terrace which, together with the active lobby, podium level, and activated public realm creates an exciting offer for future tenants and further enhances the space for IQL's current occupiers.

Around 6,300 employees are now established at IQL with the FCA and Unicef moving their headquarters to the development over the summer. They join TfL who moved to their new building, 5 Endeavour Square, in September 2017. Construction of the third commercial building is in progress, with space there pre-let to Cancer Research UK and British Council. Together they shall bring around 2,400 further staff to IQL when they move in late 2019 and early 2020 respectively.

About International Quarter London:

International Quarter London is a £2.4 billion joint venture development between Lendlease and LCR. Located at the heart of Europe's largest urban regeneration in Stratford, the project will deliver four million sq. ft. of Grade 'A' office space, new homes and community facilities within a 22 acre (c.9 hectare) site.

With the vision to create London's new home for progressive businesses, International Quarter London benefits from an abundance of green space and fresh air, access to some of the world's most forward-thinking cultural institutions, unrivalled transport connectivity and a workplace design that has employee wellbeing at its heart.

Progress is well underway onsite with the first two residential, and a further two commercial buildings now complete. Nearly one million sq. ft. of office space is already let or pre-let. Investments from DWS (formerly Deutsche Bank Asset Management) and Legal & General totalled more than £615m of forward sales for the first two commercial buildings. TfL took handover of one in September 2017 and the other the Financial Conduct Authority and Unicef relocated to in summer 2018.

A third building, accommodating more than 3,200 employees is also underway on the south site, with space there pre-let to Cancer Research UK and British Council. This was also forward sold to DWS for c.£240m in June 2018.

Lendlease is a leading international property and infrastructure group with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Our vision is to create the best places; places that inspire and enrich the lives of people around the world.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Lendlease has approximately 12,740 employees internationally.

Our core capabilities are reflected in our operating segments of Development, Construction and Investments. The combination of these three segments provides us with a sustainable competitive advantage and allows us to provide innovative integrated solutions for our customers.

Lendlease is behind some of Europe's largest and most exciting mixed-use regeneration projects such as Elephant Park, The International Quarter, The Euston Over Station Development and High Road West, all in London, and Milano Santa Giulia and Arexpo, both in Milan.

Lendlease was recognised as the UK's Most Sustainable Residential Developer by the NextGeneration Sustainability Benchmark for setting new standards of sustainability and customer engagement for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017, scoring more than double the industry average.

LCR is wholly owned by the DfT and specialises in the management, development and disposal of property assets within a railway context and, in particular, property assets associated with major infrastructure projects across England. LCR was responsible for the delivery of the High Speed 1 railway comprising St. Pancras International, Stratford International and Ebbsfleet.

Today, having divested of HS1, LCR's primary focus is in the area of property development and land regeneration. In London, LCR is a joint venture partner in the £2.4bn strategic development at International Quarter London in Stratford; in 2016 the organisation also sold its 36.5% share in the major regeneration programme at King's Cross, for which it was a steward for almost two decades. In addition, LCR is working with the DfT and Network Rail to deliver up to 135,000 sq. ft. of new destination retail at Waterloo Station through the Waterloo Retail project, and Leake Street Arches to establish a new leisure experience in Waterloo's railway arches.

Nationally, LCR and HS2 have established the HS2 Growth Partnership to work with local authorities, in line with their local HS2 Growth Strategies, to bring forward development around stations on the proposed HS2 route.

LCR is involved in a number of high profile development projects, many of which are a result of LCR taking ownership of BRB (Residuary) Ltd properties in 2013. These include the regeneration of the 24-acre Mayfield site in Manchester, along with Manchester City Council, Transport for Greater Manchester and specialist regeneration and property developer U+I; and a substantial refurbishment of one of Derby's principal engineering employment centres, the RTC Business Park, which offers 430,000 sq. ft. of office and commercial accommodation.

Arney Fender Katsalidis creates inspiring places and spaces for people to live, work and play better. The boutique global design firm takes an integrated approach to architecture and interiors. The firm was founded in London in 2013 and its Sister Studio, Fender Katsalidis, was founded in 1988 - together the Studios have 30 years of collective award-winning experience and exceptional service across the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, USA and Middle East. Arney Fender Katsalidis specialises in the Workplace, Residential and Cultural sectors and has over 100 design professionals in its London and Toronto Studios.