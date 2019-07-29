Lendlease : Summer of fun as big screen arrives at Elephant Park

Movie buffs, music lovers, sports fans and kids of all ages can look forward to an exciting programme of free screenings, events and activities at Elephant Park, London SE1, until 8 September.

An elephant-themed evening of entertainment gets the action underway on Thursday 1 August - when there will be a screening of Tim Burton's live-action reimagining of the Disney animated classic Dumbo, starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.

Screenings will take place in the park on most Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings over the summer. And other blockbuster films to look forward to include Avengers Endgame, Detective Pickachu and Black Panther, as well as modern classics Grease, The Italian Job (1969) and Sister Act.

Activities including face-painting as well as an array of pop-up food and drinks stalls will be available on movie nights, providing audiences with entertainment and refreshments.

Other highlights on the big screen at Elephant Park will include:

Some of the most anticipated sporting events of the Summer including the Ashes cricket and US Open tennis.

Live broadcasts from the Leeds and Reading music festivals will take place from Friday 23 - Sunday 25 August.

Kids cartoons and programmes will be broadcast every morning between 9am-11am, with Tee and Mo, Yakka Dee!, Bing and The Teletubbies among a host of Cbeebies favourites.

Located on the southern side of the park, the screen overlooks lush open spaces, mature trees, play trails and seating areas, providing an attractive and enticing public space for the Elephant & Castle community and visitors from beyond.

Kristy Lansdown, Project Director for Elephant Park, Lendlease Europe, said: 'Our beautiful park is the ideal venue for outdoor entertainment this summer, and we hope our big screen will become a focal point for visitors and the local community alike - whether joining partners for a movie, watching live sport or music with friends, or entertaining the kids during the summer holidays.'

The full schedule of movies being shown at Elephant Park is:

Dumbo - Thursday 1st August

Detective Pickachu - Friday 2nd August

Greatest Showman - Saturday 3rd August

Ready Player One - Friday 9th August

Moana - Saturday 10th August

Grease - Friday 16th August

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Saturday 17th August

Sister Act - Friday 23rd August

Solo: A Star Wars Story - Saturday 24th August

Black Panther - Thursday 29th August

Minions - Thursday 25th July

Ready Player One - Friday 30th August

The Italian Job (1969) - Friday 6th September

The Elephant Park Summer Screen runs until 8 September 2019. All events are free to attend. Film events open at 6pm, with films beginning at 7pm.

Address: Elephant Park, Elephant & Castle, Southwark, London SE1

Twitter: @ElephantParkLDN

Instagram: @elephantparklondon

For further information on Elephant Park please contact Philip.Sorensen@lendlease.com