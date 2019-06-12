Lendlease : begins work on prestigious West End scheme

Work on the new building at 70-88 Oxford Street and 1 Newman Street is expected to finish in spring 2021. It has been designed to achieve rigorous environmental standards and will be located directly opposite the Dean Street entrance to the new Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station. When complete, the building will provide retail space on the lower ground, ground and first floors with office accommodation on the upper floors. Neil Martin, Managing Director of Lendlease's European Construction business, said: 'Great Portland Estates is a long-standing client and a company we greatly admire. We are now focused on delivering the very highest standard of building in order to unlock the full potential of this strategic location on one of London's landmark streets.' The project includes the removal and replacement of a power substation. Demolition works at the site were completed in April 2019 and construction of the lower ground is now underway. Ground and upper floors will be constructed from structural steel columns and beams with composite steel decking, reinforced concrete slabs and reinforced concrete core walls. A structural steel framed plant gantry will be constructed to the rear of the building. The façade of the building will consist of unitised curtain walling, with curved glass to the southeast and southwest corner. The shopfronts will use a glazed stick system. Office accommodation at 1 Newman Street has been designed to achieve the BREEAM 'Excellent' environmental standard. The WELL Building Gold standard is being targeted and WiredScore Platinum standard achieved. Helen Hare of Great Portland Estates said: 'We are delighted to be working with Lendlease again for our ongoing regeneration of the east end of Oxford Street. 70-88 Oxford Street and 1 Newman Street will provide a high-quality retail and commercial offer in an area of the West End that is seeing strong demand for both types of development in advance of the arrival of the Elizabeth line.' The building is next to Great Portland Estates' Rathbone Square scheme, which was also completed by Lendlease. ENDS
