Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lendlease Group    LLC   AU000000LLC3

LENDLEASE GROUP

(LLC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/11
13.22 AUD   +1.46%
01:14aLENDLEASE : begins work on prestigious West End scheme
PU
06/11LENDLEASE : Keep your eyes peeled – Lendlease confirms phase two of Potato Wharf
PU
05/30LENDLEASE : tops out 1 Bishopsgate Plaza
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lendlease : begins work on prestigious West End scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:14am EDT
Work on the new building at 70-88 Oxford Street and 1 Newman Street is expected to finish in spring 2021. It has been designed to achieve rigorous environmental standards and will be located directly opposite the Dean Street entrance to the new Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station. When complete, the building will provide retail space on the lower ground, ground and first floors with office accommodation on the upper floors. Neil Martin, Managing Director of Lendlease's European Construction business, said: 'Great Portland Estates is a long-standing client and a company we greatly admire. We are now focused on delivering the very highest standard of building in order to unlock the full potential of this strategic location on one of London's landmark streets.' The project includes the removal and replacement of a power substation. Demolition works at the site were completed in April 2019 and construction of the lower ground is now underway. Ground and upper floors will be constructed from structural steel columns and beams with composite steel decking, reinforced concrete slabs and reinforced concrete core walls. A structural steel framed plant gantry will be constructed to the rear of the building. The façade of the building will consist of unitised curtain walling, with curved glass to the southeast and southwest corner. The shopfronts will use a glazed stick system. Office accommodation at 1 Newman Street has been designed to achieve the BREEAM 'Excellent' environmental standard. The WELL Building Gold standard is being targeted and WiredScore Platinum standard achieved. Helen Hare of Great Portland Estates said: 'We are delighted to be working with Lendlease again for our ongoing regeneration of the east end of Oxford Street. 70-88 Oxford Street and 1 Newman Street will provide a high-quality retail and commercial offer in an area of the West End that is seeing strong demand for both types of development in advance of the arrival of the Elizabeth line.' The building is next to Great Portland Estates' Rathbone Square scheme, which was also completed by Lendlease.
ENDS For further information please contact: Becky Endacott, External Communications Manager, Lendlease Europe Email: Becky.Endacott@lendlease.com Phone: 07725200928 Jonathan Edwards, Head of External Communications, Lendlease Europe Email: Jonathan.Edwards@lendlease.com Phone: 07753581086 Visit www.lendlease.com or follow us on Twitter @Lendleaseuk.

Disclaimer

Lend Lease Group published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 05:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENDLEASE GROUP
01:14aLENDLEASE : begins work on prestigious West End scheme
PU
06/11LENDLEASE : Keep your eyes peeled – Lendlease confirms phase two of Potato..
PU
05/30LENDLEASE : tops out 1 Bishopsgate Plaza
PU
05/15LENDLEASE : announces Laure Duhot as new Head of Investment & Capital Markets
PU
05/12LENDLEASE : responds to market speculation
PU
04/18LENDLEASE : to Defend Class Action
PU
04/10LENDLEASE : signs agreement to develop major urbanisation project, Milan Innovat..
PU
03/27LENDLEASE : Global developer Lendlease joins the Buy Social Corporate Challenge
PU
03/01LENDLEASE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/24LENDLEASE : 2019 Half Year Results – Replacement Appendix
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 16 709 M
EBIT 2019 660 M
Net income 2019 460 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,03
P/E ratio 2020 10,78
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 7 351 M
Chart LENDLEASE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lendlease Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENDLEASE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Barry McCann Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Michael James Ullmer Chairman
Tarun Gupta Group Chief Financial Officer
Jane Sharman Hemstritch Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Bruce Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENDLEASE GROUP12.04%5 419
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.11%45 676
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.66%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.94%34 059
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.50%29 000
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.11%28 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About