MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lendlease Group    LLC   AU000000LLC3

LENDLEASE GROUP

(LLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06
18.37 AUD   +3.73%
10:43pLENDLEASE : hosts UK Foreign Secretary in first post-Brexit trade mission
PU
2019LENDLEASE : to host teleconference
PU
2019LENDLEASE : to divest Engineering business
PU
Lendlease : hosts UK Foreign Secretary in first post-Brexit trade mission

02/06/2020 | 10:43pm EST

Addressing an audience of more than 100 senior Australian business leaders and international investors, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the opportunities to deepen trade and investment links between the UK and Australia via the establishment of ambitious new trade agreements.

Mr Raab also held a private meeting with Lendlease. The company has been operating in the UK since 1991, employs over 1,300 people and has a pipeline of projects within London and further afield in the UK valued at more than £20bn.

In Birmingham, Lendlease has been selected by the City Council as preferred development partner to transform a 14-hectare site at Smithfield, which is a short walk from where the new High Speed 2 City Centre Terminus will be built. The project has the potential to help transform Birmingham's impact on the international stage.

Lendlease is the UK Government's master development partner for the regeneration of Euston and has also formed a joint venture partnership with Peabody Housing Association to deliver a £8bn development at Thamesmead Waterfront in south-east London. The company is also responsible for construction of Google's new UK headquarters in London and the restoration of the Grade 1 listed Town Hall in Manchester. It has almost 24,000 homes in its UK pipeline.

Quotes attributable for UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab:'Lendlease is investing billions of pounds in important development projects in London and in the Midlands, Manchester and York, backing our levelling up agenda through the Midlands Engine and the Northern Powerhouse. With a highly skilled workforce and world class research, these great cities are attracting increased global investor interest which will boost jobs, wages and opportunities.'

Quotes attributable to Lendlease Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Steve McCann:'We're honoured to host the Foreign Secretary as part of his first trade mission since the UK left the European Union. We've been working successfully in the UK for more than 26 years and welcome every opportunity to strengthen our partnerships in order to deliver great homes, workplaces, jobs and social outcomes for the people of the UK.'

For more information

Jay Pleass
General Manager, External Affairs
+61 412 623 578
jay.pleass@lendlease.com

www.lendlease.com

Disclaimer

Lend Lease Group published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 03:42:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 14 735 M
EBIT 2020 1 086 M
Net income 2020 755 M
Debt 2020 1 901 M
Yield 2020 3,37%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 10 296 M
Chart LENDLEASE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lendlease Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENDLEASE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,11  AUD
Last Close Price 18,37  AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Barry McCann Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Michael James Ullmer Chairman
Tarun Gupta Group Chief Financial Officer
Jane Sharman Hemstritch Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Bruce Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENDLEASE GROUP0.51%6 794
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.62%41 114
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-9.88%35 759
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.38%29 976
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.14%27 664
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.3.34%26 771
