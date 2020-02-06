Lendlease : hosts UK Foreign Secretary in first post-Brexit trade mission

Addressing an audience of more than 100 senior Australian business leaders and international investors, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the opportunities to deepen trade and investment links between the UK and Australia via the establishment of ambitious new trade agreements.

Mr Raab also held a private meeting with Lendlease. The company has been operating in the UK since 1991, employs over 1,300 people and has a pipeline of projects within London and further afield in the UK valued at more than £20bn.

In Birmingham, Lendlease has been selected by the City Council as preferred development partner to transform a 14-hectare site at Smithfield, which is a short walk from where the new High Speed 2 City Centre Terminus will be built. The project has the potential to help transform Birmingham's impact on the international stage.

Lendlease is the UK Government's master development partner for the regeneration of Euston and has also formed a joint venture partnership with Peabody Housing Association to deliver a £8bn development at Thamesmead Waterfront in south-east London. The company is also responsible for construction of Google's new UK headquarters in London and the restoration of the Grade 1 listed Town Hall in Manchester. It has almost 24,000 homes in its UK pipeline.

Quotes attributable for UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab:'Lendlease is investing billions of pounds in important development projects in London and in the Midlands, Manchester and York, backing our levelling up agenda through the Midlands Engine and the Northern Powerhouse. With a highly skilled workforce and world class research, these great cities are attracting increased global investor interest which will boost jobs, wages and opportunities.'

Quotes attributable to Lendlease Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Steve McCann:'We're honoured to host the Foreign Secretary as part of his first trade mission since the UK left the European Union. We've been working successfully in the UK for more than 26 years and welcome every opportunity to strengthen our partnerships in order to deliver great homes, workplaces, jobs and social outcomes for the people of the UK.'

For more information

Jay Pleass

General Manager, External Affairs

+61 412 623 578

jay.pleass@lendlease.com

www.lendlease.com