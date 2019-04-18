Log in
Lendlease : to Defend Class Action

0
04/18/2019

18 April 2019

Lendlease to Defend Class Action

Lendlease has today been served with a representative proceeding filed in the Supreme Court of New South Wales, which names Lendlease Corporation Limited and Lendlease Responsible Entity Limited as responsible entity of the Lendlease Trust as defendants.

The proceeding, filed by Maurice Blackburn, is said to be brought on behalf of securityholders who acquired an interest in Lendlease's stapled securities or American Depositary Receipts in the period 17 November 2017 to 8 November 2018.

Lendlease denies any liability and will vigorously defend the proceeding.

Ends

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

Media:

Justin McCarthy

Stephen Ellaway

Mob: 0422 800 321

Mob: 0417 851 287

Lendlease Corporation Limited ABN 32 000 226 228 and

Lendlease Responsible Entity Limited ABN 72 122 883 185 AFS Licence 308983 as responsible entity for Lendlease Trust ABN 39 944 184 773 ARSN 128 052 595

Level 14, Tower Three, International Towers Sydney

Telephone +61 2 9236 6111

Exchange Place, 300 Barangaroo Avenue

Facsimile +61 2 9252 2192

Barangaroo NSW 2000 Australia

lendlease.com

Disclaimer

Lend Lease Group published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:12:02 UTC
