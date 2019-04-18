18 April 2019

Lendlease to Defend Class Action

Lendlease has today been served with a representative proceeding filed in the Supreme Court of New South Wales, which names Lendlease Corporation Limited and Lendlease Responsible Entity Limited as responsible entity of the Lendlease Trust as defendants.

The proceeding, filed by Maurice Blackburn, is said to be brought on behalf of securityholders who acquired an interest in Lendlease's stapled securities or American Depositary Receipts in the period 17 November 2017 to 8 November 2018.

Lendlease denies any liability and will vigorously defend the proceeding.

