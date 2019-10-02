Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lennar Corporation    LEN

LENNAR CORPORATION

(LEN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 01:40:28 pm
57.135 USD   +2.54%
01:14pHome-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty
DJ
06:17aLENNAR : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: How Stock-market Investors Are Preparing For The Trump Impeachment Battle
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Home-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

By Jessica Menton

Shares of home builders were a relative bright spot Wednesday in a sea of red in the stock market.

Lennar Corp. was among the best performers in the S&P 500 after the company delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and reported an increase in orders and deliveries.

"We continue to believe the basic underlying housing market fundamentals of low unemployment, higher wages and low inventory levels remain favorable," Chairman Stuart Miller said in prepared remarks.

Shares climbed as much as 3.6% to $57.74, putting the stock on pace to close at a fresh 52-week high. That compares with the broader S&P 500's 1.8% decline.

Home-building companies have rebounded this year after concerns about a weak housing market and a downturn in economic growth weighed on those shares last year. NVR Inc. and PulteGroup Inc. are also hovering around 52-week highs. Both stocks fell about 1% Wednesday but are up 51% and 38%, respectively, this year.

Investors have taken a second look at the group after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in July for the first time in a decade. The move helped ease mortgage rates, which have given home buyers an incentive.

A decline in rates has also helped the housing market remain strong amid renewed worries about slowing global growth. Weak readings this week on manufacturing activity and private-sector job growth have revived concerns about the U.S. economy.

Still, some analysts expect that home builders will continue to benefit from improving home sales and housing construction as home buyers look to refinance. Recent housing data has pointed to a firming housing market. Home building in the U.S. rose in August to the highest level since June 2007, the Commerce Department said, while pending home sales rebounded.

Mortgage rates are expected to remain low for the foreseeable future, according to Freddie Mac. Last week, the average U.S. fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage -- which dropped to a three-year low in August -- fell to 3.64%, Freddie Mac said Thursday. That's down from 4.7% a year ago.

The mortgage-finance company forecasts the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will average 1.8% in 2020, down from an annual average of 2.1% in 2019. The 10-year yield settled at 1.651% Tuesday.

Continued improvement in the sector could give home-builder stocks more room to run, some analysts and investors say.

"The macro backdrop has rebounded, as starts are set to turn positive, inventory growth has moderated and affordability has improved, which in turn should allow the housing recovery to resume," analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a note.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.13% 26011.96 Delayed Quote.13.91%
LENNAR CORPORATION 3.23% 57.12 Delayed Quote.42.66%
NASDAQ 100 -2.06% 7526.963791 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.02% 7757.796141 Delayed Quote.19.66%
NVR, INC. -2.12% 3637 Delayed Quote.52.59%
PULTEGROUP -0.99% 36.02 Delayed Quote.40.17%
S&P 500 -2.08% 2879.36 Delayed Quote.17.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENNAR CORPORATION
01:14pHome-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty
DJ
08:37aLENNAR CORP /NEW/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aLENNAR : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: How Stock-market Investors Are Preparing For The Trump Impea..
DJ
09/23Chinese U.S. homebuying to hit eight-year low, says leading property site
RE
09/18Adobe and FedEx stumble while Lennar and CDW advance
AQ
09/03LENNAR CORPORATION : Report
CO
08/17WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remai..
RE
07/30D.R. Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins
RE
07/10LENNAR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 561 M
EBIT 2019 2 545 M
Net income 2019 1 701 M
Debt 2019 6 183 M
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,63x
EV / Sales2019 1,10x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 17 511 M
Chart LENNAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lennar Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENNAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 60,83  $
Last Close Price 55,72  $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Beckwitt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan M. Jaffe President & Director
Stuart A. Miller Executive Chairman
Fred B. Rothman Chief Operating Officer
Diane J. Bessette Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENNAR CORPORATION42.66%17 559
NVR, INC.52.59%13 588
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION91.34%2 693
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.52.93%2 670
TRI POINTE GROUP, INC.35.59%2 140
M/I HOMES, INC.79.12%1 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group