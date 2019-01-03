Lennar : Announces Plans To Debut Next Gen® Home Designs In San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is bringing something new to San Diego this New Year with the grand opening of Sterling Heights at The Lakes above Rancho Santa Fe, the first-ever opportunity for San Diego home shoppers to purchase a Lennar Next Gen® – Home within a Home® design catering to multigenerational living.

The public is invited to tour five stunning model homes at Sterling Heights during its grand opening weekend, being held Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A grand opening celebration featuring entertainment will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on January 12.

"This is the first time San Diego home shoppers will be able to tour and buy one of our Next Gen homes, which give families the perfect floorplans for enjoying multigenerational living while also maintaining private, independent living spaces," said Lennar San Diego Division President Bill Ostrem. "We have been waiting for the opportunity to bring Next Gen here and are thrilled that the time has finally come."

Built specifically for the rising number of Americans looking for a comfortable, welcoming and well-appointed multigenerational housing option, Lennar's Next Gen homes offer a stunning main home plus an attached suite boasting its own private entrance, living area, kitchenette, washer and dryer, bedroom and bathroom.

Sterling Heights offers both single story and two-story home designs to choose from. The six distinctive floorplans range from 4,283 to 6,540 square feet, with four to five bedrooms and four-and-a-half to five-and-a-half bathrooms. The homes offer generous living areas that are meticulously designed to accommodate the hustle and bustle of family life while also providing the ideal backdrop for large-scale entertaining. Homeowners will also enjoy modern kitchens with double islands and butler's pantries, stunning master suites with spa-inspired baths, welcoming outdoor living spaces and a complete Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ package to ensure every corner of every home is connected.

With help from Lennar's expert designers, every Home within a Home® suite at Sterling Heights can become the ideal solution for its unique homeowner, whether that means an in-law-suite, fitness studio, college student's escape or home office.

Homebuyers can select from four striking exterior styles: Hacienda, Andalusian, Spanish Colonial or Monterey, which together create dynamic and visually appealing streetscapes. Pricing at Sterling begins at $1.8 million.

As part of Lennar's The Lakes masterplanned community, residents at Sterling Heights will enjoy a peaceful lifestyle just above Rancho Santa Fe. Grassy areas with a lake, bubbling stream and walking trails add to the sense of serenity at Sterling Heights and give residents a place to gather and play while remaining just minutes from San Diego's active North County.

From cozy coffee shops and boutiques to larger regional retail centers, residents at Sterling Heights are a short drive to some of the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment. Beaches are less than seven miles away, as are Interstates 5 and 15, and State Route 56, linking to the larger attractions and entertainment centers of metro San Diego.

As part of their purchase package, each new Sterling homeowner will receive a complimentary Athletic Membership which includes the initiation fee and first-year dues at The Crosby Golf Club, a par 70/72 course designed by world renowned golf course architect and player Brian Curley. As part of the membership, homeowners will receive eight tee times at The Crosby Golf Club.

Sterling Heights is part of the highly acclaimed Poway School District and in close proximity to the Design 39 charter school.

For more on Sterling Heights, visit the community at 16996 Rendezvous Circle, San Diego, California, 92127 or call 949-751-8951. For more information, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

