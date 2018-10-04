Log in
10:31pLENNAR CORPORAT : Declares Quarterly Dividends
10/03LENNAR : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
10/03LENNAR : Reports Third Quarter EPS of $1.37
Lennar Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividends

10/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on November 2, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on October 19, 2018.

About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividends-300724880.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
