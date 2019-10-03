Log in
LENNAR CORPORATION

(LEN.B)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/03 04:00:11 pm
46.27 USD   +0.96%
Lennar Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividends

10/03/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on November 1, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2019.

About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives the Company's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividends-300930923.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
