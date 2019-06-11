Log in
Lennar Corporation :'s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call To Be Broadcast Live On The Internet

06/11/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

MIAMI, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the second quarter ended May 31, 2019 before the market opens on June 25, 2019.  Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar's website at www.lennar.com.  If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. 

In order to listen to the live event, a participant must have a multimedia computer with speakers and Windows Media Player.  To download the software prior to the event, please visit www.lennar.com, click the conference call link on the home page and follow the pre-event instructions.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies.  For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-corporations-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-to-be-broadcast-live-on-the-internet-300865621.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation


