MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lennox International Inc.    LII

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.

(LII)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/05 04:02:03 pm
273.92 USD   +1.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lennox International : Schedules First Quarter Conference Call

04/08/2019 | 09:01am EDT

DALLAS, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced it plans to report first quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 22, 2019. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central time. All interested parties are invited to listen as Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn and CFO Joe Reitmeier comment on the company's financial results and outlook, followed by Q&A.

To listen, call the conference call line at 612-332-0107 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use reservation number 466328. The conference call also will be webcast on Lennox International's web site at www.lennoxinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Central time on April 22 through May 6, 2019 by dialing 800-475-6701 (U.S.) or 320-365-3844 (international) and using access code 466328. The call also will be archived on the company's web site.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-schedules-first-quarter-conference-call-300825603.html

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
About