Lennox International : to Present at Vertical Research Partners Conference

08/31/2018

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled to present at the Vertical Research Partners 2018 Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 5. Presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

 

