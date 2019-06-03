Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lennox International Inc.    LII

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.

(LII)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/31 04:02:03 pm
264.11 USD   -4.32%
09:01aLENNOX INTERNATIONAL : to Present at William Blair Conference
PR
05/28LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : to Present at KeyBanc Conference
PR
05/22LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : Increases Dividend 20%
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lennox International : to Present at William Blair Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 09:01am EDT

DALLAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled to present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 6. Presentation materials and a live webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central time can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-to-present-at-william-blair-conference-300860070.html

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.
09:01aLENNOX INTERNATIONAL : to Present at William Blair Conference
PR
05/28LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : to Present at KeyBanc Conference
PR
05/24LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
05/22LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : Increases Dividend 20%
PR
05/14LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference
PR
05/03LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Wells Fargo Conference
PR
04/22LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04/22LENNOX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : Reports First Quarter Results
PR
04/19LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : Mohawk Heating Co. Inc Receives Excellence Award from Len..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About