Lennox International : to Present at William Blair Conference

DALLAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled to present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 6. Presentation materials and a live webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central time can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

