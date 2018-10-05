Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Lenovo Group Limited    0992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED (0992)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chinese Tech Shares Tumble on Spying Concerns -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:20pm CEST

By Dan Strumpf and Steven Russolillo

HONG KONG--The escalating trade fight between Washington and Beijing is sending a chill through investors in Chinese technology companies that sell to the U.S.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Lenovo Group Ltd., the Chinese maker of PCs and servers, fell 15% on Friday, while shares of ZTE Corp., which makes smartphones and telecommunications equipment, shed 11%.

The selloff comes as the U.S.-China trade dispute ratchets up, bringing renewed scrutiny of the global technology supply chain and the potential vulnerabilities and security risks it entails. A report in Bloomberg Businessweek on Thursday said Beijing spied on the U.S. using microchips inserted in computing components built for an array of American tech companies.

Concerns about Chinese spying "will likely be a big part of the next phase of the trade war," Mati Greenspan, an analyst at online trading platform eToro, said on Friday.

Other Asian internet and hardware companies fell Friday, following a decline in U.S.-listed peers overnight. Taiwan's tech-heavy index, the Taiex, dropped nearly 2%, with Taiwanese PC maker Acer Inc. dropping more than 5%.

Lenovo said the chip maker linked in the Bloomberg report to Beijing's spying efforts, Super Micro Computer Inc., "is not a supplier to Lenovo in any capacity. Furthermore, as a global company we take extensive steps to protect the ongoing integrity of our supply chain."

Super Micro Computer said it "has never found any malicious chips, nor been informed by any customer that such chips have been found." ZTE declined to comment.

For years, U.S. authorities have expressed concern that some Chinese products could be used to spy on Americans, with the attention falling largely on telecom giants Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE. Both companies have long denied that they act on behalf of Beijing, and Chinese authorities have voiced similar concerns about American companies operating on their shores.

More recently, the industry has been caught up in the intensifying spat between Beijing and Washington. The U.S. tariffs on roughly $250 billion in Chinese exports have fallen heavily on China's technology sector, which builds a vast range of components for major Western tech firms. China has responded with tariffs on $110 billion of U.S. exports.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence aired a long list of grievances with Beijing and criticized Google-parent Alphabet Inc. for trying to develop a censored version of its search engine in China, where internet access is restricted. He also reiterated concerns raised by President Donald Trump that Beijing is meddling in the coming U.S. midterm elections.

A spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry on Friday said Mr. Pence made "unwarranted accusations" in accusing China of interfering in U.S. internal affairs. "This is nothing but speaking on hearsay evidence, confusing right and wrong and creating something out of thin air," she said. A Google spokeswoman declined to comment

Separately, a White House report on Thursday said U.S. industries tied to national defense faced an "unprecedented set of challenges" that have curbed their ability to quickly make crucial military components.

U.S. military officials have in recent months become vocal about their concerns over the vulnerability of weapons systems to embedded hardware and software attacks.

Ellen Lord, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, told reporters Thursday that 90% of the printed circuit boards used by the U.S. military came from Asian plants, half of them in China. The Pentagon has adopted a two-pronged approach to address potential threats, auditing U.S. defense companies for their cybersecurity measures and taking steps to promote more domestic production, including direct investment to expand U.S. output.

In Hong Kong, attention was on the steep pullback in shares of Lenovo. The company is a top seller of PCs and a major supplier of servers world-wide, which it sells under the IBM brand name.

Lenovo bought the server arm of International Business Machines Corp. in 2014, and the unit has been its key driver of growth in recent years. About a third of the company's revenue came from the Americas region in its last fiscal year.

Kevin Tam, an analyst at Core Pacific Yamaichi International in Hong Kong, said supply chain worries "could have an adverse impact on Lenovo's overseas sales."

Shenzhen-based ZTE has for years been a top seller of smartphones to the U.S. The company has long been the subject of scrutiny by Washington due to concerns its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy on Americans, which the company has consistently denied.

This year, the U.S. slapped ZTE with an order preventing American suppliers from selling to the Chinese firm, for violating the terms of a settlement agreement resolving its evasion of U.S. sanctions. The U.S. Commerce Department later reversed the order in exchange for more than $1 billion in penalties and a change of senior leadership.

Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTE have lost 57% this year.

Doug Cameron contributed to this article.

Write to Dan Strumpf at daniel.strumpf@wsj.com and Steven Russolillo at steven.russolillo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 5.96 End-of-day quote.34.54%
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. --End-of-day quote.
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
02:20pChinese Tech Shares Tumble on Spying Concerns -- Update
DJ
01:49pLenovo and ZTE tumble on fears over China hack report
RE
11:28aLenovo shares tumble over impact of chip hack report
AQ
09:31aChina tech stocks Lenovo, ZTE tumble after chip hack report
AQ
09:00aChinese Tech Shares Tumble on Spying Concerns
DJ
10/02LENOVO : Celebrates LGBTQ Employees in Durham Pride Parade
PU
10/01LENOVO : Chief Sustainability Officer on Dedication to Community and the Environ..
PU
10/01LENOVO : Z5 Pro with bezel-less display to launch in China today
AQ
09/28LENOVO : and BOCO Inter-Telecom, Mavenir Announce Strategic Partnerships, Commit..
PU
09/26INFOGRAPHIC : Lenovo's 2018 Sustainability Achievements
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02Sell Lenovo, An Over-Leveraged Tariff Target 
09/06A Look At The 5G Opportunity 
09/02PODCAST : VMWorld 2018, Google Assistant, IFA Announcements 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 49 405 M
EBIT 2019 875 M
Net income 2019 483 M
Debt 2019 2 253 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 18,03
P/E ratio 2020 13,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 9 136 M
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 0,64 $
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED34.54%9 136
HP INC24.04%41 807
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE17.34%24 650
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC11.50%13 431
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL30.33%7 481
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-34.54%7 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.