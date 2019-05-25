Corrections & Amplifications -- WSJ

Log in
Lenovo Group Limited    0992

Sam Masucci, chief executive of ETF Managers Group, is no longer a defendant in Nasdaq Inc.'s lawsuit against the firm. A Banking & Finance article Friday about the litigation incorrectly identified Mr. Masucci as currently being a defendant.

Lenovo Group bought International Business Machines Corp.'s low-end server business in 2014. A Heard on the Street article Friday about Lenovo incorrectly said the Chinese company bought IBM's server business. IBM still makes servers.

A chart with the Capital Account column on Thursday showed the producer-price and import-price indexes for iron and steel. The import-price portion of the chart was incorrectly labeled as index prices.

Readers can alert The Wall Street Journal to any errors in news articles by emailing wsjcontact@wsj.com or by calling 888-410-2667.

