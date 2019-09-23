Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Lenovo Group Limited    0992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(0992)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/23
5.36 HKD   -0.92%
01:47pHISPANIC HERITAGE SPOTLIGHT : Rafael Fernandez
PU
09/19LENOVO :  Lenovo Announces New MyLenovo Rewards Customer Loyalty Program
BU
09/11LENOVO : How Disruptive Technology is Revolutionizing Healthcare
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hispanic Heritage Spotlight: Rafael Fernandez

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

'No dream is too high to be achieved,' says Rafael Fulton Fernandez. 'Be sensitive. Be intense. And always keep dreaming.' Fernandez, Sr. Order Fulfilment Specialist at Lenovo, never stops dreaming. His current dream? To visit all 50 states before he turns 30. 'I try to visit a new state every month,' he says. 'The next cities on my list? Chicago, Kansas City, and next year I want to go to the US Open in New York.' Fernandez's cultural experiences are not limited to the US, however.

Born and raised in Brazil, he attended a German-speaking private school. Growing up, he entered various programs to volunteer abroad in Europe and the US before beginning college in Brazil. Still wanting to experience more of the world, Fernandez took advantage of his ability to speak German and studied abroad in Germany for his sophomore year. For his final two years of schooling, Fernandez moved to the US to study at Penn State University, where he graduated in 2017.

As a Sr. Order Fulfilment Specialist, Fernandez does customer and order fulfilment for Microsoft, one of Lenovo's Data Center Group customers. His unique background and varied cultural experiences applies perfectly to the global nature of his work. 'Today, at Lenovo, I can use multiple languages in just one day,' says Rafael, 'I can interact with people from Brazil, China, and Europe every single day.'

Despite his passion for traveling, Fernandez makes sure to never forget his cultural roots. At Penn State, he helped create a Latino club with the goal 'to create that sense of belonging that we have back home.'

Now Fernandez serves as the co-chair of HOLA, the Hispanics of Lenovo Association, with the same goal in mind.

'If I meet any person who speaks Spanish or Portuguese here [in the US], it's going to turn into, it's awesome to see you here, and it's awesome to see the great things that you're doing,'' Fernandez remarks with a laugh. Fernandez believes a community can exist anywhere in the world between people that share similar backgrounds and goals.

Being a foreigner has its challenges, and Fernandez says he has experienced a fair amount of discrimination throughout his travels. He says it might come in the form of a less-than-polite gaze, or a sense that natives reduce the populous and diverse country of Brazil to the stereotype of soccer and Carnival. He attributes this attitude not to racial prejudice, but instead to foreigners often possessing a lack of understanding about the intricacies of his country and culture.

'I think the best way to handle adversity is to be yourself,' Fernandez advises. 'You are yourself. You come from a country. You don't have to restrain yourself if you are laughing too hard or you are talking too loud.' Fernandez believes Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect time to remember what connects us with others, but also what makes us unique. 'During this month, we stop to reflect how similar our cultures are in terms of language, dances, food, religion, but at the same time how different all of that can be.'

Rafael Fernandez speaking on a panel about his Lenovo experience for NAF students

The relationships that Fernandez has formed have made all the difference in his career. 'The relationships are sometimes more important than your actual skills,' he states. Fernandez credits getting his first job out of college to the fact that he shared a mutual friend with the interviewer. 'It just clicked,' he exclaims. And when interviewing for his first position at Lenovo, he instantly bonded with employees who had visited or were familiar with Brazilian culture.

'We leave our countries with the hope that it's going to be better somewhere else,' Fernandez says, 'but you need to keep dreaming and you need to keep working hard to achieve this dream.' Fernandez accepts any opportunity to explore the world and the many cultures it has to offer-he is certain that no matter how unfamiliar he is with his environment, if he stays true to himself, he'll always discover similar people to share a community.

That special sense of belonging that might only seem familiar to home, can in actuality be found anywhere around the globe. Staying put can be comfortable, but leaving the comfort of home is the only way to realize that home does not have to be a single place. 'Hispanic Heritage Month is about a diverse and strong community celebrating the similarities and differences that empower us to support each other all the time, that make us feel at home every time we meet someone from our country, that make us have that sense of belonging,' concludes Rafael. 'It's about what makes us unique.'

This is part of our series celebrating National Hispanic Heritage month.

Disclaimer

Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 17:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
01:47pHISPANIC HERITAGE SPOTLIGHT : Rafael Fernandez
PU
09/19LENOVO :  Lenovo Announces New MyLenovo Rewards Customer Loyalty Program
BU
09/11LENOVO : How Disruptive Technology is Revolutionizing Healthcare
PU
09/06Qualcomm-Samsung axis brings 5G to the masses as Huawei struggles
RE
09/06Qualcomm-Samsung axis brings 5G to the masses as Huawei struggles
RE
09/02LENOVO : Passing away of independent non-executive director
PU
08/31Stocks: Computer Makers Power Up After Dell's Strong Earnings Report -- WSJ
DJ
08/30PC Makers Power Up After Dell Earnings -- Update
DJ
08/27Tech Down as Trade Tensions Simmer -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53 020 M
EBIT 2020 1 441 M
Net income 2020 774 M
Debt 2020 1 245 M
Yield 2020 0,60%
P/E ratio 2020 82,3x
P/E ratio 2021 74,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 64 640 M
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 0,90  $
Last Close Price 5,38  $
Spread / Highest target -78,0%
Spread / Average Target -83,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
President & Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Senior VP-Lenovo Capital & Incubator Group
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED0.93%8 292
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC6.10%37 573
HP INC-9.73%27 371
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE9.24%18 840
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC35.79%13 841
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.31.31%6 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group