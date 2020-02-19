Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Lenovo Group Limited    0992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(0992)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lenovo : 3Q Net Profit Rose 11% Beating Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:54pm EST

By Yifan Wang

Lenovo Group Ltd. (0992.HK) said its net profit for the fiscal third quarter rose 11% on year, on the back of record-high quarterly sales and better profitability due to improvement in its product mix.

Net profit for the October-to-December period was $258 million, compared with $233 million over the same period a year earlier, the world's largest PC maker by shipments said Thursday. The figure was higher than a FactSet consensus estimate for the quarter's net profit at $217 million.

Revenue edged up to $14.10 billion from $14.04 billion a year earlier, breaking its quarterly sales record, Lenovo said.

Gross margin also expanded by 1.5 percentage points on year to 16.1%, as the company continued to shift to premium and high-growth PC products such as gaming computers, it said.

As the coronavirus epidemic continues to evolve, the company said it expects potential volatility in business performance in the short term.

Although the company's factories in China have resumed partial production, its suppliers and logistics partner's operations remain disrupted due to manufacturing suspension and transportation restrictions to contain the outbreak, Lenovo said.

The company said it believes its global manufacturing capacities would help it weather the situation well.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
02/19LENOVO : 3Q Net Profit Rose 11% Beating Expectations
DJ
02/19LENOVO : Delivers Record Setting Q3 Performance With All Time Revenue And PTI Hi..
BU
02/19LENOVO : third quarter profit jumps 11% as shipments rise
RE
02/19LENOVO : FY2019/20 Third Quarter Results Announcement
PU
02/04TWO-WEEKS OF TECH DEALS : Lenovo Presidents Day Sale starts Feb. 10
BU
02/03LENOVO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the mon..
PU
01/15LENOVO : strengthens offline presence in SL with first exclusive store in Colomb..
AQ
01/13PC Shipments Rose in Fourth Quarter, Boosted by Windows Upgrades
DJ
01/03LENOVO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the mon..
PU
2019LENOVO : Wraps up the Holidays With an End of the Year Sale Starting December 23
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51 153 M
EBIT 2020 1 466 M
Net income 2020 706 M
Debt 2020 1 453 M
Yield 2020 4,74%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 8 379 M
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,94  $
Last Close Price 0,70  $
Spread / Highest target 288%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED3.63%8 275
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.2.69%38 508
HP INC.8.22%32 319
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.76%18 596
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-9.33%14 144
GOERTEK INC.--.--%10 701
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group