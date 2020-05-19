Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Lenovo Group Limited    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/19
4.38 HKD   +1.15%
09:03pChina's Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but tops estimates
RE
08:59pChina's Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but tops estimates
RE
08:35pLENOVO : 4Q Net Profit Fell 64%
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenovo : 4Q Net Profit Fell 64%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 08:35pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Lenovo Group Ltd. said its fiscal fourth-quarter net profit fell 64%, as computer sales took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, while corporate expenses and some fair value losses weighed on profitability.

Net profit was $43 million for the January-to-March quarter, compared with $118 million over the same period a year earlier, said the world's largest personal-computer maker on Wednesday. A FactSet poll had estimated a net profit of $5.1 million for the period.

Revenue fell 10% to $10.58 billion, mainly dragged by its personal-computer business.

Looking ahead, the company said its global footprint could help mitigate the macroeconomic risks brought by the public health crisis and maintain consistent performance.

It also expects the current wave of working and studying from home practices to lead to long-term demand increase for computers and data centers.

"Meanwhile, the Group will exercise disciplined expense control to optimize its liquidity and financial health," the company said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
09:03pChina's Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but tops estimates
RE
08:59pChina's Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but tops estimates
RE
08:35pLENOVO : 4Q Net Profit Fell 64%
DJ
05/18LENOVO : Appoints Sun Media Group Co-Founder Yang Lan to Board
AQ
05/18LENOVO : Launches Virtual Rounding for Healthcare Providers
AQ
05/11LENOVO : ThinkPad Laptops Powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Available Soon
AQ
05/05Lenovo launches new server platform with AMD data center chips
RE
04/27LENOVO : Completes Landmark New Bond Notes Issuance on Regulation S Bond Market
AQ
04/23MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Low-Power DDR5 DRAM Boosts Performance and Consumer Experien..
AQ
04/20LENOVO : Legion Launches Gaming PCs to New Levels with Innovative Coldfront 2.0,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 665 M
EBIT 2020 1 417 M
Net income 2020 621 M
Debt 2020 1 911 M
Yield 2020 5,62%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 6 790 M
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,73 $
Last Close Price 0,57 $
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-16.25%6 711
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-14.81%32 374
HP INC.-21.56%23 048
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-37.01%12 871
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-17.01%12 672
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.15.64%9 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group