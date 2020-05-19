Lenovo : 4Q Net Profit Fell 64%

By Yifan Wang



Lenovo Group Ltd. said its fiscal fourth-quarter net profit fell 64%, as computer sales took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, while corporate expenses and some fair value losses weighed on profitability.

Net profit was $43 million for the January-to-March quarter, compared with $118 million over the same period a year earlier, said the world's largest personal-computer maker on Wednesday. A FactSet poll had estimated a net profit of $5.1 million for the period.

Revenue fell 10% to $10.58 billion, mainly dragged by its personal-computer business.

Looking ahead, the company said its global footprint could help mitigate the macroeconomic risks brought by the public health crisis and maintain consistent performance.

It also expects the current wave of working and studying from home practices to lead to long-term demand increase for computers and data centers.

"Meanwhile, the Group will exercise disciplined expense control to optimize its liquidity and financial health," the company said.

