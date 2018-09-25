Lenovo : Again Named to 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers

Diversity and inclusion are hallmarks of Lenovo's global culture. All of our unique experiences, backgrounds and cultures set us apart in the products we make and in how we do business. More importantly, our technology is a great equalizer and enabler of diversity by empowering people all over the world to contribute to society. To support our people, Lenovo's inclusive strategy supports employees throughout their career, from recruitment through development. Part of that support involves tailoring benefits to meet the needs of our workforce, including our working mothers. We are proud to share the news that Working Mother magazine named Lenovo as one its 100 Best Companies for the second consecutive year. This prestigious honor recognizes our efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace. It demonstrates that Lenovo is on the right path by offering progressive programs that promote the advancement of women, flexibility, childcare and paid parental leave. We are also proud to share that Working Mother has recognized Marshae Mansfield, Lenovo North America Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, as the 2018 Lenovo Working Mother of the Year. Marshae has been with Lenovo (and IBM before) since 2005 and has held various sales and management roles that led her to the current North America leadership position. She completed Lenovo's Women's Leadership Development Program in 2014 and is an active member in Women in Lenovo Leadership (WILL).

Marshae is passionate about her teams and mentoring emerging leaders, both internally as well as with our customers and partners. These attributes represent the first half of Working Mother. In addition to her critical responsibilities at Lenovo, Marshae is the proud and active mom of three children - Zach (14), Madison (13), and Casey (10). She is constantly on the road on the weekends watching each of them play lacrosse. Marshae also has two playful golden retrievers, Sammy and Chelsea to watch after with her husband of 16 years, Darren. Working Mother Magazine will honor Marshae and other honorees from across the country at an event next month in New York. We offer our most heartfelt congratulations to Marshae, Darren and all the entire Mansfield family for this recognition. Let's celebrate this recognition on our journey towards a more supportive, diverse and inclusive company. While we still have more to do to help balance changing work and family needs, we are committed to helping support our employees around the world.

