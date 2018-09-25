Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Lenovo Group Limited    0992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED (0992)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Lenovo : Again Named to 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 03:19pm CEST
Diversity and inclusion are hallmarks of Lenovo's global culture. All of our unique experiences, backgrounds and cultures set us apart in the products we make and in how we do business. More importantly, our technology is a great equalizer and enabler of diversity by empowering people all over the world to contribute to society. To support our people, Lenovo's inclusive strategy supports employees throughout their career, from recruitment through development. Part of that support involves tailoring benefits to meet the needs of our workforce, including our working mothers. We are proud to share the news that Working Mother magazine named Lenovo as one its 100 Best Companies for the second consecutive year. This prestigious honor recognizes our efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace. It demonstrates that Lenovo is on the right path by offering progressive programs that promote the advancement of women, flexibility, childcare and paid parental leave. We are also proud to share that Working Mother has recognized Marshae Mansfield, Lenovo North America Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, as the 2018 Lenovo Working Mother of the Year. Marshae has been with Lenovo (and IBM before) since 2005 and has held various sales and management roles that led her to the current North America leadership position. She completed Lenovo's Women's Leadership Development Program in 2014 and is an active member in Women in Lenovo Leadership (WILL).
Marshae is passionate about her teams and mentoring emerging leaders, both internally as well as with our customers and partners. These attributes represent the first half of Working Mother. In addition to her critical responsibilities at Lenovo, Marshae is the proud and active mom of three children - Zach (14), Madison (13), and Casey (10). She is constantly on the road on the weekends watching each of them play lacrosse. Marshae also has two playful golden retrievers, Sammy and Chelsea to watch after with her husband of 16 years, Darren. Working Mother Magazine will honor Marshae and other honorees from across the country at an event next month in New York. We offer our most heartfelt congratulations to Marshae, Darren and all the entire Mansfield family for this recognition. Let's celebrate this recognition on our journey towards a more supportive, diverse and inclusive company. While we still have more to do to help balance changing work and family needs, we are committed to helping support our employees around the world.

Disclaimer

Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 13:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
03:19pLENOVO : Working Mother Names Lenovo as One of the 2018 "100 Best Companies"
PU
03:19pLENOVO : Again Named to 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers
PU
09/13KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Motorola Mobility Collaborate to Accelerate Delivery of ..
AQ
09/13LENOVO : Reveals Intelligent Solutions & Partnerships at Transform 2.0
PU
09/13LENOVO : Introducing ThinkShield by Lenovo, Complete End-to-End Security Solutio..
PU
09/13LENOVO : and NetApp Form Global Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Customers' D..
PU
09/13LENOVO : The Future of Tech Stack Management
PU
09/12LENOVO : Pins opes on gaming pc growth, eyes 25% share
AQ
09/07LENOVO : ThinkPad E480 with 8th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched in Ind..
AQ
09/05LENOVO : Tablets Connect Students in Cambodia to Opportunity
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06A Look At The 5G Opportunity 
09/02PODCAST : VMWorld 2018, Google Assistant, IFA Announcements 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
08/31World's first laptop with two screens 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 49 422 M
EBIT 2019 871 M
Net income 2019 479 M
Debt 2019 2 251 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 15,98
P/E ratio 2020 12,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 8 108 M
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 0,62 $
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED18.96%8 108
HP INC22.94%40 937
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE17.83%24 900
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC17.78%14 151
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL32.37%7 866
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-34.54%7 091
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.