Lenovo : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Lenovo Group Limited 聯想集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 992)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that Professor Shoucheng Zhang has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from August 17, 2018.

Professor Zhang, aged 55, holds a Bachelor's Degree in Physics from the Free University of Berlin in Germany and a Ph.D. in Physics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Professor Zhang is currently a JG Jackson and CJ Wood Professor of Physics and a Professor (by courtesy) of Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering at Stanford University. He is also the Founding Chairman of Danhua Capital (DHVC), a venture capital fund that invests primarily in early stage and growth stage companies with disruptive technology/business model, big market and excellent team. The fund's areas of focus include artificial intelligence, augmented reality/virtual reality, big data, blockchain, enterprise software and other disruptive technologies.

Professor Zhang is a fellow of the American Physical Society and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He received numerous international awards including the Europhysics Prize in 2010 from the European Physical Society, the Oliver Buckley Prize in 2012 from the American Physical Society, the Dirac Medal in 2012 from the International Center for Theoretical Physics and the Physics Frontier Prize in 2013 from the Fundamental Physics Prize Foundation. In 2015 Professor Zhang was awarded the Benjamin Franklin Medal, whose previous laureates included Albert Einstein, Madame Curie and Stephen Hawking. He was elected as a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Science in 2013 and a member of the US National Academy of Science in 2015.

Professor Zhang is currently an independent non-executive director of Meitu, Inc. (the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with a stockcode of 1357). Save as disclosed above, Professor Zhang did not hold any other directorships in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years preceding the date of this appointment and does not hold any position with the Company or any of the Company's group of companies.

Apart from being an independent non-executive director of the Company, Professor Zhang does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.

As at the date hereof, Professor Zhang does not have any interest in shares and/or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Professor Zhang has a letter of appointment with the Company pursuant to which he is appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a specific term of three years and will be subject to retirement and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Professor Zhang will be paid aggregated fees and remuneration of US$292,500 per annum which comprises director's fees of US$92,500 in cash and US$200,000 worth equity rights. In determining the director's remuneration, the Board has taken into account the level of fee and remuneration being paid to an independent non-executive director of comparable companies, time to be committed, responsibilities being assumed by a director in attending the affairs of the Company and the recommendation given by the Company's independent professional consultant.

Professor Zhang has confirmed that he meets the independence guidelines set out in rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Professor Zhang that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or any other information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirement of rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to extend the warmest welcome to Professor Zhang in joining the Board.

For and on behalf of

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

Yang Yuanqing

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

August 16, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director is Mr. Yang Yuanqing; the non-executive directors are Mr. Zhu Linan and Mr. Zhao John Huan; and the independent non-executive directors are Dr. Tian Suning, Mr. Nicholas C. Allen, Mr. Nobuyuki Idei, Mr. William O. Grabe, Mr. William Tudor Brown, Ms. Ma Xuezheng, Mr. Yang Chih-Yuan Jerry, Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr.