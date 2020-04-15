Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Lenovo Group Limited    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenovo : Asian corporates to delve deeper into U.S. dollar bond markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 04:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker at a bank in Westminster

Asia's international dollar-based corporate bond market is expected to spring back to life following Malaysian oil giant Petronas's $6 billion debt deal - the biggest in the region since coronavirus hit - bankers and advisers say.

Dollar bond market sales in the region have significantly lagged the United States, where bankers say the Federal Reserve's fiscal stimulus package has led to increased credit purchases.

Since the start of March, there has been $431 billion worth of corporate bonds sold in the United States compared to just $31.5 billion in Asia, including Japan, according to Dealogic figures.

"The rate of issuance in Asia has been modest but the signs are good, hopefully markets are starting to come back," a debt banker who worked on Petronas said, but could not be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"Issuers are starting to look at whether they can go ahead with a deal, the amount of phone calls we are taking is certainly more than it was a few weeks ago."

A Hong Kong-based lawyer said it was increasingly likely Asian companies would step up U.S. dollar issuance in the next few months, especially to repay upcoming debt maturities.

Petronas's [PETR.UL] deal was finalised early on Wednesday and saw the state oil company raise $2.25 billion from a 10-year tranche, $2.75 billion in 30-year notes and $1 billion from 40-year notes.

It was the company's first bond deal in five years and a government statement said the transaction attracted demand from investors to buy at least $37 billion worth of debt.

The U.S. dollar deal is the largest from an Asian company since the coronavirus started to roil financial markets following the Lunar New Year, in late January, according to Dealogic.

Lenovo Group, the Chinese owned technology company, is meeting with investors on the prospect of carrying out a U.S. dollar bond deal in the next few days, a term sheet seen by Reuters says.

However, some companies remain wary of volatile market conditions, market participants said.

"U.S. dollar funding is cheap at the moment, rates have been slashed, it's a good time to be locking it in, but you still see some companies in this region nervous," said the lawyer who was not authorised to speak to media.

(Editing by Jennifer Hughes and Jacqueline Wong)

By Scott Murdoch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
04:48aLENOVO : Asian corporates to delve deeper into U.S. dollar bond markets
RE
03/09LENOVO : US$3,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
PU
03/02LENOVO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the mon..
PU
02/27Microsoft shares slip after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain
RE
02/27Microsoft shares slip after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain
RE
02/27LENOVO : Announcement
PU
02/27LENOVO : 2020 Lenovo Annual Sale starts March 9 (Sneak Peek March 2-8)
AQ
02/25Chinese AI Firm Megvii's Plans to File Fresh Application for Hong Kong IPO, S..
DJ
02/21TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Maersk Seeks Anchor; Canada's Rail Standoff; Garlic M..
DJ
02/21LENOVO : Revision of Existing Annual Caps for the Continuing Connected Transacti..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 682 M
EBIT 2020 1 427 M
Net income 2020 631 M
Debt 2020 1 911 M
Yield 2020 5,93%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 6 464 M
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 0,77  $
Last Close Price 0,54  $
Spread / Highest target 91,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-1.65%6 463
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.27%30 570
HP INC.-22.53%22 762
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-13.56%13 421
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-34.68%13 347
GOERTEK INC.-1.71%8 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group