Lenovo : Change Request Form

Notes 附註 :

Please complete this change request form clearly. Any change request form with no indicated choice, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

請清楚地填寫此變更申請表格。倘若並無填寫選擇、或沒有簽署、或所填寫之資料不正確，本變更申請表格將會作廢。 If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this request form in order to be valid.

如屬聯名股東，則本變更申請表格需由在本公司股東名冊內就聯名持有之股份排名首位之股東簽署，方為有效。 The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you by the Company until you inform us otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited, at the address stated above or by email to lenovo-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this change request form.

上 述 指 示 將 適 用 於 日 後 本 公 司 刊 發 之 所 有 公 司 通 訊 ， 直 至 閣 下 透 過 合 理 時 限 之 書 面 通 知 或 電 郵 至 lenovo- ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com 通知本公司之股份過戶登記處卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（地址見上文）更改 閣下之選擇。為免存疑， 任何在本變更申請表格上之額外指示，將不予處理。 Shareholders who have elected the printed version in either English only or in Chinese only should note that in some instances, they will receive the printed version in both English and Chinese.

已選擇僅收取英文或僅收取中文印刷本之股東務請注意，在某些情況下，彼等將會同時收取英文及中文印刷本。

"Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities or the investing public, including but not limited to annual / interim reports, notices, listing documents, circulars, proxy forms and other publications.

「公司通訊」指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於 年報 / 中期報告、通告、上市文件、通函、代表委任表格及其他公布。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which may include your and/or your proxy's name and address. 本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第

486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下及 閣下代表之姓名及地址。

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request to receive the relevant Corporate Communications. Your supply of your Personal Data is on voluntary basis. However, the Company may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with such Personal Data. 閣下 於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求收取的公司通訊。 閣下 乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。

Your Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's share registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for the Company's verification and record purpose. 本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露

或轉移給本公司的股份過戶登記處及╱或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉 移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by mail to Personal Data Privacy Officer, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. 閣下有權根據私隱條例之條文分別查閱及╱或

更正 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及╱或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須以書面郵寄至個人資料私隱主任，卓佳雅柏勤有 限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。