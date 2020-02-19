MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Lenovo Group Limited 0992 HK0992009065 LENOVO GROUP LIMITED (0992) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/19 5.42 HKD +1.31% 11:19p LENOVO : Delivers Record Setting Q3 Performance With All Time Revenue And PTI Highs BU 11:13p LENOVO : third quarter profit jumps 11% as shipments rise RE 11:07p LENOVO : FY2019/20 Third Quarter Results Announcement PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Lenovo : FY2019/20 Third Quarter Results Announcement 0 02/19/2020 | 11:07pm EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Lenovo Group Limited 聯想集團有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 992) FY2019/20 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT QUARTERLY RESULTS The board of directors (the "Board") of Lenovo Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of last year, as follows: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Record-high quarterly revenue and pre-tax profit achieved thanks to growth in PC and Smart Device (PCSD) business and improvement of Data Center Group (DCG) business

The Group delivered the highest pre- tax profit in its history. Specifically, the PC and Smart Device (PCSD) business achieved record- breaking pre-tax margin, while Mobile Business Group (MBG) remained profitable. Data Center Group (DCG) continued to improve. In addition to maintaining growth, the Group made steady progress in exploring and developing future growth opportunities. The 3S (Smart IoT, Smart Verticals, and Smart Infrastructure) strategy is accelerating the Group's Intelligent Transformation and is paving a new path towards delivering long- term sustainable growth. Strategic investments underlying the 3S strategy have led to strong double-digityear-on-year growth in the Group's Software and Services business. The invoiced revenue from Software and Services exceeded US$1 billion and contributed over 7 percent of the Group's revenue for the period under review, with the highest gross margin among all the Group's products. Net cash generated from operating activities was US$538 million in Q3FY20, compared to US$1.2 billion in 1HFY20. The cash generated from operation was lower year-on-year due to higher inventory level on critical parts and less accounts receivable factoring. Group Financial Performance For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Group delivered record revenues and grew its pre- tax profit by 11 percent year-on-year to US$390 million. Profit attributable to equity holders rose by 11 percent to US$258 million. The Group's gross margin expanded by 1.5 percentage points year-on-year to 16.1 percent, thanks to the continued sales mix shift of PCSD into high growth and premium segments. The operating expense-to- revenue ratio increased by 1.1 percentage points to 12.6 percent due to rising investments in sales, marketing and promotion, as well as higher wages, salaries and long-term incentive awards. The Group expanded its pre-tax margin by 0.3 percentage points year-on-year to 2.8 percent, representing its highest profitability level since the acquisition of Motorola Mobility and IBM x86 server businesses in 2014. Among the three business groups, the PCSD business remained the global market share leader, delivering industry-leading profitability. The DCG business saw strong double-digit growth in volume, although its quarterly revenue growth was constrained by average selling price (ASP) compression and lowered component cost. MBG remained profitable despite challenges on the supply side impacting sales of its popular new models. Performance by Product Business Group Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the revenue of Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) - consisting of the PCSD and MBG businesses - grew 0.5 percent year-on-year to an all-time high of US$12,502 million. Its pre-tax profit increased strongly by 17 percent year-on-year to reach US$687 million. Market share gain across the high-growth and premium PC segments was the primary catalyst for IDG's strong profit performance. This sales mix change made possible the record pre-tax profit margin of 5.5 percent achieved by IDG during the period under review. 2 Intelligent Devices Group - PC and Smart Device (PCSD) Business During the period under review, the PCSD business was not only the largest PC brand in the world with a 24.8 percent market share but also the sector leader in terms of profitability. The PC business continued its growth trajectory with an all-time high revenue and shipments on a quarterly basis, despite severe shortages of a key component. The success of this business is rooted in its execution, which enabled a strategic shift towards high-growth and premium segments. PCSD enjoyed double-digit revenue and shipment growth across the Workstation, Thin and Light, Visual, and Gaming PC segments. The business overall reported a 3 percent year-on-year growth in revenue to US$11,074 million, representing 79 percent of the Group's total revenue, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. These high-growth and premium segments now contribute over half of the business' top-line scale. Together with a higher attach rate for its highly profitable Software and Services offerings, PCSD further expanded its industry-leading profitability to set a record pre-tax margin of 6.2 percent in the three- month period under review, representing a year-on-year expansion of 0.7 percentage points. Its pre-tax profit increased 17 percent year-on-year to US$684 million. Intelligent Devices Group - Mobile Business Group (MBG) The Group's mobile business has continued its focused strategy to invest and develop in regions and/or countries where it has notable competitive advantages. Leveraging this focused strategy, the MBG business again delivered on its promise, marking its fifth profitable quarter in a row. The business made a moderate profit before taxation of US$3 million during the quarter under review. Operations in its biggest core market, Latin America, remained robust and the region's pre-tax margin further expanded. However, the business' performance in other geographical markets faced challenges arising from shortage of components. Thus resulted a decline in the business' revenue by 17 percent to US$1,381 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The MBG business continued to deliver innovative products including the recently announced foldable smartphone - the razr foldable. This product has earned positive customer reviews and will start contributing to the business' revenue as well as providing an opportunity to upsell and reenter the premium segment. Data Center Group (DCG) In fiscal quarter three, the DCG Group staged a notable improvement from a multiple-quarter setback with an 18 percent shipment growth year-on-year on products including servers, its traditional core business, and storage. Nevertheless its revenue growth remained constrained mainly due to the impact of lower commodity prices. The business grew 20 percent in revenue quarter by quarter to reach US$1,601 million for the period under review, contributing 11 percent of the Group's total revenue. While the year-on-year revenue growth is subdued in the period under review, it represented significant improvement from the 14 and 17 percent declines in the first two quarters of current fiscal year. The business reported double-digityear-on-year growth for its non-hyperscale segment. The most notable success is seen in Data Center Infrastructure (DCI), Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI), storage, and Software and Services. The DCI business continued to grow year-on-year in fiscal quarter three as DCG in China seized the opportunity to broaden its sales coverage and product portfolio. Its storage revenue grew at a strong, double-digit rate during the period under review thanks to the NetApp Joint Venture and new product growth in entry- and mid-range flash arrays. SDI sales also increased at a strong double-digit rate year-on-year as its product performance helped win market share. The robust growth of Software and Services business was driven by an increasingly diversified portfolio and strength in selective regional markets such as China. For the hyperscale business, annual revenue comparison remained difficult for the period under review due to sharply lowered component prices severely eroding ASP. However, the price erosion will come to an anniversary after this quarter, implying easier base of comparison going forward. 3 Losses from DCG narrowed by US$8 million year-on-year to US$47 million for the period. The reduced losses were achieved despite investments into expanding product portfolio and pursuing growth opportunities in Telecom, Edge computing and Artificial Intelligence. Outlook Macro risk factors, especially the outbreak of the Novel coronavirus, could bring short-term volatility and challenges. The vast majority of the Group's factories in China have reopened and are operational on a limited basis, although its suppliers and even logistics services across the countries remained impacted. Nevertheless, given its extensive global footprint, the company is well positioned to address the supply challenges by leveraging its strength as a global company with worldwide manufacturing capabilities and supply chain efficiency. The Group's immediate priorities remain the welfare and health of its workforce, continuity of manufacturing and rebuilding capacity, working with its supply chain to drive recovery and assisting those working to contain the outbreak. The Group is leveraging the full strength of its global manufacturing and distribution networks to minimize any potential impact on its customers. Demand in China is expected to rebound after stabilization of the coronavirus outbreak, and new demand drivers could emerge to bode well for the businesses. The Group will continue to target premium-to-market revenue growth and thereby industry-leading profitability in its PCSD business through further expansion in the high-growth and premium segments. Building capabilities to drive sales growth in software and services will also remain a key strategy focus. For its Mobile business, the Group will further strengthen its competitiveness in target markets to sustain profitable growth while extending its technology leadership. The improvement of DCG business is at an early stage. The trend of data growth is expected to accelerate and fuel growth in sales for DCG business following the debut of more products and applications featuring new technologies including 5G. Lenovo will tap into this opportunity to drive continued revival of its hyperscale business and to forge its DCG business as a full stack industry leader through the introduction of solution capabilities and a reliable end-to-end product portfolio. Moving forward, Lenovo will continue to drive growth in enterprise servers, Software Defined Infrastructure, storage, and services and software. For hyperscale business, the Group will leverage its differentiated in-house design and manufacturing capability to expand product coverage from the heritage server products to storage, and broaden its customer base to build a profitable business model in the future. Strategic Highlights The Group continues to execute its strategy to be the leader and enabler of Intelligent Transformation. Lenovo has the vision of bringing smarter technology to all - through Smart Infrastructure, Smart Verticals and Smart IoT. This 3S strategy, in parallel with its customer-centric positioning, has led to a higher Software and Services attach rate. During fiscal quarter three, the invoiced revenue from Software and Services grew at a strong double-digityear-on-year, not only contributing over 7 percent of the Group revenue but also carrying the highest margin profile among all of the Group's products. The Software and Services business is considered a strong, long-term growth catalyst. Smart Infrastructure provides the computing, storage and networking power to support smart devices, which will more than double in number in 2020 from 2017 creating an enormous amount of data. Lenovo launched its next-generation data center solutions in SDI and expects it to remain a future growth catalyst. These new solutions, which include collaboration with several partners based on the ThinkAgile platform, have grown significantly during fiscal quarter three. Smart Verticals combine big data generated by smart devices and the computing power of smart infrastructure in order to provide more insights and improve processes for customers. The Data Intelligence Business Group (DIBG) has expanded its footprint to win projects in the energy and manufacturing industry during fiscal quarter three. Its healthcare and education virtual reality solutions also gained strong momentum in driving revenue growth. 4 The Group will continue to invest in Smart IoT, consisting of a network of many touchpoints for the connected world we live in. Specifically, the Group's investments will accelerate in the area of edge computing, cloud, big data and artificial intelligence (AI) in vertical industries to deepen its strategic transformation and further accentuate its core competence. These investments aim to strengthen Lenovo's capability as a competitive end-to-end solution provider in the era of Intelligent Transformation. 5 FINANCIAL REVIEW Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 9 months 9 months ended ended December 31, December 31, Year-on-year 2019 2018 change (unaudited) (unaudited) US$ million US$ million Revenue 40,137 39,328 2% Gross profit 6,496 5,475 19% Gross profit margin 16.2% 13.9% 2.3 pts Operating expenses (5,223) (4,571) 14% Operating profit 1,273 904 41% Other non-operating expenses - net (333) (228) 46% Profit before taxation 940 676 39% Profit for the period 741 523 42% Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 623 478 30% Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic US5.22 cents US4.02 cents US1.20 cents Diluted US5.01 cents US4.01 cents US1.00 cents For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Group achieved total sales of approximately US$40,137 million. Compared to the corresponding period of last year, profit attributable to equity holders for the period surged by US$145 million to approximately US$623 million. In the same reporting period, gross profit margin advanced by 2.3 percentage points from 13.9 percent, while basic and diluted earnings per share were US5.22 cents and US5.01 cents respectively, representing an increase of US1.20 cents and US1.00 cents. Analysis of operating expenses by function for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows: 9 months 9 months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Selling and distribution expenses (2,357,394) (2,011,118) Administrative expenses (1,804,407) (1,615,724) Research and development expenses (988,575) (895,056) Other operating expenses - net (72,681) (49,229) (5,223,057) (4,571,127) 6 Operating expenses for the period were 14 percent over that of the corresponding period of last year. Employee benefit costs increased by US$267 million mainly due to higher bonus and sales commission accruals, wages and salaries and long-term incentive awards. The Group also raised advertising and promotional expenses by US$171 million. Amortization of intangible assets increased by US$60 million with more investments in trademarks and trade names and internal use software. There was also a reduction in net gain on fair valuation of certain financial assets and a financial liability to US$36 million (2018/19: US$99 million). The overall increase was partially offset by the reduction in net foreign exchange loss to US$70 million (2018/19: US$92 million). During the period, the Group adopted the new accounting standard, HKFRS 16, Leases. As a result, depreciation of right-of-use assets was reported and payments made under operating leases were no longer recorded as rental expenses unless under exemption. Please refer to Note 1 of the Financial Information for details on the adoption on HKFRS 16. Key expenses by nature comprise: 9 months 9 months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of prepaid lease payments (118,292) (130,900) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (64,565) - Amortization of intangible assets (409,862) (349,923) Employee benefit costs, including (2,823,892) (2,557,229) -long-term incentive awards (192,675) (155,643) Rental expenses under operating leases (8,504) (88,939) Net foreign exchange loss (70,310) (91,864) Advertising and promotional expenses (719,777) (548,873) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,348) (3,124) Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 49,435 99,137 Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss (13,000) - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 12,844 - Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary - 22,811 Dilution gain on interest in an associate - 18,121 Gain on disposal of interest in an associate 3,922 - Others (1,059,708) (940,344) (5,223,057) (4,571,127) Other non-operating expenses (net) for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 comprise: 9 months 9 months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Finance income 37,843 17,475 Finance costs (358,835) (239,485) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (11,107) (5,886) (332,099) (227,896) Finance income mainly represents interest on bank deposits. Finance costs for the period increased by 50 percent over that of the corresponding period of last year. The change is a combined effect of the increase in factoring costs of US$91 million, interest on convertible bonds of US$30 million, interest on contingent consideration and written put option liabilities of US$13 million and interest on lease liabilities of US$12 million, offset by the decrease in interest on notes of US$23 million. 7 Share of losses of associates and joint ventures represents operating losses arising from principal business activities of respective associates and joint ventures. The Group adopts segments by business group as the reporting format. Segments by business group comprise Intelligent Devices Group ("IDG") and Data Center Group ("DCG"). Segment revenue and pre- tax income/(loss) for reportable segments are as follows: 9 months ended 9 months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Revenue Revenue from Pre-tax from Pre-tax external income/ external income/ customers (loss) customers (loss) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 IDG 35,849,817 1,835,835 34,554,496 1,380,305 DCG 4,287,161 (149,716) 4,773,168 (178,051) Segment total 40,136,978 1,686,119 39,327,664 1,202,254 Unallocated: Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income - net (503,272) (470,212) Depreciation and amortization (118,338) (98,995) Finance income 19,526 1,285 Finance costs (176,453) (91,510) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (11,107) (5,886) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (726) (817) Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 49,435 99,137 Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss (13,000) - Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary - 22,811 Dilution gain on interest in an associate - 18,121 Gain on disposal of interest in an associate 3,922 - Dividend income 4,303 230 Consolidated profit before taxation 940,409 676,418 Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income for the period comprise various expenses, after appropriate allocation to business groups, which are attributable to headquarters and corporate of US$503 million (2018/19: US$470 million) such as employee benefit costs, legal and professional fees, and research and technology expenses. Employee benefit costs rose by US$48 million due to an increase in headcount and the Group recorded central research and technology expenses of US$141 million which were not allocated to a business group (2018/19: US$53 million). Moreover, the Group recognized fair value gain on bonus warrants of US$16 million during the period (2018/19: fair value loss of US$4 million), and certain one-time charges associated with the execution of previously announced resource actions at the corporate level. These one-time charges include the disposal of certain inventories of US$45 million (2018/19: US$77 million) caused by product portfolio simplification, and onerous lease contracts and claims of US$3 million (2018/19: US$26 million). 8 Third Quarter 2019/20 compared to Third Quarter 2018/19 3 months 3 months ended ended December 31, December 31, Year-on-year 2019 2018 change (unaudited) (unaudited) US$ million US$ million Revenue 14,103 14,035 0% Gross profit 2,265 2,050 10% Gross profit margin 16.1% 14.6% 1.5 pts Operating expenses (1,777) (1,616) 10% Operating profit 488 434 12% Other non-operating expenses - net (98) (84) 16% Profit before taxation 390 350 11% Profit for the period 305 265 15% Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 258 233 11% Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic US2.16 cents US1.96 cents US0.20 cents Diluted US2.07 cents US1.92 cents US0.15 cents For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Group achieved total sales of approximately US$14,103 million. Compared to the corresponding period of last year, profit attributable to equity holders for the period surged by US$25 million to approximately US$258 million. In the same reporting period, gross profit margin advanced by 1.5 percentage points from 14.6 percent, while basic and diluted earnings per share were US2.16 cents and US2.07 cents respectively, representing an increase of US0.20 cents and US0.15 cents. Further analyses of sales by segment are set out in Business Review and Outlook. Analysis of operating expenses by function for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows: 3 months 3 months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Selling and distribution expenses (816,261) (702,175) Administrative expenses (609,157) (615,590) Research and development expenses (341,232) (272,820) Other operating expenses - net (9,863) (24,686) (1,776,513) (1,615,271) 9 Operating expenses for the period were 10 percent over that of the corresponding period of last year. Employee benefit costs increased by US$67 million mainly due to higher wages and salaries and long- term incentive awards. The Group also raised advertising and promotional expenses by US$57 million. Amortization of intangible assets increased by US$29 million with more investments in trademarks and trade names and internal use software. The overall increase was partially offset by net gain on fair valuation of certain financial assets and a financial liability of US$40 million (2018/19: loss of US$5 million). Currency fluctuations during the period presented a challenge to the Group resulting in a net exchange loss of US$22 million (2018/19: US$33 million). During the period, the Group adopted the new accounting standard, HKFRS 16, Leases. As a result, depreciation of right-of-use assets was reported and payments made under operating leases were no longer recorded as rental expenses unless under exemption. Please refer to Note 1 of the Financial Information for details of the adoption on HKFRS 16. Key expenses by nature comprise: 3 months 3 months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of prepaid lease payments (38,432) (45,268) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (23,646) - Amortization of intangible assets (150,290) (121,378) Employee benefit costs, including (942,865) (875,500) - long-term incentive awards (68,978) (56,017) Rental expenses under operating leases (2,748) (25,628) Net foreign exchange loss (21,859) (32,544) Advertising and promotional expenses (247,555) (190,256) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (642) (668) Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 49,543 (5,270) Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss (10,000) - Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary - 22,811 Gain on disposal of interest in an associate 3,922 - Others (391,941) (341,570) (1,776,513) (1,615,271) Other non-operating expenses (net) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 comprise: 3 months 3 months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Finance income 13,369 6,001 Finance costs (107,595) (85,905) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (3,659) (4,165) (97,885) (84,069) Finance income mainly represents interest on bank deposits. Finance costs for the period increased by 25 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The change is a combined effect of the increase in factoring costs of US$20 million, interest on convertible bonds of US$10 million and interest on lease liabilities of US$5 million, offset by the decrease in interest on notes of US$11 million. Share of losses of associates and joint ventures represents operating losses arising from principal business activities of respective associates and joint ventures. 10 The Group adopts segments by business group as the reporting format. Segments by business group comprise IDG and DCG. Segment revenue and pre-tax income/(loss) for reportable segments are as follows: 3 months ended 3 months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Revenue Revenue from Pre-tax from Pre-tax external income/ external income/ customers (loss) customers (loss) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 IDG 12,502,275 687,050 12,434,761 586,313 DCG 1,600,561 (46,546) 1,600,369 (54,594) Segment total 14,102,836 640,504 14,035,130 531,719 Unallocated: Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income - net (228,559) (127,946) Depreciation and amortization (41,506) (36,023) Finance income 6,585 - Finance costs (28,369) (30,718) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (3,659) (4,165) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (146) (150) Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 49,543 (5,270) Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss (10,000) - Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary - 22,811 Gain on disposal of interest in an associate 3,922 - Dividend income 1,913 67 Consolidated profit before taxation 390,228 350,325 Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income for the period comprise various expenses, after appropriate allocation to business groups, which are attributable to headquarters and corporate of US$229 million (2018/19: US$128 million) such as employee benefit costs, legal and professional fees, and research and technology expenses. Employee benefit costs rose by US$26 million due to an increase in headcount. The Group recorded a net exchange loss of US$22 million (2018/19: US$16 million) and central research and technology expenses of US$56 million which were not allocated to a business group (2018/19: US$19 million). Moreover, the Group did not recognize any fair value gain on bonus warrants during the period (2018/19: US$3 million). The Group recognized one-time charge associated with the execution of previously announced resource actions at the corporate level, representing the disposal of certain inventories of US$40 million (2018/19: US$30 million) caused by product portfolio simplification. 11 Capital Expenditure The Group incurred capital expenditure of US$701 million (2018/19: US$468 million) during the nine months ended December 31, 2019, mainly for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and additions in construction-in-progress and intangible assets. Liquidity and Financial Resources At December 31, 2019, total assets of the Group amounted to US$35,026 million (March 31, 2019: US$29,988 million), which were financed by equity attributable to owners of the Company of US$3,430 million (March 31, 2019: US$3,396 million), perpetual securities of US$1,007 million (March 31, 2019: US$994 million) and negative balance of other non-controlling interests (net of put option written on non-controlling interests) of US$142 million (March 31, 2019: US$293 million), and total liabilities of US$30,731 million (March 31, 2019: US$25,891 million). At December 31, 2019, the current ratio of the Group was 0.85 (March 31, 2019: 0.82). At December 31, 2019, bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents totaled US$3,586 million (March 31, 2019: US$2,733 million) analyzed by major currency are as follows: December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 % % US dollar 41.1 41.1 Renminbi 32.5 32.0 Japanese Yen 7.9 6.8 Euro 3.8 5.4 Other currencies 14.7 14.7 Total 100.0 100.0 The Group adopts a conservative policy to invest the surplus cash generated from operations. At December 31, 2019, 87.5 (March 31, 2019: 78.6) percent of cash are bank deposits, and 12.5 (March 31, 2019: 21.4) percent are investments in liquid money market funds of investment grade. Although the Group has consistently maintained a very liquid position, banking facilities have nevertheless been put in place to meet inter-quarter funding requirements and the Group has entered into factoring arrangements in the ordinary course of business. The Group has the following banking facilities: Utilization amount at Type Date of agreement Principal amount Term December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$ million US$ million US$ million Loan facility May 26, 2015 300 5 years 300 300 Revolving loan facility March 28, 2018 1,500 5 years 1,500 825 12 Notes, perpetual securities, convertible bonds and convertible preferred shares issued by the Group and outstanding as at December 31, 2019 are as follows: Interest / Principal dividend rate Issue date amount Term per annum Due date Use of proceeds 2020 Note June 10, 2015 RMB4 billion 5 years 4.95% June 2020 For general corporate purposes including working capital and acquisition activities 2022 Note March 16, 2017 US$500 million 5 years 3.875% March 2022 For repayment of the Perpetual securities March 16, 2017 US$850 million N/A 5.375% N/A outstanding amount under April 6, 2017 US$150 million N/A 5.375% N/A the promissory note issued to Google Inc. and general corporate purposes 2023 Note March 29, 2018 US$750 million 5 years 4.75% March 2023 For repayment of previous Note and general corporate purposes Convertible bonds January 24, 2019 US$675 million 5 years 3.375% January 2024 For repayment of previous Note and general corporate purposes Convertible June 21, 2019 US$300 million N/A 4% N/A For general corporate preferred shares funding and capital expenditure The Group has also arranged other short-term credit facilities as follows: Total facilities amount at Drawn down amount at Credit facilities December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million Trade lines 2,420 2,195 1,952 1,637 Short-term and revolving money market facilities 935 701 301 56 Forward foreign exchange contracts 9,429 9,525 9,429 9,525 Net debt position and gearing ratio of the Group as at December 31 and March 31, 2019 are as follows: December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$ million US$ million Bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents 3,586 2,733 Borrowings - Short-term bank loans 2,090 1,167 - Notes 1,817 2,622 - Convertible bonds 603 591 - Convertible preferred shares 307 - Net debt position (1,231) (1,647) Total equity 4,295 4,097 Gearing ratio (Borrowings divided by total equity) 1.12 1.07 The Group is confident that all the facilities on hand can meet the funding requirements of the Group's operations and business development. The Group adopts a consistent hedging policy for business transactions to reduce the risk of currency fluctuation arising from daily operations. At December 31, 2019, the Group had commitments in respect of outstanding forward foreign exchange contracts amounting to US$9,429 million (March 31, 2019: US$9,525 million). The Group's forward foreign exchange contracts are either used to hedge a percentage of future transactions which are highly probable, or used as fair value hedges for identified assets and liabilities. 13 Contingent Liabilities The Group, in the ordinary course of its business, is involved in various claims, suits, investigations, and legal proceedings that arise from time to time. Although the Group does not expect that the outcome in any of these legal proceedings, individually or collectively, will have a material adverse effect on its financial position or results of operations, litigation is inherently unpredictable. Therefore, the Group could incur judgments or enter into settlements of claims that could adversely affect its operating results or cash flows in a particular period. 14 FINANCIAL INFORMATION CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Note US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue 2 14,102,836 40,136,978 14,035,130 39,327,664 Cost of sales (11,838,210) (33,641,413) (11,985,465) (33,852,223) Gross profit 2,264,626 6,495,565 2,049,665 5,475,441 Selling and distribution expenses (816,261) (2,357,394) (702,175) (2,011,118) Administrative expenses (609,157) (1,804,407) (615,590) (1,615,724) Research and development expenses (341,232) (988,575) (272,820) (895,056) Other operating expenses - net (9,863) (72,681) (24,686) (49,229) Operating profit 3 488,113 1,272,508 434,394 904,314 Finance income 4(a) 13,369 37,843 6,001 17,475 Finance costs 4(b) (107,595) (358,835) (85,905) (239,485) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (3,659) (11,107) (4,165) (5,886) Profit before taxation 390,228 940,409 350,325 676,418 Taxation 5 (84,729) (199,329) (85,488) (152,779) Profit for the period 305,499 741,080 264,837 523,639 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 258,117 622,538 232,771 478,218 Perpetual securities holders 13,440 40,320 13,440 40,320 Other non-controlling interests 33,942 78,222 18,626 5,101 305,499 741,080 264,837 523,639 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic 6(a) US2.16 cents US5.22 cents US1.96 cents US4.02 cents Diluted 6(b) US2.07 cents US5.01 cents US1.92 cents US4.01 cents Dividend 96,640 92,071 15 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Profit for the period 305,499 741,080 264,837 523,639 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations, net of taxes (15,016) (14,636) (2,322) (2,322) Fair value change on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,474 (1,984) (2,290) (6,074) Items that have been reclassified or may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Fair value change on cash flow hedges from foreign exchange forward contracts, net of taxes - Fair value (loss)/gain, net of taxes (77,507) 20,104 35,330 259,488 - Reclassified to consolidated income statement (11,741) (76,629) (65,755) (237,210) Currency translation differences 119,978 (120,541) 60,022 (490,951) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 17,188 (193,686) 24,985 (477,069) Total comprehensive income for the period 322,687 547,394 289,822 46,570 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 276,209 426,044 257,756 1,149 Perpetual securities holders 13,440 40,320 13,440 40,320 Other non-controlling interests 33,038 81,030 18,626 5,101 322,687 547,394 289,822 46,570 16 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Note US$'000 US$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,731,501 1,430,817 Prepaid lease payments 439,437 463,996 Construction-in-progress 284,594 232,097 Intangible assets 8,230,856 8,324,575 Interests in associates and joint ventures 63,746 79,061 Deferred income tax assets 2,040,620 1,862,902 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 487,674 449,363 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 66,813 71,486 Other non-current assets 235,076 187,985 13,580,317 13,102,282 Current assets Inventories 3,998,396 3,434,660 Trade receivables 7(a) 9,159,206 6,661,484 Notes receivable 83,232 46,454 Derivative financial assets 25,248 70,972 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 8 4,406,367 3,753,926 Income tax recoverable 187,580 185,643 Bank deposits 65,079 70,210 Cash and cash equivalents 3,520,919 2,662,854 21,446,027 16,886,203 Total assets 35,026,344 29,988,485 17 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Note US$'000 US$'000 Share capital 12 3,185,923 3,185,923 Reserves 244,568 210,530 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 3,430,491 3,396,453 Perpetual securities 1,007,110 993,670 Other non-controlling interests 623,934 473,178 Put option written on non-controlling interests 10(b) (766,238) (766,238) Total equity 4,295,297 4,097,063 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 11 2,153,138 2,426,770 Warranty provision 9(b) 268,036 254,601 Deferred revenue 865,823 678,137 Retirement benefit obligations 435,561 434,246 Deferred income tax liabilities 355,037 359,679 Other non-current liabilities 10 1,419,999 1,247,646 5,497,594 5,401,079 Current liabilities Trade payables 7(b) 8,665,819 6,429,835 Notes payable 1,301,932 1,272,840 Derivative financial liabilities 85,609 74,426 Other payables and accruals 9(a) 10,567,858 8,942,336 Provisions 9(b) 758,720 738,688 Deferred revenue 832,194 780,951 Income tax payable 357,237 298,224 Borrowings 11 2,664,084 1,953,043 25,233,453 20,490,343 Total liabilities 30,731,047 25,891,422 Total equity and liabilities 35,026,344 29,988,485 18 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 9 months ended 9 months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Note US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net cash generated from operations 14 2,432,768 2,370,597 Interest paid (353,870) (235,895) Tax paid (300,611) (184,071) Net cash generated from operating activities 1,778,287 1,950,631 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (178,068) (158,500) Sale of property, plant and equipment 12,291 114,366 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (104,198) Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed (18,155) - Deemed disposal of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed - (21,106) Interest acquired in a joint venture (1,616) - Payment for construction-in-progress (305,674) (192,091) Payment for intangible assets (217,070) (117,739) Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (47,107) (62,552) Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - (3,802) Loan to a joint venture (72,603) - Net proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 56,843 33,996 Net proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,803 - Decrease/(increase) in bank deposits 5,131 (24,325) Dividends received 6,206 230 Interest received 37,843 17,475 Net cash used in investing activities (719,176) (518,246) Cash flows from financing activities Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests 61,696 33,521 Contribution to employee share trusts (86,684) (88,878) Issue of convertible preferred shares 300,000 - Repayment of a note (786,244) - Principal elements of lease payments (98,590) - Dividends paid (431,148) (404,350) Dividends paid to other non-controlling interests (4,620) (4,758) Distribution to perpetual securities holders (26,880) (26,880) Proceeds from borrowings 3,046,800 4,378,800 Repayments of borrowings (2,143,800) (3,678,800) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (169,470) 208,655 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 889,641 1,641,040 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (31,576) (89,197) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,662,854 1,848,017 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3,520,919 3,399,860 19 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Attributable to equity holders of the Company Put option written on Investment Share-based Other non- non- revaluation Employee compensation Hedging Exchange Other Retained Perpetual controlling controlling Share capital reserve share trusts reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings securities interests interests Total (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At April 1, 2019 3,185,923 (36,095) (140,209) 311,540 23,240 (1,371,932) 163,241 1,260,745 993,670 473,178 (766,238) 4,097,063 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 622,538 40,320 78,222 - 741,080 Other comprehensive (loss)/income - (1,984) - - (56,525) (123,349) - (14,636) - 2,808 - (193,686) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - (1,984) - - (56,525) (123,349) - 607,902 40,320 81,030 - 547,394 Transfer to statutory reserve - - - - - - 11,995 (11,995) - - - - Transfer of gain on disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income to retained earnings - (1,696) - - - - - 1,696 - - - - Vesting of shares under long-term incentive program - - 181,424 (242,631) - - - - - - - (61,207) Deferred tax charge in relation to long-term incentive program - - - (7,048) - - - - - - - (7,048) Disposal of subsidiaries - - - - - - (267) - - - - (267) Share-based compensation - - - 192,675 - - - - - - - 192,675 Contribution to employee share trusts - - (86,684) - - - - - - - - (86,684) Dividends paid - - - - - - - (431,148) - - - (431,148) Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - 76,019 - 76,019 Change of ownership of subsidiaries without loss of control - - - - - - 1,673 - - (1,673) - - Dividends paid to other non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - (4,620) - (4,620) Distribution to perpetual securities holders - - - - - - - - (26,880) - - (26,880) At December 31, 2019 3,185,923 (39,775) (45,469) 254,536 (33,285) (1,495,281) 176,642 1,427,200 1,007,110 623,934 (766,238) 4,295,297 At April 1, 2018 3,185,923 (2,741) (101,702) 231,857 (16,906) (937,907) 71,449 1,088,647 993,670 246,598 (212,900) 4,545,988 Change in accounting policy - (17,376) - - - - - 5,746 - - - (11,630) Restated total equity 3,185,923 (20,117) (101,702) 231,857 (16,906) (937,907) 71,449 1,094,393 993,670 246,598 (212,900) 4,534,358 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 478,218 40,320 5,101 - 523,639 Other comprehensive (loss)/income - (6,074) - - 22,278 (490,951) - (2,322) - - - (477,069) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - (6,074) - - 22,278 (490,951) - 475,896 40,320 5,101 - 46,570 Acquisition of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - 115,433 - 115,433 Vesting of shares under long-term incentive program - - 94,909 (105,694) - - - - - - - (10,785) Deemed disposal of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - (1,371) - (1,371) Share-based compensation - - - 155,643 - - - - - - - 155,643 Termination of put option written on non-controlling interests - - - - - - 11,913 - - - 212,900 224,813 Put option written on non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - (703,341) (703,341) Contribution to employee share trusts - - (88,878) - - - - - - - - (88,878) Dividends paid - - - - - - - (404,350) - - - (404,350) Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - 33,521 - 33,521 Dividends paid to other non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - (4,758) - (4,758) Distribution to perpetual securities holders - - - - - - - - (26,880) - - (26,880) At December 31, 2018 3,185,923 (26,191) (95,671) 281,806 5,372 (1,428,858) 83,362 1,165,939 1,007,110 394,524 (703,341) 3,869,975 20 Notes 1 General information and basis of preparation The financial information relating to the year ended March 31, 2019 included in the FY2019/20 third quarter results announcement as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows: The Company has delivered the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's auditor has reported on those consolidated financial statements of the Group. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. Basis of preparation The financial information presented above and notes thereto are extracted from the Group's consolidated financial statements and presented in accordance with Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Board is responsible for the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except that certain financial assets and financial liabilities are stated at fair values. The Group has adopted the following new standard, interpretation and amendments to existing standards that are mandatory for the year ending March 31, 2020 which the Group considers is appropriate and relevant to its operations: HKFRS 16, Leases

HK (IFRIC) - Int 23, Uncertainty over income tax treatments

Amendments to HKFRS 9, Prepayment features with negative compensation

Amendments to HKAS 28, Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures

Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures Amendments to HKAS 19, Plan amendment, curtailment or settlement

Annual improvements to HKFRS Standards 2015-2017 Cycle - various standards Except for HKFRS 16, Leases, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 as from April 1, 2019. The Group has elected to use the simplified transition approach and therefore comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17, Leases. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing standard are recognized in the opening balance sheet on April 1, 2019. 21 HKFRS 16 requires almost all leases of lessees to be recognized on the balance sheet, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. The accounting for lessors will not significantly change. Under the new leasing standard, the right to use the leased item and the obligation to pay rent are recognized as an asset and a financial liability respectively. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases. The standard affects primarily the accounting for operating leases of the Group. Adjustments recognized on adoption on HKFRS 16 On adoption on HKFRS 16, the Group recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as operating leases under the principles of HKAS 17. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019. Different lessee incremental borrowing rates were applied to the lease liabilities based on the geographical location, from 1% to 11%. The following table reconciles the operating lease commitments as at March 31, 2019, as disclosed in Note 32(b) in the Group's 2018/19 Annual Report, to the opening balance for lease liabilities recognized as at April 1, 2019: April 1, 2019 US$'000 Operating lease commitments at March 31, 2019 473,188 Discounted using the lessee incremental borrowing rate at April 1, 2019 (62,487) Less: low-value leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense (1,357) Lease liabilities recognized at April 1, 2019 409,344 Classified as: Current lease liabilities 77,903 Non-current lease liabilities 331,441 409,344 The associated right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognized in the consolidated balance sheet as at March 31, 2019. As at December 31, 2019, the recognized right-of-use assets of the Group are solely related to properties and amounted to US$309,474,000 (April 1, 2019: US$320,174,000). The Group presents right-of-use assets within "property, plant and equipment" and presents lease liabilities within "other payables and accruals" (for current portion) and "other non-current liabilities" (for non-current portion) in the consolidated balance sheet. The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the consolidated balance sheet on April 1, 2019: property, plant and equipment - increased by US$320,174,000

lease liabilities - increased by US$409,344,000

deferred rent liabilities - decreased by US$89,170,000 Segment assets and segment liabilities as at December 31, 2019 increased as a result of the change in accounting policy. 22 In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics

reliance on previous assessment on whether leases are onerous

the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the dat e of initial application, and

right-of-use asset at the dat e of initial application, and the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for Rental contracts of the Group are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 9 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes. Until March 31, 2019, all leases of property, plant and equipment of the Group were operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. From April 1, 2019, leases are recognized as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate

amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees

the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and

payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions. Some property leases contain variable payment terms that are linked to sales generated from a store. There is a wide range of sales percentages applied. Variable payment terms are used for a variety of reasons, including minimising the fixed costs base for newly established stores. Variable lease payments that depend on sales are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which the condition that triggers those payments occurs. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: the amount of the initial measurement of lease liabilities

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received

any initial direct costs, and

restoration costs. 23 Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognized on a straight-line basis as an expense in the profit or loss account. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Low-value assets comprise IT equipment and small items of office furniture. New amendments to existing standards not yet effective The following new amendments to existing standards, which are considered appropriate and relevant to the Group's operations, have been issued but are not effective for the year ending March 31, 2020 and have not been early adopted: Effective for annual periods beginning on or after Amendments to HKFRS 3, Definition of a business January 1, 2020 Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8, Definition of material January 1, 2020 Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7, Interest rate benchmark reform January 1, 2020 Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28, Consolidated financial statements and investments in associates Date to be determined The Group is in the process of making an assessment of what the impact of these developments is expected to be in the period of initial application. So far it has concluded that their adoption is unlikely to have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. 2 Segment information Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the Lenovo Executive Committee ("LEC"), the chief operating decision-maker, that are used to make strategic decisions. The LEC assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of pre-tax income/(loss). This measurement basis excludes the effects of non-recurring expenses such as restructuring costs from the operating segments. The measurement basis also excludes the effects of certain income and expenses such as fair value change of financial instruments and disposal gain/(loss) of fixed assets that are from activities driven by headquarters and centralized functions. Certain finance income and costs are not allocated to segments when these types of activities are driven by the central treasury function which manages the cash position of the Group. Supplementary information on segment assets and liabilities presented below is primarily based on the business group of the entities or operations which carry the assets and liabilities, except for entities performing centralized functions for the Group the assets and liabilities of which are not allocated to any segment. 24 Segment revenue and pre-tax income/(loss) for reportable segments 9 months ended 9 months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Revenue Revenue from Pre-tax from Pre-tax external income/ external income/ customers (loss) customers (loss) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 IDG 35,849,817 1,835,835 34,554,496 1,380,305 DCG 4,287,161 (149,716) 4,773,168 (178,051) Segment total 40,136,978 1,686,119 39,327,664 1,202,254 Unallocated: Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income - net (503,272) (470,212) Depreciation and amortization (118,338) (98,995) Finance income 19,526 1,285 Finance costs (176,453) (91,510) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (11,107) (5,886) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (726) (817) Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 49,435 99,137 Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss (13,000) - Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary - 22,811 Dilution gain on interest in an associate - 18,121 Gain on disposal of interest in an associate 3,922 - Dividend income 4,303 230 Consolidated profit before taxation 940,409 676,418 (b) Segment assets for reportable segments December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 IDG 22,797,962 19,797,625 DCG 5,214,283 4,094,194 Segment assets for reportable segments 28,012,245 23,891,819 Unallocated: Deferred income tax assets 2,040,620 1,862,902 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 487,674 449,363 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 66,813 71,486 Derivative financial assets 25,248 70,972 Interests in associates and joint ventures 63,746 79,061 Bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents 3,585,998 2,733,064 Unallocated deposits, prepayments and other receivables 202,285 166,874 Income tax recoverable 187,580 185,643 Other unallocated assets 354,135 477,301 Total assets per consolidated balance sheet 35,026,344 29,988,485 25 Segment liabilities for reportable segments December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 IDG 22,321,610 19,045,230 DCG 2,009,259 1,456,268 Segment liabilities for reportable segments 24,330,869 20,501,498 Unallocated: Deferred income tax liabilities 355,037 359,679 Derivative financial liabilities 85,609 74,426 Borrowings 4,817,222 4,379,813 Unallocated other payables and accruals 743,748 246,467 Unallocated provisions - 1,336 Unallocated other non-current liabilities 41,325 29,979 Income tax payable 357,237 298,224 Total liabilities per consolidated balance sheet 30,731,047 25,891,422 Analysis of revenue by geography 9 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 China 8,854,350 9,929,812 AP 8,965,759 7,231,652 EMEA 9,478,596 9,567,406 AG 12,838,273 12,598,794 40,136,978 39,327,664 Analysis of revenue by timing of revenue recognition 9 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Point in time 39,177,055 38,589,717 Over time 959,923 737,947 40,136,978 39,327,664 (f) Other segment information IDG DCG Total 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 For the nine months ended December 31 Depreciation and amortization 408,696 340,321 176,234 155,226 584,930 495,547 Finance income 15,863 16,088 2,454 102 18,317 16,190 Finance costs 168,469 133,067 13,913 14,908 182,382 147,975 Additions to non-current assets (Note) 612,731 703,115 208,929 71,779 821,660 774,894 Note: Excluding other non-current assets and including non-current assets acquired through acquisition of subsidiaries. 26 Included in segment assets for reportable segments are goodwill and trademarks and trade names with indefinite useful lives with an aggregate amount of US$6,167 million (March 31, 2019: US$6,211 million). The carrying amounts of goodwill and trademarks and trade names with indefinite useful lives are presented below:

At December 31, 2019 Mature Emerging China AP EMEA AG Market Market Total US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million Goodwill - PCSD 1,025 691 219 318 - - 2,253 - MBG - - - - 672 896 1,568 - DCG 479 159 89 350 - - 1,077 Trademarks and trade names - PCSD 209 59 104 67 - - 439 - MBG - - - - 197 263 460 - DCG 162 54 31 123 - - 370 At March 31, 2019 Mature Emerging China AP EMEA AG Market Market Total US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million Goodwill - PCSD 1,051 679 221 320 - - 2,271 - MBG - - - - 679 905 1,584 - DCG 490 158 88 351 - - 1,087 Trademarks and trade names - PCSD 209 59 104 67 - - 439 - MBG - - - - 197 263 460 - DCG 162 54 31 123 - - 370 The directors are of the view that there was no impairment of goodwill and trademarks and trade names based on impairment tests performed as at December 31, 2019 (March 31, 2019: Nil). 27 3 Operating profit Operating profit is stated after charging/(crediting) the following: 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of prepaid lease payments 69,983 207,884 75,248 219,504 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 26,083 75,128 - - Amortization of intangible assets 155,183 420,256 124,571 375,038 Employee benefit costs, including 1,108,987 3,271,969 1,015,040 2,961,493 - long-term incentive awards 68,978 192,675 56,017 155,643 Rental expenses under operating leases 3,396 11,435 30,109 101,883 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 642 1,348 668 3,124 Loss on disposal of intangible assets 50 1,066 694 694 Fair value (gain)/loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (49,543) (49,435) 5,270 (99,137) Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss 10,000 13,000 - - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - (12,844) - - Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary - - (22,811) (22,811) Dilution gain on interest in an associate - - - (18,121) Gain on disposal of interest in an associate (3,922) (3,922) - - 4 Finance income and costs (a) Finance income 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Interest on bank deposits 11,694 31,463 4,527 15,279 Interest on money market funds 1,675 6,380 1,474 2,196 13,369 37,843 6,001 17,475 (b) Finance costs 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Interest on bank loans and overdrafts 20,321 67,933 23,760 70,644 Interest on convertible bonds 9,898 29,618 - - Interest on notes 21,785 68,993 32,464 92,262 Interest on lease liabilities 4,534 12,496 - - Factoring costs 44,202 158,353 24,623 67,250 Interest on contingent consideration and written put option liabilities 6,636 19,900 4,355 7,379 Others 219 1,542 703 1,950 107,595 358,835 85,905 239,485 28 5 Taxation The amount of taxation in the consolidated income statement represents: 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Current tax Hong Kong profits tax 26,351 57,335 8,995 17,760 Taxation outside Hong Kong 128,973 333,332 128,379 304,156 Deferred tax Credit for the period (70,595) (191,338) (51,886) (169,137) 84,729 199,329 85,488 152,779 Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for at the rate of 16.5% (2018/19: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profit for the period. Taxation outside Hong Kong represents income and irrecoverable withholding taxes of subsidiaries operating in the Chinese Mainland and overseas, calculated at rates applicable in the respective jurisdictions. 6 Earnings per share Basic

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period after adjusting shares held by employee share trusts for the purposes of awarding shares to eligible employees under the long term incentive program. 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 12,014,791,614 12,014,791,614 12,014,791,614 12,014,791,614 Adjustment for shares held by employee share trusts (57,160,242) (90,663,388) (116,286,458) (121,645,000) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for calculation of basic earnings per share 11,957,631,372 11,924,128,226 11,898,505,156 11,893,146,614 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 258,117 622,538 232,771 478,218 29 Diluted

Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding due to the effect of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has three (2018/19: two) categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares, namely long-term incentive awards, bonus warrants and convertible bonds (2018/19: long-term incentive awards and bonus warrants). Long-term incentive awards were dilutive for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Bonus warrants were dilutive for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and anti-dilutive for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2018. Convertible bonds were dilutive for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019. 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for calculation of basic earnings 11,957,631,372 11,924,128,226 11,898,505,156 11,893,146,614 per share Adjustment for long-term 193,424,497 283,411,890 253,804,385 38,371,004 incentive awards Adjustment for bonus warrants 3,886,240 10,646,786 - - Adjustment for convertible 694,709,646 694,709,646 - - bonds Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for calculation of diluted earnings 12,849,651,755 12,912,896,548 12,152,309,541 11,931,517,618 per share US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company used to determine basic 258,117 622,538 232,771 478,218 earnings per share Adjustment for interest on 8,265 24,731 - - convertible bonds, net of tax Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company used to determine diluted 266,382 647,269 232,771 478,218 earnings per share The calculation of the diluted earnings per share amount is based on the profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company, adjusted to reflect the impact from any dilutive potential ordinary shares, as appropriate. The weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation is the number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, as used in the basic earnings per share calculation, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at no consideration on the deemed exercise or conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares. 30 7 Ageing analysis Customers are generally granted credit term ranging from 0 to 120 days. Ageing analysis of trade receivables of the Group at the balance sheet date, based on invoice date, is as follows: December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 0 - 30 days 6,237,230 4,560,771 31 - 60 days 1,880,846 1,332,471 61 - 90 days 612,601 430,207 Over 90 days 542,962 438,377 9,273,639 6,761,826 Less: loss allowance (114,433) (100,342) Trade receivables - net 9,159,206 6,661,484 Ageing analysis of trade payables of the Group at the balance sheet date, based on invoice date, is as follows: December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 0 - 30 days 5,218,182 4,279,000 31 - 60 days 2,076,885 1,046,525 61 - 90 days 932,475 757,718 Over 90 days 438,277 346,592 8,665,819 6,429,835 8 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables Details of deposits, prepayments and other receivables are as follows: December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Deposits 15,427 14,632 Other receivables 3,132,513 2,587,439 Prepayments 1,258,427 1,151,855 4,406,367 3,753,926 Other receivables mainly comprise amounts due from subcontractors for components sold in the ordinary course of business. 31 9 Provisions, other payables and accruals (a) Details of other payables and accruals are as follows: December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Accruals 2,318,150 1,969,914 Allowance for billing adjustments (i) 2,064,570 1,650,226 Contingent consideration (Note 10(a)) 116,824 - Other payables (ii) 6,068,314 5,322,196 10,567,858 8,942,336 Notes: Allowance for billing adjustments relates primarily to allowances for future volume discounts, price protection, rebates, and customer sales returns. Majority of other payables are obligations to pay for finished goods that have been acquired in the ordinary course of business from subcontractors. The carrying amounts of other payables and accruals approximate their fair values. The components of provisions are as follows: Environmental Warranty restoration Restructuring Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Year ended March 31, 2019 At the beginning of the year 1,081,218 8,919 54,053 1,144,190 Exchange adjustment (37,163) (274) (1,991) (39,428) Provisions made 807,636 14,545 - 822,181 Amounts utilized (875,413) (14,403) (36,576) (926,392) Acquisition of subsidiaries - 24,510 - 24,510 976,278 33,297 15,486 1,025,061 Long-term portion classified as non-current liabilities (254,601) (31,772) - (286,373) At the end of the year 721,677 1,525 15,486 738,688 Period ended December 31, 2019 At the beginning of the period 976,278 33,297 15,486 1,025,061 Exchange adjustment (7,242) 655 (91) (6,678) Provisions made 643,494 14,673 - 658,167 Amounts utilized (587,913) (13,699) (15,395) (617,007) 1,024,617 34,926 - 1,059,543 Long-term portion classified as non- current liabilities (268,036) (32,787) - (300,823) At the end of the period 756,581 2,139 - 758,720 The Group records its warranty liability at the time of sales based on estimated costs. Warranty claims are reasonably predictable based on historical failure rate information. The warranty accrual is reviewed quarterly to verify it properly reflects the outstanding obligation over the warranty period. Certain of these costs are reimbursable from the suppliers in accordance with the terms of relevant arrangements with them. 32 The Group records its environmental restoration provision at the time of sales based on estimated costs of environmentally-sound disposal of waste electrical and electronic equipment upon return from end-customers and with reference to the historical or projected future return rate. The environmental restoration provision is reviewed at least annually to assess its adequacy to meet the Group's obligation. Restructuring costs provision mainly comprises lease termination obligations and employee termination payments, arising from a series of restructuring actions to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. The Group records its restructuring costs provision when it has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of restructuring actions. 10 Other non-current liabilities Details of other non-current liabilities are as follows: December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Contingent consideration (a) - 113,283 Deferred consideration (a) 25,072 25,072 Written put option liabilities (b) 802,020 783,505 Lease liabilities 345,242 - Environmental restoration (Note 9(b)) 32,787 31,772 Government incentives and grants received in advance (c) 49,667 50,087 Deferred rent liabilities - 83,977 Others 165,211 159,950 1,419,999 1,247,646 Pursuant to the completion of business combinations, the Group is required to pay in cash to the then respective sellers' contingent consideration with reference to certain performance indicators as written in the respective agreements with the sellers; and deferred consideration. Accordingly, current and non-current liabilities in respect of the fair value of contingent consideration and present value of deferred consideration have been recognized. The contingent consideration is subsequently re-measured at its fair values as a result of change in the expected performance at each balance sheet date, with any resulting gain or loss recognized in the consolidated income statement. Deferred consideration is subsequently carried at amortized cost.

During the period, the contingent consideration to Fujitsu Limited ("Fujitsu") has been reclassified to current liabilities as it will fall due in May 2020. As at December 31, 2019, the potential undiscounted amounts of future payments in respect of the contingent and deferred considerations that the Group could be required to make to the then respective sellers under such arrangements are as follows: Joint venture with NEC Corporation US$25 million Fujitsu JPY2.55 billion to JPY12.75 billion 33 (i) Pursuant to the joint venture agreement entered into between the Company and Fujitsu, the Company and Fujitsu are respectively granted call and put options which entitle the Company to purchase from Fujitsu and Development Bank of

Japan ("DBJ"), or Fujitsu and DBJ to sell to the Company, the 49% interest in Fujitsu Client Computing Limited and its subsidiary, Shimane Fujitsu Limited

(together "FCCL"). Both options will be exercisable following the fifth anniversary of the date of completion. The exercise price for the call and put options will be determined based on the fair value of the 49% interest as of the day of exercising the option. FCCL will pay to its shareholders by way of dividends in their respective shareholding proportion in a range of FCCL's profits available for distribution under applicable law in respect of each financial year during the term of the joint venture agreement, after making transfers to reserves and provisions. During the year ended March 31, 2019, Hefei Zhi Ju Sheng Bao Equity Investment Co., Ltd ("ZJSB") acquired the 49% interest in a joint venture company ("JV Co") from Compal Electronics, Inc. The Company and ZJSB respectively own 51% and 49% of the interest in the JV Co. Pursuant to the option agreement entered into between a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group and Hefei Yuan Jia Start-up Investment LLP ("Yuan Jia"), which holds 99.31% interest in ZJSB, the Group and Yuan Jia are respectively granted call and put options which entitle the Group to purchase from Yuan Jia, or Yuan Jia to sell to the Group, the 99.31% interest in ZJSB. The call and put options will be exercisable at any time after August 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021 respectively. The exercise price for the call and put options will be determined in accordance with the joint venture agreement, and up to a maximum of RMB2,300 million (approximately US$330 million). The financial liability that may become payable under the put option and dividend requirement is initially recognized at present value of redemption amount within other non-current liabilities with a corresponding charge directly to equity, as a put option written on non-controlling interest. The put option liability shall be re-measured as a result of the change in the expected performance at each balance sheet date, with any resulting gain or loss recognized in the consolidated income statement. In the event that the put option lapses unexercised, the liability will be derecognized with a corresponding adjustment to equity. Government incentives and grants received in advance by certain group companies included in other non-current liabilities are mainly related to research and development projects and construction of property, plant and equipment. These Group companies are obliged to fulfill certain conditions under the terms of the government incentives and grants. The government incentive and grants are credited to the income statement upon fulfillment of those conditions and on a straight line basis over the expected life of the related assets respectively. 34 11 Borrowings December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Current liabilities Short-term loans (i) 2,089,894 1,166,907 Note (ii) 574,190 786,136 2,664,084 1,953,043 Non-current liabilities Notes (ii) 1,243,155 1,836,264 Convertible bonds (iii) 602,983 590,506 Convertible preferred shares (iv) 307,000 - 2,153,138 2,426,770 4,817,222 4,379,813 The majority of the short-term bank loans are denominated in United States dollars. As at December 31, 2019, the Group has total revolving and short-term loan facilities of US$2,735 million (March 31, 2019: US$2,501 million) which has been utilized to the extent of US$2,101 million (March 31, 2019: US$1,181 million). (ii) Interest rate December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Issue date Principal amount Term per annum Due date US$'000 US$'000 May 8, 2014 US$786 million 5 years 4.7% May 2019 - 786,136 June 10, 2015 RMB4 billion 5 years 4.95% June 2020 574,190 594,747 March 16, 2017 US$500 million 5 years 3.875% March 2022 498,013 497,391 March 29, 2018 US$750 million 5 years 4.75% March 2023 745,142 744,126 1,817,345 2,622,400 On January 24, 2019, the Company completed the issuance of 5-Year US$675 million convertible bonds bearing annual interest at 3.375% due in January 2024 ("the Bonds") to third party professional investors ("the bondholders"). The bondholders have the right, at any time on or after 41 days after the date of issue up to the 10th day prior to the maturity date, to convert part or all of the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds into ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price of HK$7.99 per share, subject to adjustments. The conversion price was adjusted to HK$7.62 per share effective on November 30, 2019.

The outstanding principal amount of the Bonds is repayable by the Company upon the maturity of the Bonds on January 24, 2024, if not previously redeemed, converted or purchased and cancelled. The proceeds would be used to repay previous notes and for general corporate purposes. Assuming full conversion of the Bonds at the adjusted conversion price of HK$7.62 per share, the Bonds will be convertible into 694,709,646 shares. The Group expects that it will be able to meet its redemption obligations based on the financial position of the Group.

The initial fair value of the liability portion of the bond was determined using a market interest rate for an equivalent non-convertible bond at the issue date. The liability is subsequently recognized on an amortized cost basis until extinguished on conversion or maturity of the bonds. The remainder of the proceeds is allocated to the conversion option and recognized in shareholders' equity, net of income tax, and not subsequently remeasured. On June 21, 2019, the Group completed the issuance of 2,054,791 convertible preferred shares through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenovo Enterprise Technology Company

Limited ("LETCL"). 35 The convertible preferred shares are convertible to 20% of the enlarged issued ordinary share capital of LETCL on an as-converted and fully-diluted basis. The holders of the convertible preferred shares will be entitled cash dividends of 4% per annum payable semi-annually on the original subscription price until December 31, 2023. Upon the occurrence of certain specified conditions, the holders of convertible preferred shares will have the right to require LETCL to redeem or the Company to purchase all of their convertible preferred shares at the predetermined consideration. Accordingly, the convertible preferred shares are classified as a financial liability. The aggregated subscription price of convertible preferred shares is approximately US$300 million. The net proceeds from the issuance will be used by LETCL and its subsidiaries towards general corporate funding and capital expenditure of LETCL and its subsidiaries. The Group expects that it will be able to meet its redemption obligations based on the financial position of the Group. The exposure of all the borrowings of the Group to interest rate changes and the contractual repricing dates as at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 are as follows: December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Within 1 year 2,664,084 1,953,043 Over 1 to 3 years 498,013 1,092,138 Over 3 to 5 years 1,655,125 1,334,632 4,817,222 4,379,813 12 Share capital December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Number of US$'000 Number of US$'000 Shares shares Issued and fully paid: Voting ordinary shares: At the beginning and end of the period/year 12,014,791,614 3,185,923 12,014,791,614 3,185,923 13 Perpetual securities In March 2017, the Group issued a total of US$850 million perpetual securities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenovo Perpetual Securities Limited ("the issuer"). The net proceeds amounted to approximately US$842 million. The securities are perpetual, non-callable in the first 5 years and entitle the holders to receive distributions at a distribution rate of 5.375% per annum in the first 5 years, floating thereafter and with a fixed step up margin, payable semi- annually in arrears, cumulative and compounding. As the perpetual securities do not contain any contractual obligation to pay cash or other financial assets pursuant to the terms and conditions of the issue; in accordance with HKAS 32, they are classified as equity and for accounting purpose regarded as part of non-controlling interests. In April 2017, the Group issued an additional US$150 million perpetual securities under the same terms, which are fungible with and form a single series with the aforementioned US$850 million perpetual securities. 36 14 Reconciliation of profit before taxation to net cash generated from operations 9 months ended 9 months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Profit before taxation 940,409 676,418 Share of losses of associates and joint ventures 11,107 5,886 Finance income (37,843) (17,475) Finance costs 358,835 239,486 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of prepaid lease payments 207,884 219,504 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 75,128 - Amortization of intangible assets 420,256 375,038 Share-based compensation 192,675 155,643 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,348 3,124 Loss on disposal of intangible assets 1,066 694 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (12,844) - Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary - (22,811) Gain on disposal of interest in an associate (3,922) - Dilution gain on interest in an associate - (18,121) Fair value change on bonus warrants (15,869) 3,541 Fair value change on financial instruments 16,252 6,259 Fair value change on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (49,435) (99,137) Fair value change on a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss 13,000 - Dividend income (6,206) (230) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (577,613) 139,030 Increase in trade receivables, notes receivable, deposits, prepayments and other receivables (3,142,649) (785,491) Increase in trade payables, notes payable, provisions, other payables and accruals 3,967,285 1,410,171 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 73,904 79,068 ─────────── Net cash generated from operations 2,432,768 2,370,597 37 Reconciliation of financing liabilities This section sets out an analysis of financing liabilities and the movements in financing liabilities for the period presented. December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Financing liabilities US$'000 US$'000 Short-term loans - current 2,089,894 1,166,907 Note - current 574,190 786,136 Notes - non-current 1,243,155 1,836,264 Convertible bonds - non-current 602,983 590,506 Convertible preferred shares - non-current 307,000 - Lease liabilities - current 87,347 - Lease liabilities - non-current 345,242 - ────────────── ─────────── 5,249,811 4,379,813 Short-term loans - variable interest rates 2,072,655 1,166,907 Short-term loans - fixed interest rates 17,239 - Notes - fixed interest rates 1,817,345 2,622,400 Convertible bonds - fixed interest rates 602,983 590,506 Convertible preferred shares - fair value 307,000 - Lease liabilities - fixed interest rates 432,589 - ────────────── ─────────── 5,249,811 4,379,813 Convertible Short- Convertible preferred Lease term Notes bonds shares Lease liabilities loans Note non- non- non- liabilities non- current current current current current current current Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Financing liabilities as at April 1, 2018 1,166,692 - 2,648,725 - - - - 3,815,417 Proceeds from borrowings 5,700,215 - - - - - - 5,700,215 Repayments of borrowings (5,700,000) - - - - - - (5,700,000) Transfer - 774,341 (774,341) - - - - - Issue of convertible bonds - - - 675,000 - - - 675,000 Issuing cost of convertible bonds - - - (10,107) - - - (10,107) Foreign exchange adjustments - - (41,014) - - - - (41,014) Other non-cash movements - 11,795 2,894 (74,387) - - - (59,698) Financing liabilities as at March 31, 2019 1,166,907 786,136 1,836,264 590,506 - - - 4,379,813 Financing liabilities as at April 1, 2019 1,166,907 786,136 1,836,264 590,506 - - - 4,379,813 Change in accounting policy - - - - - 77,903 331,441 409,344 Proceeds from borrowings 3,046,800 - - - - - - 3,046,800 Repayments of borrowings (2,143,800) (786,244) - - - - - (2,930,044) Transfer - 581,389 (581,389) - - 51,424 (51,424) - Issue of convertible preferred shares - - - - 300,000 - - 300,000 Principal elements of lease payments - - - - - (98,590) - (98,590) Foreign exchange adjustments - (7,639) (13,548) - - - - (21,187) Other non-cash movements 19,987 548 1,828 12,477 7,000 56,610 65,225 163,675 Financing liabilities as at December 31, 2019 2,089,894 574,190 1,243,155 602,983 307,000 87,347 345,242 5,249,811 38 PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the nine months ended December 31, 2019, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities, except that the respective trustee of the long-term incentive program and the employee share purchase plan of the Company purchased a total of 124,448,639 shares from the market for award to employees upon vesting. Details of these program and plan are set out in the 2019/20 interim report of the Company. REVIEW BY AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee of the Company has been established since 1999 with the responsibility to assist the Board in providing an independent review of the financial statements, risk management and internal control systems. It acts in accordance with its terms of reference which clearly deal with its membership, authority, duties and frequency of meetings. Currently, the Audit Committee is chaired by an independent non-executive director, Mr. Nicholas C. Allen, and comprises four members including Mr. Nicholas C. Allen and the other three independent non-executive directors, Mr. William Tudor Brown, Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr and Mr. Woo Chin Wan Raymond. The Audit Committee of the Company has reviewed the unaudited financial results of the Group for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. It meets regularly with the management, the external auditor and the internal audit personnel to discuss the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and internal control and financial reporting matters. COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE None of the directors of the Company is aware of any information that would reasonably indicate that the Company is not, or was not during the nine months ended December 31, 2019, in compliance with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, with the exception that the roles of the chairman of the Board (the "Chairman") and the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO") have not been segregated as required by code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code. The Board has reviewed the organization human resources planning of the Company and is of the opinion that it is appropriate and in the best interests of the Company at the present stage for Mr. Yang Yuanqing ("Mr. Yang") to continue to hold both the positions as it would help to maintain the continuity of the strategy execution and stability of the operations of the Company. The Board comprising a vast majority of independent non-executive directors meets regularly on a quarterly basis to review the operations of the Company led by Mr. Yang. The Board also appointed Mr. William O. Grabe as the lead independent director (the "Lead Independent Director") with broad authority and responsibility. Among other responsibilities, the Lead Independent Director serves as Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee meeting and/or Board meeting whenever the Committee and/or Board is considering (i) the combined roles of Chairman and CEO; and assessment of the performance of Chairman and/or CEO. The Lead Independent Director also calls and chairs meeting(s) with all independent non-executive directors without management and executive director present at least once a year on such matters as are deemed appropriate. Accordingly, the Board believes that the current Board structure with combined roles of Chairman and CEO, the appointment of Lead Independent Director and a vast majority of independent non-executive directors provide an effective balance on power and authorizations between the Board and the management of the Company. 39 By Order of the Board Yang Yuanqing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer February 20, 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive director is Mr. Yang Yuanqing; the non-executive directors are Mr. Zhu Linan and Mr. Zhao John Huan; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Nicholas C. Allen, Mr. Nobuyuki Idei, Mr. William O. Grabe, Mr. William Tudor Brown, Mr. Yang Chih-Yuan Jerry, Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr and Mr. Woo Chin Wan Raymond. 40 Attachments Original document

