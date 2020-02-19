Lenovo : FY2019/20 Third Quarter Results Announcement
02/19/2020 | 11:07pm EST
Lenovo Group Limited 聯想集團有限公司
FY2019/20 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
QUARTERLY RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Lenovo Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of last year, as follows:
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Record-highquarterly revenue and pre-tax profit achieved thanks to growth in PC and Smart Device (PCSD) business and improvement of Data Center Group (DCG) business
PCSD business set record pre-tax margin by leveraging the momentum of high-growth and premium hardware segments, and the software and services business; strong execution mitigated the persisting component shortages
Mobile Business Group (MBG) maintained positive PTI for the 5th consecutive quarter despite slower revenue momentum due to supply constraint
DCG business recorded double-digit YTY shipments growth; lower revenue growth caused by average selling price erosion reflecting lowered component prices
During the three months ended December 31, 2019, Lenovo (the Group) set new performance records on the back of strong operational excellence and strategy execution. The Group delivered the highest pre- tax profit in its history. Specifically, the PC and Smart Device (PCSD) business achieved record- breaking pre-tax margin, while Mobile Business Group (MBG) remained profitable. Data Center Group (DCG) continued to improve.
In addition to maintaining growth, the Group made steady progress in exploring and developing future growth opportunities. The 3S (Smart IoT, Smart Verticals, and Smart Infrastructure) strategy is accelerating the Group's Intelligent Transformation and is paving a new path towards delivering long- term sustainable growth. Strategic investments underlying the 3S strategy have led to strong double-digityear-on-year growth in the Group's Software and Services business. The invoiced revenue from Software and Services exceeded US$1 billion and contributed over 7 percent of the Group's revenue for the period under review, with the highest gross margin among all the Group's products.
Net cash generated from operating activities was US$538 million in Q3FY20, compared to US$1.2 billion in 1HFY20. The cash generated from operation was lower year-on-year due to higher inventory level on critical parts and less accounts receivable factoring.
Group Financial Performance
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Group delivered record revenues and grew its pre- tax profit by 11 percent year-on-year to US$390 million. Profit attributable to equity holders rose by 11 percent to US$258 million.
The Group's gross margin expanded by 1.5 percentage points year-on-year to 16.1 percent, thanks to the continued sales mix shift of PCSD into high growth and premium segments. The operating expense-to- revenue ratio increased by 1.1 percentage points to 12.6 percent due to rising investments in sales, marketing and promotion, as well as higher wages, salaries and long-term incentive awards. The Group expanded its pre-tax margin by 0.3 percentage points year-on-year to 2.8 percent, representing its highest profitability level since the acquisition of Motorola Mobility and IBM x86 server businesses in 2014.
Among the three business groups, the PCSD business remained the global market share leader, delivering industry-leading profitability. The DCG business saw strong double-digit growth in volume, although its quarterly revenue growth was constrained by average selling price (ASP) compression and lowered component cost. MBG remained profitable despite challenges on the supply side impacting sales of its popular new models.
Performance by Product Business Group
Intelligent Devices Group (IDG)
During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the revenue of Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) - consisting of the PCSD and MBG businesses - grew 0.5 percent year-on-year to an all-time high of US$12,502 million. Its pre-tax profit increased strongly by 17 percent year-on-year to reach US$687 million. Market share gain across the high-growth and premium PC segments was the primary catalyst for IDG's strong profit performance. This sales mix change made possible the record pre-tax profit margin of 5.5 percent achieved by IDG during the period under review.
Intelligent Devices Group - PC and Smart Device (PCSD) Business
During the period under review, the PCSD business was not only the largest PC brand in the world with a 24.8 percent market share but also the sector leader in terms of profitability. The PC business continued its growth trajectory with an all-time high revenue and shipments on a quarterly basis, despite severe shortages of a key component. The success of this business is rooted in its execution, which enabled a strategic shift towards high-growth and premium segments. PCSD enjoyed double-digit revenue and shipment growth across the Workstation, Thin and Light, Visual, and Gaming PC segments. The business overall reported a 3 percent year-on-year growth in revenue to US$11,074 million, representing 79 percent of the Group's total revenue, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
These high-growth and premium segments now contribute over half of the business' top-line scale. Together with a higher attach rate for its highly profitable Software and Services offerings, PCSD further expanded its industry-leading profitability to set a record pre-tax margin of 6.2 percent in the three- month period under review, representing a year-on-year expansion of 0.7 percentage points. Its pre-tax profit increased 17 percent year-on-year to US$684 million.
Intelligent Devices Group - Mobile Business Group (MBG)
The Group's mobile business has continued its focused strategy to invest and develop in regions and/or countries where it has notable competitive advantages. Leveraging this focused strategy, the MBG business again delivered on its promise, marking its fifth profitable quarter in a row. The business made a moderate profit before taxation of US$3 million during the quarter under review.
Operations in its biggest core market, Latin America, remained robust and the region's pre-tax margin further expanded. However, the business' performance in other geographical markets faced challenges arising from shortage of components. Thus resulted a decline in the business' revenue by 17 percent to US$1,381 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
The MBG business continued to deliver innovative products including the recently announced foldable smartphone - the razr foldable. This product has earned positive customer reviews and will start contributing to the business' revenue as well as providing an opportunity to upsell and reenter the premium segment.
Data Center Group (DCG)
In fiscal quarter three, the DCG Group staged a notable improvement from a multiple-quarter setback with an 18 percent shipment growth year-on-year on products including servers, its traditional core business, and storage. Nevertheless its revenue growth remained constrained mainly due to the impact of lower commodity prices. The business grew 20 percent in revenue quarter by quarter to reach US$1,601 million for the period under review, contributing 11 percent of the Group's total revenue. While the year-on-year revenue growth is subdued in the period under review, it represented significant improvement from the 14 and 17 percent declines in the first two quarters of current fiscal year.
The business reported double-digityear-on-year growth for its non-hyperscale segment. The most notable success is seen in Data Center Infrastructure (DCI), Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI), storage, and Software and Services. The DCI business continued to grow year-on-year in fiscal quarter three as DCG in China seized the opportunity to broaden its sales coverage and product portfolio. Its storage revenue grew at a strong, double-digit rate during the period under review thanks to the NetApp Joint Venture and new product growth in entry- and mid-range flash arrays. SDI sales also increased at a strong double-digit rate year-on-year as its product performance helped win market share. The robust growth of Software and Services business was driven by an increasingly diversified portfolio and strength in selective regional markets such as China. For the hyperscale business, annual revenue comparison remained difficult for the period under review due to sharply lowered component prices severely eroding ASP. However, the price erosion will come to an anniversary after this quarter, implying easier base of comparison going forward.
Losses from DCG narrowed by US$8 million year-on-year to US$47 million for the period. The reduced losses were achieved despite investments into expanding product portfolio and pursuing growth opportunities in Telecom, Edge computing and Artificial Intelligence.
Outlook
Macro risk factors, especially the outbreak of the Novel coronavirus, could bring short-term volatility and challenges. The vast majority of the Group's factories in China have reopened and are operational on a limited basis, although its suppliers and even logistics services across the countries remained impacted. Nevertheless, given its extensive global footprint, the company is well positioned to address the supply challenges by leveraging its strength as a global company with worldwide manufacturing capabilities and supply chain efficiency. The Group's immediate priorities remain the welfare and health of its workforce, continuity of manufacturing and rebuilding capacity, working with its supply chain to drive recovery and assisting those working to contain the outbreak. The Group is leveraging the full strength of its global manufacturing and distribution networks to minimize any potential impact on its customers. Demand in China is expected to rebound after stabilization of the coronavirus outbreak, and new demand drivers could emerge to bode well for the businesses.
The Group will continue to target premium-to-market revenue growth and thereby industry-leading profitability in its PCSD business through further expansion in the high-growth and premium segments. Building capabilities to drive sales growth in software and services will also remain a key strategy focus. For its Mobile business, the Group will further strengthen its competitiveness in target markets to sustain profitable growth while extending its technology leadership.
The improvement of DCG business is at an early stage. The trend of data growth is expected to accelerate and fuel growth in sales for DCG business following the debut of more products and applications featuring new technologies including 5G. Lenovo will tap into this opportunity to drive continued revival of its hyperscale business and to forge its DCG business as a full stack industry leader through the introduction of solution capabilities and a reliable end-to-end product portfolio.
Moving forward, Lenovo will continue to drive growth in enterprise servers, Software Defined Infrastructure, storage, and services and software. For hyperscale business, the Group will leverage its differentiated in-house design and manufacturing capability to expand product coverage from the heritage server products to storage, and broaden its customer base to build a profitable business model in the future.
Strategic Highlights
The Group continues to execute its strategy to be the leader and enabler of Intelligent Transformation. Lenovo has the vision of bringing smarter technology to all - through Smart Infrastructure, Smart Verticals and Smart IoT. This 3S strategy, in parallel with its customer-centric positioning, has led to a higher Software and Services attach rate. During fiscal quarter three, the invoiced revenue from Software and Services grew at a strong double-digityear-on-year, not only contributing over 7 percent of the Group revenue but also carrying the highest margin profile among all of the Group's products. The Software and Services business is considered a strong, long-term growth catalyst.
Smart Infrastructure provides the computing, storage and networking power to support smart devices, which will more than double in number in 2020 from 2017 creating an enormous amount of data. Lenovo launched its next-generation data center solutions in SDI and expects it to remain a future growth catalyst. These new solutions, which include collaboration with several partners based on the ThinkAgile platform, have grown significantly during fiscal quarter three.
Smart Verticals combine big data generated by smart devices and the computing power of smart infrastructure in order to provide more insights and improve processes for customers. The Data Intelligence Business Group (DIBG) has expanded its footprint to win projects in the energy and manufacturing industry during fiscal quarter three. Its healthcare and education virtual reality solutions also gained strong momentum in driving revenue growth.
The Group will continue to invest in Smart IoT, consisting of a network of many touchpoints for the connected world we live in. Specifically, the Group's investments will accelerate in the area of edge computing, cloud, big data and artificial intelligence (AI) in vertical industries to deepen its strategic transformation and further accentuate its core competence. These investments aim to strengthen Lenovo's capability as a competitive end-to-end solution provider in the era of Intelligent Transformation.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019
9 months
9 months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
Year-on-year
2019
2018
change
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
US$ million
US$ million
Revenue
40,137
39,328
2%
Gross profit
6,496
5,475
19%
Gross profit margin
16.2%
13.9%
2.3 pts
Operating expenses
(5,223)
(4,571)
14%
Operating profit
1,273
904
41%
Other non-operating expenses - net
(333)
(228)
46%
Profit before taxation
940
676
39%
Profit for the period
741
523
42%
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
623
478
30%
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of
the Company
Basic
US5.22 cents
US4.02 cents
US1.20 cents
Diluted
US5.01 cents
US4.01 cents
US1.00 cents
For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Group achieved total sales of approximately US$40,137 million. Compared to the corresponding period of last year, profit attributable to equity holders for the period surged by US$145 million to approximately US$623 million. In the same reporting period, gross profit margin advanced by 2.3 percentage points from 13.9 percent, while basic and diluted earnings per share were US5.22 cents and US5.01 cents respectively, representing an increase of US1.20 cents and US1.00 cents.
Analysis of operating expenses by function for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:
9 months
9 months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,357,394)
(2,011,118)
Administrative expenses
(1,804,407)
(1,615,724)
Research and development expenses
(988,575)
(895,056)
Other operating expenses - net
(72,681)
(49,229)
(5,223,057)
(4,571,127)
Operating expenses for the period were 14 percent over that of the corresponding period of last year. Employee benefit costs increased by US$267 million mainly due to higher bonus and sales commission accruals, wages and salaries and long-term incentive awards. The Group also raised advertising and promotional expenses by US$171 million. Amortization of intangible assets increased by US$60 million with more investments in trademarks and trade names and internal use software. There was also a reduction in net gain on fair valuation of certain financial assets and a financial liability to US$36 million (2018/19: US$99 million). The overall increase was partially offset by the reduction in net foreign exchange loss to US$70 million (2018/19: US$92 million).
During the period, the Group adopted the new accounting standard, HKFRS 16, Leases. As a result, depreciation of right-of-use assets was reported and payments made under operating leases were no longer recorded as rental expenses unless under exemption. Please refer to Note 1 of the Financial Information for details on the adoption on HKFRS 16.
Key expenses by nature comprise:
9 months
9 months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and
amortization of prepaid lease payments
(118,292)
(130,900)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(64,565)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
(409,862)
(349,923)
Employee benefit costs, including
(2,823,892)
(2,557,229)
-long-term incentive awards
(192,675)
(155,643)
Rental expenses under operating leases
(8,504)
(88,939)
Net foreign exchange loss
(70,310)
(91,864)
Advertising and promotional expenses
(719,777)
(548,873)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(1,348)
(3,124)
Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
49,435
99,137
Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value
through profit or loss
(13,000)
-
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
12,844
-
Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary
-
22,811
Dilution gain on interest in an associate
-
18,121
Gain on disposal of interest in an associate
3,922
-
Others
(1,059,708)
(940,344)
(5,223,057)
(4,571,127)
Other non-operating expenses (net) for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 comprise:
9 months
9 months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Finance income
37,843
17,475
Finance costs
(358,835)
(239,485)
Share of losses of associates and joint ventures
(11,107)
(5,886)
(332,099)
(227,896)
Finance income mainly represents interest on bank deposits.
Finance costs for the period increased by 50 percent over that of the corresponding period of last year. The change is a combined effect of the increase in factoring costs of US$91 million, interest on convertible bonds of US$30 million, interest on contingent consideration and written put option liabilities of US$13 million and interest on lease liabilities of US$12 million, offset by the decrease in interest on notes of US$23 million.
Share of losses of associates and joint ventures represents operating losses arising from principal business activities of respective associates and joint ventures.
The Group adopts segments by business group as the reporting format. Segments by business group comprise Intelligent Devices Group ("IDG") and Data Center Group ("DCG"). Segment revenue and pre- tax income/(loss) for reportable segments are as follows:
9 months ended
9 months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Revenue
Revenue
from
Pre-tax
from
Pre-tax
external
income/
external
income/
customers
(loss)
customers
(loss)
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
IDG
35,849,817
1,835,835
34,554,496
1,380,305
DCG
4,287,161
(149,716)
4,773,168
(178,051)
Segment total
40,136,978
1,686,119
39,327,664
1,202,254
Unallocated:
Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income - net
(503,272)
(470,212)
Depreciation and amortization
(118,338)
(98,995)
Finance income
19,526
1,285
Finance costs
(176,453)
(91,510)
Share of losses of associates and joint ventures
(11,107)
(5,886)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(726)
(817)
Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
49,435
99,137
Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value
through profit or loss
(13,000)
-
Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary
-
22,811
Dilution gain on interest in an associate
-
18,121
Gain on disposal of interest in an associate
3,922
-
Dividend income
4,303
230
Consolidated profit before taxation
940,409
676,418
Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income for the period comprise various expenses, after appropriate allocation to business groups, which are attributable to headquarters and corporate of US$503 million (2018/19: US$470 million) such as employee benefit costs, legal and professional fees, and research and technology expenses. Employee benefit costs rose by US$48 million due to an increase in headcount and the Group recorded central research and technology expenses of US$141 million which were not allocated to a business group (2018/19: US$53 million).
Moreover, the Group recognized fair value gain on bonus warrants of US$16 million during the period (2018/19: fair value loss of US$4 million), and certain one-time charges associated with the execution of previously announced resource actions at the corporate level. These one-time charges include the disposal of certain inventories of US$45 million (2018/19: US$77 million) caused by product portfolio simplification, and onerous lease contracts and claims of US$3 million (2018/19: US$26 million).
Third Quarter 2019/20 compared to Third Quarter 2018/19
3 months
3 months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
Year-on-year
2019
2018
change
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
US$ million
US$ million
Revenue
14,103
14,035
0%
Gross profit
2,265
2,050
10%
Gross profit margin
16.1%
14.6%
1.5 pts
Operating expenses
(1,777)
(1,616)
10%
Operating profit
488
434
12%
Other non-operating expenses - net
(98)
(84)
16%
Profit before taxation
390
350
11%
Profit for the period
305
265
15%
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
258
233
11%
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of
the Company
Basic
US2.16 cents
US1.96 cents
US0.20 cents
Diluted
US2.07 cents
US1.92 cents
US0.15 cents
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Group achieved total sales of approximately US$14,103 million. Compared to the corresponding period of last year, profit attributable to equity holders for the period surged by US$25 million to approximately US$258 million. In the same reporting period, gross profit margin advanced by 1.5 percentage points from 14.6 percent, while basic and diluted earnings per share were US2.16 cents and US2.07 cents respectively, representing an increase of US0.20 cents and US0.15 cents.
Further analyses of sales by segment are set out in Business Review and Outlook.
Analysis of operating expenses by function for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:
3 months
3 months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Selling and distribution expenses
(816,261)
(702,175)
Administrative expenses
(609,157)
(615,590)
Research and development expenses
(341,232)
(272,820)
Other operating expenses - net
(9,863)
(24,686)
(1,776,513)
(1,615,271)
Operating expenses for the period were 10 percent over that of the corresponding period of last year. Employee benefit costs increased by US$67 million mainly due to higher wages and salaries and long- term incentive awards. The Group also raised advertising and promotional expenses by US$57 million. Amortization of intangible assets increased by US$29 million with more investments in trademarks and trade names and internal use software. The overall increase was partially offset by net gain on fair valuation of certain financial assets and a financial liability of US$40 million (2018/19: loss of US$5 million). Currency fluctuations during the period presented a challenge to the Group resulting in a net exchange loss of US$22 million (2018/19: US$33 million).
During the period, the Group adopted the new accounting standard, HKFRS 16, Leases. As a result, depreciation of right-of-use assets was reported and payments made under operating leases were no longer recorded as rental expenses unless under exemption. Please refer to Note 1 of the Financial Information for details of the adoption on HKFRS 16.
Key expenses by nature comprise:
3 months
3 months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and
amortization of prepaid lease payments
(38,432)
(45,268)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(23,646)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
(150,290)
(121,378)
Employee benefit costs, including
(942,865)
(875,500)
- long-term incentive awards
(68,978)
(56,017)
Rental expenses under operating leases
(2,748)
(25,628)
Net foreign exchange loss
(21,859)
(32,544)
Advertising and promotional expenses
(247,555)
(190,256)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(642)
(668)
Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
49,543
(5,270)
Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value
through profit or loss
(10,000)
-
Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary
-
22,811
Gain on disposal of interest in an associate
3,922
-
Others
(391,941)
(341,570)
(1,776,513)
(1,615,271)
Other non-operating expenses (net) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 comprise:
3 months
3 months
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Finance income
13,369
6,001
Finance costs
(107,595)
(85,905)
Share of losses of associates and joint ventures
(3,659)
(4,165)
(97,885)
(84,069)
Finance income mainly represents interest on bank deposits.
Finance costs for the period increased by 25 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The change is a combined effect of the increase in factoring costs of US$20 million, interest on convertible bonds of US$10 million and interest on lease liabilities of US$5 million, offset by the decrease in interest on notes of US$11 million.
Share of losses of associates and joint ventures represents operating losses arising from principal business activities of respective associates and joint ventures.
The Group adopts segments by business group as the reporting format. Segments by business group comprise IDG and DCG. Segment revenue and pre-tax income/(loss) for reportable segments are as follows:
3 months ended
3 months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Revenue
Revenue
from
Pre-tax
from
Pre-tax
external
income/
external
income/
customers
(loss)
customers
(loss)
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
IDG
12,502,275
687,050
12,434,761
586,313
DCG
1,600,561
(46,546)
1,600,369
(54,594)
Segment total
14,102,836
640,504
14,035,130
531,719
Unallocated:
Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income - net
(228,559)
(127,946)
Depreciation and amortization
(41,506)
(36,023)
Finance income
6,585
-
Finance costs
(28,369)
(30,718)
Share of losses of associates and joint ventures
(3,659)
(4,165)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(146)
(150)
Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
49,543
(5,270)
Fair value loss on a financial liability at fair value
through profit or loss
(10,000)
-
Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary
-
22,811
Gain on disposal of interest in an associate
3,922
-
Dividend income
1,913
67
Consolidated profit before taxation
390,228
350,325
Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income for the period comprise various expenses, after appropriate allocation to business groups, which are attributable to headquarters and corporate of US$229 million (2018/19: US$128 million) such as employee benefit costs, legal and professional fees, and research and technology expenses. Employee benefit costs rose by US$26 million due to an increase in headcount. The Group recorded a net exchange loss of US$22 million (2018/19: US$16 million) and central research and technology expenses of US$56 million which were not allocated to a business group (2018/19: US$19 million).
Moreover, the Group did not recognize any fair value gain on bonus warrants during the period (2018/19: US$3 million). The Group recognized one-time charge associated with the execution of previously announced resource actions at the corporate level, representing the disposal of certain inventories of US$40 million (2018/19: US$30 million) caused by product portfolio simplification.
Capital Expenditure
The Group incurred capital expenditure of US$701 million (2018/19: US$468 million) during the nine months ended December 31, 2019, mainly for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and additions in construction-in-progress and intangible assets.
Liquidity and Financial Resources
At December 31, 2019, total assets of the Group amounted to US$35,026 million (March 31, 2019: US$29,988 million), which were financed by equity attributable to owners of the Company of US$3,430 million (March 31, 2019: US$3,396 million), perpetual securities of US$1,007 million (March 31, 2019: US$994 million) and negative balance of other non-controlling interests (net of put option written on non-controlling interests) of US$142 million (March 31, 2019: US$293 million), and total liabilities of US$30,731 million (March 31, 2019: US$25,891 million). At December 31, 2019, the current ratio of the Group was 0.85 (March 31, 2019: 0.82).
At December 31, 2019, bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents totaled US$3,586 million (March 31, 2019: US$2,733 million) analyzed by major currency are as follows:
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
%
%
US dollar
41.1
41.1
Renminbi
32.5
32.0
Japanese Yen
7.9
6.8
Euro
3.8
5.4
Other currencies
14.7
14.7
Total
100.0
100.0
The Group adopts a conservative policy to invest the surplus cash generated from operations. At December 31, 2019, 87.5 (March 31, 2019: 78.6) percent of cash are bank deposits, and 12.5 (March 31, 2019: 21.4) percent are investments in liquid money market funds of investment grade.
Although the Group has consistently maintained a very liquid position, banking facilities have nevertheless been put in place to meet inter-quarter funding requirements and the Group has entered into factoring arrangements in the ordinary course of business.
The Group has the following banking facilities:
Utilization amount at
Type
Date of agreement
Principal amount
Term
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
Loan facility
May 26, 2015
300
5 years
300
300
Revolving loan
facility
March 28, 2018
1,500
5 years
1,500
825
Notes, perpetual securities, convertible bonds and convertible preferred shares issued by the Group and outstanding as at December 31, 2019 are as follows:
Interest /
Principal
dividend rate
Issue date
amount
Term
per annum
Due date
Use of proceeds
2020 Note
June 10, 2015
RMB4 billion
5 years
4.95%
June 2020
For general corporate
purposes including working
capital and acquisition
activities
2022 Note
March 16, 2017
US$500 million
5 years
3.875%
March 2022
For repayment of the
Perpetual securities
March 16, 2017
US$850 million
N/A
5.375%
N/A
outstanding amount under
April 6, 2017
US$150 million
N/A
5.375%
N/A
the promissory note issued
to Google Inc. and general
corporate purposes
2023 Note
March 29, 2018
US$750 million
5 years
4.75%
March 2023
For repayment of previous
Note and general corporate
purposes
Convertible bonds
January 24, 2019
US$675 million
5 years
3.375%
January 2024
For repayment of previous
Note and general corporate
purposes
Convertible
June 21, 2019
US$300 million
N/A
4%
N/A
For general corporate
preferred shares
funding and capital
expenditure
The Group has also arranged other short-term credit facilities as follows:
Total facilities amount at
Drawn down amount at
Credit facilities
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
Trade lines
2,420
2,195
1,952
1,637
Short-term and revolving
money market facilities
935
701
301
56
Forward foreign exchange
contracts
9,429
9,525
9,429
9,525
Net debt position and gearing ratio of the Group as at December 31 and March 31, 2019 are as follows:
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$ million
US$ million
Bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents
3,586
2,733
Borrowings
- Short-term bank loans
2,090
1,167
- Notes
1,817
2,622
- Convertible bonds
603
591
- Convertible preferred shares
307
-
Net debt position
(1,231)
(1,647)
Total equity
4,295
4,097
Gearing ratio (Borrowings divided by total equity)
1.12
1.07
The Group is confident that all the facilities on hand can meet the funding requirements of the Group's operations and business development.
The Group adopts a consistent hedging policy for business transactions to reduce the risk of currency fluctuation arising from daily operations. At December 31, 2019, the Group had commitments in respect of outstanding forward foreign exchange contracts amounting to US$9,429 million (March 31, 2019: US$9,525 million). The Group's forward foreign exchange contracts are either used to hedge a percentage of future transactions which are highly probable, or used as fair value hedges for identified assets and liabilities.
Contingent Liabilities
The Group, in the ordinary course of its business, is involved in various claims, suits, investigations, and legal proceedings that arise from time to time. Although the Group does not expect that the outcome in any of these legal proceedings, individually or collectively, will have a material adverse effect on its financial position or results of operations, litigation is inherently unpredictable. Therefore, the Group could incur judgments or enter into settlements of claims that could adversely affect its operating results or cash flows in a particular period.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
3 months ended
9 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Note
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Revenue
2
14,102,836
40,136,978
14,035,130
39,327,664
Cost of sales
(11,838,210)
(33,641,413)
(11,985,465)
(33,852,223)
Gross profit
2,264,626
6,495,565
2,049,665
5,475,441
Selling and distribution expenses
(816,261)
(2,357,394)
(702,175)
(2,011,118)
Administrative expenses
(609,157)
(1,804,407)
(615,590)
(1,615,724)
Research and development expenses
(341,232)
(988,575)
(272,820)
(895,056)
Other operating expenses - net
(9,863)
(72,681)
(24,686)
(49,229)
Operating profit
3
488,113
1,272,508
434,394
904,314
Finance income
4(a)
13,369
37,843
6,001
17,475
Finance costs
4(b)
(107,595)
(358,835)
(85,905)
(239,485)
Share of losses of associates and joint ventures
(3,659)
(11,107)
(4,165)
(5,886)
Profit before taxation
390,228
940,409
350,325
676,418
Taxation
5
(84,729)
(199,329)
(85,488)
(152,779)
Profit for the period
305,499
741,080
264,837
523,639
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
258,117
622,538
232,771
478,218
Perpetual securities holders
13,440
40,320
13,440
40,320
Other non-controlling interests
33,942
78,222
18,626
5,101
305,499
741,080
264,837
523,639
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders
of the Company
Basic
6(a)
US2.16 cents
US5.22 cents
US1.96 cents
US4.02 cents
Diluted
6(b)
US2.07 cents
US5.01 cents
US1.92 cents
US4.01 cents
Dividend
96,640
92,071
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3 months ended
9 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Profit for the period
305,499
741,080
264,837
523,639
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of post-employment benefit
obligations, net of taxes
(15,016)
(14,636)
(2,322)
(2,322)
Fair value change on financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income, net of taxes
1,474
(1,984)
(2,290)
(6,074)
Items that have been reclassified or may be
subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value change on cash flow hedges from foreign
exchange forward contracts, net of taxes
- Fair value (loss)/gain, net of taxes
(77,507)
20,104
35,330
259,488
- Reclassified to consolidated income statement
(11,741)
(76,629)
(65,755)
(237,210)
Currency translation differences
119,978
(120,541)
60,022
(490,951)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
17,188
(193,686)
24,985
(477,069)
Total comprehensive income for the period
322,687
547,394
289,822
46,570
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
276,209
426,044
257,756
1,149
Perpetual securities holders
13,440
40,320
13,440
40,320
Other non-controlling interests
33,038
81,030
18,626
5,101
322,687
547,394
289,822
46,570
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
(unaudited)
(audited)
Note
US$'000
US$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,731,501
1,430,817
Prepaid lease payments
439,437
463,996
Construction-in-progress
284,594
232,097
Intangible assets
8,230,856
8,324,575
Interests in associates and joint ventures
63,746
79,061
Deferred income tax assets
2,040,620
1,862,902
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
487,674
449,363
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
66,813
71,486
Other non-current assets
235,076
187,985
13,580,317
13,102,282
Current assets
Inventories
3,998,396
3,434,660
Trade receivables
7(a)
9,159,206
6,661,484
Notes receivable
83,232
46,454
Derivative financial assets
25,248
70,972
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
8
4,406,367
3,753,926
Income tax recoverable
187,580
185,643
Bank deposits
65,079
70,210
Cash and cash equivalents
3,520,919
2,662,854
21,446,027
16,886,203
Total assets
35,026,344
29,988,485
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED)
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
(unaudited)
(audited)
Note
US$'000
US$'000
Share capital
12
3,185,923
3,185,923
Reserves
244,568
210,530
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
3,430,491
3,396,453
Perpetual securities
1,007,110
993,670
Other non-controlling interests
623,934
473,178
Put option written on non-controlling interests
10(b)
(766,238)
(766,238)
Total equity
4,295,297
4,097,063
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
11
2,153,138
2,426,770
Warranty provision
9(b)
268,036
254,601
Deferred revenue
865,823
678,137
Retirement benefit obligations
435,561
434,246
Deferred income tax liabilities
355,037
359,679
Other non-current liabilities
10
1,419,999
1,247,646
5,497,594
5,401,079
Current liabilities
Trade payables
7(b)
8,665,819
6,429,835
Notes payable
1,301,932
1,272,840
Derivative financial liabilities
85,609
74,426
Other payables and accruals
9(a)
10,567,858
8,942,336
Provisions
9(b)
758,720
738,688
Deferred revenue
832,194
780,951
Income tax payable
357,237
298,224
Borrowings
11
2,664,084
1,953,043
25,233,453
20,490,343
Total liabilities
30,731,047
25,891,422
Total equity and liabilities
35,026,344
29,988,485
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
9 months ended
9 months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Note
US$'000
US$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash generated from operations
14
2,432,768
2,370,597
Interest paid
(353,870)
(235,895)
Tax paid
(300,611)
(184,071)
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,778,287
1,950,631
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(178,068)
(158,500)
Sale of property, plant and equipment
12,291
114,366
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
-
(104,198)
Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed
(18,155)
-
Deemed disposal of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed
-
(21,106)
Interest acquired in a joint venture
(1,616)
-
Payment for construction-in-progress
(305,674)
(192,091)
Payment for intangible assets
(217,070)
(117,739)
Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or
loss
(47,107)
(62,552)
Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
(3,802)
Loan to a joint venture
(72,603)
-
Net proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
56,843
33,996
Net proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
2,803
-
Decrease/(increase) in bank deposits
5,131
(24,325)
Dividends received
6,206
230
Interest received
37,843
17,475
Net cash used in investing activities
(719,176)
(518,246)
Cash flows from financing activities
Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests
61,696
33,521
Contribution to employee share trusts
(86,684)
(88,878)
Issue of convertible preferred shares
300,000
-
Repayment of a note
(786,244)
-
Principal elements of lease payments
(98,590)
-
Dividends paid
(431,148)
(404,350)
Dividends paid to other non-controlling interests
(4,620)
(4,758)
Distribution to perpetual securities holders
(26,880)
(26,880)
Proceeds from borrowings
3,046,800
4,378,800
Repayments of borrowings
(2,143,800)
(3,678,800)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(169,470)
208,655
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
889,641
1,641,040
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(31,576)
(89,197)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
2,662,854
1,848,017
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
3,520,919
3,399,860
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Put option
written on
Investment
Share-based
Other non-
non-
revaluation
Employee
compensation
Hedging
Exchange
Other
Retained
Perpetual
controlling
controlling
Share capital
reserve
share trusts
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
securities
interests
interests
Total
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
At April 1, 2019
3,185,923
(36,095)
(140,209)
311,540
23,240
(1,371,932)
163,241
1,260,745
993,670
473,178
(766,238)
4,097,063
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
622,538
40,320
78,222
-
741,080
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
-
(1,984)
-
-
(56,525)
(123,349)
-
(14,636)
-
2,808
-
(193,686)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
-
(1,984)
-
-
(56,525)
(123,349)
-
607,902
40,320
81,030
-
547,394
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,995
(11,995)
-
-
-
-
Transfer of gain on disposal of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income to retained earnings
-
(1,696)
-
-
-
-
-
1,696
-
-
-
-
Vesting of shares under long-term incentive program
-
-
181,424
(242,631)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(61,207)
Deferred tax charge in relation to long-term incentive
program
-
-
-
(7,048)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,048)
Disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
(267)
-
-
-
-
(267)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
192,675
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
192,675
Contribution to employee share trusts
-
-
(86,684)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(86,684)
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(431,148)
-
-
-
(431,148)
Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
76,019
-
76,019
Change of ownership of subsidiaries without loss of control
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,673
-
-
(1,673)
-
-
Dividends paid to other non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,620)
-
(4,620)
Distribution to perpetual securities holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26,880)
-
-
(26,880)
At December 31, 2019
3,185,923
(39,775)
(45,469)
254,536
(33,285)
(1,495,281)
176,642
1,427,200
1,007,110
623,934
(766,238)
4,295,297
At April 1, 2018
3,185,923
(2,741)
(101,702)
231,857
(16,906)
(937,907)
71,449
1,088,647
993,670
246,598
(212,900)
4,545,988
Change in accounting policy
-
(17,376)
-
-
-
-
-
5,746
-
-
-
(11,630)
Restated total equity
3,185,923
(20,117)
(101,702)
231,857
(16,906)
(937,907)
71,449
1,094,393
993,670
246,598
(212,900)
4,534,358
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
478,218
40,320
5,101
-
523,639
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
-
(6,074)
-
-
22,278
(490,951)
-
(2,322)
-
-
-
(477,069)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
-
(6,074)
-
-
22,278
(490,951)
-
475,896
40,320
5,101
-
46,570
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
115,433
-
115,433
Vesting of shares under long-term incentive program
-
-
94,909
(105,694)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,785)
Deemed disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,371)
-
(1,371)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
155,643
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
155,643
Termination of put option written on non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,913
-
-
-
212,900
224,813
Put option written on non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(703,341)
(703,341)
Contribution to employee share trusts
-
-
(88,878)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(88,878)
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(404,350)
-
-
-
(404,350)
Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33,521
-
33,521
Dividends paid to other non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,758)
-
(4,758)
Distribution to perpetual securities holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26,880)
-
-
(26,880)
At December 31, 2018
3,185,923
(26,191)
(95,671)
281,806
5,372
(1,428,858)
83,362
1,165,939
1,007,110
394,524
(703,341)
3,869,975
Notes
1 General information and basis of preparation
The financial information relating to the year ended March 31, 2019 included in the FY2019/20 third quarter results announcement as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:
The Company has delivered the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The Company's auditor has reported on those consolidated financial statements of the Group. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
Basis of preparation
The financial information presented above and notes thereto are extracted from the Group's consolidated financial statements and presented in accordance with Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The Board is responsible for the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except that certain financial assets and financial liabilities are stated at fair values.
The Group has adopted the following new standard, interpretation and amendments to existing standards that are mandatory for the year ending March 31, 2020 which the Group considers is appropriate and relevant to its operations:
HKFRS 16, Leases
HK (IFRIC) - Int 23, Uncertainty over income tax treatments
Amendments to HKFRS 9, Prepayment features with negative compensation
Amendments to HKAS 28, Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures
Amendments to HKAS 19, Plan amendment, curtailment or settlement
Annual improvements to HKFRS Standards 2015-2017 Cycle - various standards
Except for HKFRS 16, Leases, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented.
The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 as from April 1, 2019. The Group has elected to use the simplified transition approach and therefore comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17, Leases. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing standard are recognized in the opening balance sheet on April 1, 2019.
HKFRS 16 requires almost all leases of lessees to be recognized on the balance sheet, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. The accounting for lessors will not significantly change. Under the new leasing standard, the right to use the leased item and the obligation to pay rent are recognized as an asset and a financial liability respectively. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases. The standard affects primarily the accounting for operating leases of the Group.
Adjustments recognized on adoption on HKFRS 16
On adoption on HKFRS 16, the Group recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as operating leases under the principles of HKAS 17. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019. Different lessee incremental borrowing rates were applied to the lease liabilities based on the geographical location, from 1% to 11%.
The following table reconciles the operating lease commitments as at March 31, 2019, as disclosed in Note 32(b) in the Group's 2018/19 Annual Report, to the opening balance for lease liabilities recognized as at April 1, 2019:
April 1, 2019
US$'000
Operating lease commitments at March 31, 2019
473,188
Discounted using the lessee incremental borrowing rate at April 1, 2019
(62,487)
Less: low-value leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense
(1,357)
Lease liabilities recognized at April 1, 2019
409,344
Classified as:
Current lease liabilities
77,903
Non-current lease liabilities
331,441
409,344
The associated right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognized in the consolidated balance sheet as at March 31, 2019. As at December 31, 2019, the recognized right-of-use assets of the Group are solely related to properties and amounted to US$309,474,000 (April 1, 2019: US$320,174,000).
The Group presents right-of-use assets within "property, plant and equipment" and presents lease liabilities within "other payables and accruals" (for current portion) and "other non-current liabilities" (for non-current portion) in the consolidated balance sheet.
The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the consolidated balance sheet on April 1, 2019:
property, plant and equipment - increased by US$320,174,000
lease liabilities - increased by US$409,344,000
deferred rent liabilities - decreased by US$89,170,000
Segment assets and segment liabilities as at December 31, 2019 increased as a result of the change in accounting policy.
In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:
the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics
reliance on previous assessment on whether leases are onerous
the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the dat e of initial application, and
the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.
The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for
Rental contracts of the Group are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 9 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
Until March 31, 2019, all leases of property, plant and equipment of the Group were operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.
From April 1, 2019, leases are recognized as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:
fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable
variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate
amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees
the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and
payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option.
The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.
Some property leases contain variable payment terms that are linked to sales generated from a store. There is a wide range of sales percentages applied. Variable payment terms are used for a variety of reasons, including minimising the fixed costs base for newly established stores. Variable lease payments that depend on sales are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which the condition that triggers those payments occurs.
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:
the amount of the initial measurement of lease liabilities
any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received
any initial direct costs, and
restoration costs.
Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognized on a straight-line basis as an expense in the profit or loss account. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Low-value assets comprise IT equipment and small items of office furniture.
New amendments to existing standards not yet effective
The following new amendments to existing standards, which are considered appropriate and relevant to the Group's operations, have been issued but are not effective for the year ending March 31, 2020 and have not been early adopted:
Effective for annual periods
beginning on or after
Amendments to HKFRS 3, Definition of a business
January 1, 2020
Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8, Definition of
material
January 1, 2020
Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7, Interest
rate benchmark reform
January 1, 2020
Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28, Consolidated
financial statements and investments in associates
Date to be determined
The Group is in the process of making an assessment of what the impact of these developments is expected to be in the period of initial application. So far it has concluded that their adoption is unlikely to have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.
2 Segment information
Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the
Lenovo Executive Committee ("LEC"), the chief operating decision-maker, that are used to make strategic decisions.
The LEC assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of pre-tax income/(loss). This measurement basis excludes the effects of non-recurring expenses such as restructuring costs from the operating segments. The measurement basis also excludes the effects of certain income and expenses such as fair value change of financial instruments and disposal gain/(loss) of fixed assets that are from activities driven by headquarters and centralized functions. Certain finance income and costs are not allocated to segments when these types of activities are driven by the central treasury function which manages the cash position of the Group.
Supplementary information on segment assets and liabilities presented below is primarily based on the business group of the entities or operations which carry the assets and liabilities, except for entities performing centralized functions for the Group the assets and liabilities of which are not allocated to any segment.
Segment revenue and pre-tax income/(loss) for reportable segments
9 months ended
9 months ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Revenue
Revenue
from
Pre-tax
from
Pre-tax
external
income/
external
income/
customers
(loss)
customers
(loss)
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
IDG
35,849,817
1,835,835
34,554,496
1,380,305
DCG
4,287,161
(149,716)
4,773,168
(178,051)
Segment total
40,136,978
1,686,119
39,327,664
1,202,254
Unallocated:
Headquarters and corporate
(expenses)/income - net
(503,272)
(470,212)
Depreciation and amortization
(118,338)
(98,995)
Finance income
19,526
1,285
Finance costs
(176,453)
(91,510)
Share of losses of associates and joint
ventures
(11,107)
(5,886)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
equipment
(726)
(817)
Fair value gain on financial assets at fair
value through profit or loss
49,435
99,137
Fair value loss on a financial liability at
fair value through profit or loss
(13,000)
-
Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary
-
22,811
Dilution gain on interest in an associate
-
18,121
Gain on disposal of interest in an associate
3,922
-
Dividend income
4,303
230
Consolidated profit before taxation
940,409
676,418
(b)
Segment assets for reportable segments
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$'000
US$'000
IDG
22,797,962
19,797,625
DCG
5,214,283
4,094,194
Segment assets for reportable segments
28,012,245
23,891,819
Unallocated:
Deferred income tax assets
2,040,620
1,862,902
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
487,674
449,363
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
66,813
71,486
Derivative financial assets
25,248
70,972
Interests in associates and joint ventures
63,746
79,061
Bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents
3,585,998
2,733,064
Unallocated deposits, prepayments and other
receivables
202,285
166,874
Income tax recoverable
187,580
185,643
Other unallocated assets
354,135
477,301
Total assets per consolidated balance sheet
35,026,344
29,988,485
Segment liabilities for reportable segments
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$'000
US$'000
IDG
22,321,610
19,045,230
DCG
2,009,259
1,456,268
Segment liabilities for reportable segments
24,330,869
20,501,498
Unallocated:
Deferred income tax liabilities
355,037
359,679
Derivative financial liabilities
85,609
74,426
Borrowings
4,817,222
4,379,813
Unallocated other payables and accruals
743,748
246,467
Unallocated provisions
-
1,336
Unallocated other non-current liabilities
41,325
29,979
Income tax payable
357,237
298,224
Total liabilities per consolidated balance sheet
30,731,047
25,891,422
Analysis of revenue by geography
9 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
China
8,854,350
9,929,812
AP
8,965,759
7,231,652
EMEA
9,478,596
9,567,406
AG
12,838,273
12,598,794
40,136,978
39,327,664
Analysis of revenue by timing of revenue recognition
9 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Point in time
39,177,055
38,589,717
Over time
959,923
737,947
40,136,978
39,327,664
(f)
Other segment information
IDG
DCG
Total
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
For the nine months ended December 31
Depreciation and amortization
408,696
340,321
176,234
155,226
584,930
495,547
Finance income
15,863
16,088
2,454
102
18,317
16,190
Finance costs
168,469
133,067
13,913
14,908
182,382
147,975
Additions to non-current assets (Note)
612,731
703,115
208,929
71,779
821,660
774,894
Note: Excluding other non-current assets and including non-current assets acquired through acquisition of subsidiaries.
Included in segment assets for reportable segments are goodwill and trademarks and trade names with indefinite useful lives with an aggregate amount of US$6,167 million (March 31, 2019: US$6,211 million). The carrying amounts of goodwill and trademarks and trade names with indefinite useful lives are presented below:
At December 31, 2019
Mature
Emerging
China
AP
EMEA
AG
Market
Market
Total
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
Goodwill
- PCSD
1,025
691
219
318
-
-
2,253
- MBG
-
-
-
-
672
896
1,568
- DCG
479
159
89
350
-
-
1,077
Trademarks and trade names
- PCSD
209
59
104
67
-
-
439
- MBG
-
-
-
-
197
263
460
- DCG
162
54
31
123
-
-
370
At March 31, 2019
Mature
Emerging
China
AP
EMEA
AG
Market
Market
Total
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
US$ million
Goodwill
- PCSD
1,051
679
221
320
-
-
2,271
- MBG
-
-
-
-
679
905
1,584
- DCG
490
158
88
351
-
-
1,087
Trademarks and trade names
- PCSD
209
59
104
67
-
-
439
- MBG
-
-
-
-
197
263
460
- DCG
162
54
31
123
-
-
370
The directors are of the view that there was no impairment of goodwill and trademarks and trade names based on impairment tests performed as at December 31, 2019 (March 31, 2019: Nil).
3 Operating profit
Operating profit is stated after charging/(crediting) the following:
3 months ended
9 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Depreciation of property, plant and
equipment and amortization of prepaid
lease payments
69,983
207,884
75,248
219,504
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
26,083
75,128
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
155,183
420,256
124,571
375,038
Employee benefit costs, including
1,108,987
3,271,969
1,015,040
2,961,493
- long-term incentive awards
68,978
192,675
56,017
155,643
Rental expenses under operating leases
3,396
11,435
30,109
101,883
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
equipment
642
1,348
668
3,124
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
50
1,066
694
694
Fair value (gain)/loss on financial assets
at fair value through profit or loss
(49,543)
(49,435)
5,270
(99,137)
Fair value loss on a financial liability at
fair value through profit or loss
10,000
13,000
-
-
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
(12,844)
-
-
Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
(22,811)
(22,811)
Dilution gain on interest in an associate
-
-
-
(18,121)
Gain on disposal of interest in an
associate
(3,922)
(3,922)
-
-
4
Finance income and costs
(a)
Finance income
3 months ended
9 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Interest on bank deposits
11,694
31,463
4,527
15,279
Interest on money market funds
1,675
6,380
1,474
2,196
13,369
37,843
6,001
17,475
(b)
Finance costs
3 months ended
9 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Interest on bank loans and
overdrafts
20,321
67,933
23,760
70,644
Interest on convertible bonds
9,898
29,618
-
-
Interest on notes
21,785
68,993
32,464
92,262
Interest on lease liabilities
4,534
12,496
-
-
Factoring costs
44,202
158,353
24,623
67,250
Interest on contingent
consideration and written put
option liabilities
6,636
19,900
4,355
7,379
Others
219
1,542
703
1,950
107,595
358,835
85,905
239,485
5 Taxation
The amount of taxation in the consolidated income statement represents:
3 months ended
9 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2018
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Current tax
Hong Kong profits tax
26,351
57,335
8,995
17,760
Taxation outside Hong Kong
128,973
333,332
128,379
304,156
Deferred tax
Credit for the period
(70,595)
(191,338)
(51,886)
(169,137)
84,729
199,329
85,488
152,779
Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for at the rate of 16.5% (2018/19: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profit for the period. Taxation outside Hong Kong represents income and irrecoverable withholding taxes of subsidiaries operating in the Chinese Mainland and overseas, calculated at rates applicable in the respective jurisdictions.
6 Earnings per share
Basic
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period after adjusting shares held by employee share trusts for the purposes of awarding shares to eligible employees under the long term incentive program.
3 months ended
9 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2018
Weighted average number
of ordinary shares in issue
12,014,791,614
12,014,791,614
12,014,791,614
12,014,791,614
Adjustment for shares held
by employee share trusts
(57,160,242)
(90,663,388)
(116,286,458)
(121,645,000)
Weighted average number
of ordinary shares in issue
for calculation of basic
earnings per share
11,957,631,372
11,924,128,226
11,898,505,156
11,893,146,614
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Profit attributable to equity
holders of the Company
258,117
622,538
232,771
478,218
Diluted
Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding due to the effect of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has three (2018/19: two) categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares, namely long-term incentive awards, bonus warrants and convertible bonds (2018/19: long-term incentive awards and bonus warrants). Long-term incentive awards were dilutive for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Bonus warrants were dilutive for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and anti-dilutive for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2018. Convertible bonds were dilutive for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019.
3 months ended
9 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2018
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares in issue for
calculation of basic earnings
11,957,631,372
11,924,128,226
11,898,505,156
11,893,146,614
per share
Adjustment for long-term
193,424,497
283,411,890
253,804,385
38,371,004
incentive awards
Adjustment for bonus warrants
3,886,240
10,646,786
-
-
Adjustment for convertible
694,709,646
694,709,646
-
-
bonds
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares in issue for
calculation of diluted earnings
12,849,651,755
12,912,896,548
12,152,309,541
11,931,517,618
per share
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Profit attributable to equity
holders of the Company
used to determine basic
258,117
622,538
232,771
478,218
earnings per share
Adjustment for interest on
8,265
24,731
-
-
convertible bonds, net of tax
Profit attributable to equity
holders of the Company
used to determine diluted
266,382
647,269
232,771
478,218
earnings per share
The calculation of the diluted earnings per share amount is based on the profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company, adjusted to reflect the impact from any dilutive potential ordinary shares, as appropriate. The weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation is the number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, as used in the basic earnings per share calculation, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at no consideration on the deemed exercise or conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.
7 Ageing analysis
Customers are generally granted credit term ranging from 0 to 120 days. Ageing analysis of trade receivables of the Group at the balance sheet date, based on invoice date, is as follows:
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$'000
US$'000
0 - 30 days
6,237,230
4,560,771
31 - 60 days
1,880,846
1,332,471
61 - 90 days
612,601
430,207
Over 90 days
542,962
438,377
9,273,639
6,761,826
Less: loss allowance
(114,433)
(100,342)
Trade receivables - net
9,159,206
6,661,484
Ageing analysis of trade payables of the Group at the balance sheet date, based on invoice date, is as follows:
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$'000
US$'000
0 - 30 days
5,218,182
4,279,000
31 - 60 days
2,076,885
1,046,525
61 - 90 days
932,475
757,718
Over 90 days
438,277
346,592
8,665,819
6,429,835
8 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
Details of deposits, prepayments and other receivables are as follows:
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$'000
US$'000
Deposits
15,427
14,632
Other receivables
3,132,513
2,587,439
Prepayments
1,258,427
1,151,855
4,406,367
3,753,926
Other receivables mainly comprise amounts due from subcontractors for components sold in the ordinary course of business.
9
Provisions, other payables and accruals
(a)
Details of other payables and accruals are as follows:
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$'000
US$'000
Accruals
2,318,150
1,969,914
Allowance for billing adjustments (i)
2,064,570
1,650,226
Contingent consideration (Note 10(a))
116,824
-
Other payables (ii)
6,068,314
5,322,196
10,567,858
8,942,336
Notes:
Allowance for billing adjustments relates primarily to allowances for future volume discounts, price protection, rebates, and customer sales returns.
Majority of other payables are obligations to pay for finished goods that have been acquired in the ordinary course of business from subcontractors.
The carrying amounts of other payables and accruals approximate their fair values.
The components of provisions are as follows:
Environmental
Warranty
restoration
Restructuring
Total
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Year ended March 31, 2019
At the beginning of the year
1,081,218
8,919
54,053
1,144,190
Exchange adjustment
(37,163)
(274)
(1,991)
(39,428)
Provisions made
807,636
14,545
-
822,181
Amounts utilized
(875,413)
(14,403)
(36,576)
(926,392)
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
24,510
-
24,510
976,278
33,297
15,486
1,025,061
Long-term portion classified as
non-current liabilities
(254,601)
(31,772)
-
(286,373)
At the end of the year
721,677
1,525
15,486
738,688
Period ended December 31, 2019
At the beginning of the period
976,278
33,297
15,486
1,025,061
Exchange adjustment
(7,242)
655
(91)
(6,678)
Provisions made
643,494
14,673
-
658,167
Amounts utilized
(587,913)
(13,699)
(15,395)
(617,007)
1,024,617
34,926
-
1,059,543
Long-term portion classified as non-
current liabilities
(268,036)
(32,787)
-
(300,823)
At the end of the period
756,581
2,139
-
758,720
The Group records its warranty liability at the time of sales based on estimated costs. Warranty claims are reasonably predictable based on historical failure rate information. The warranty accrual is reviewed quarterly to verify it properly reflects the outstanding obligation over the warranty period. Certain of these costs are reimbursable from the suppliers in accordance with the terms of relevant arrangements with them.
The Group records its environmental restoration provision at the time of sales based on estimated costs of environmentally-sound disposal of waste electrical and electronic equipment upon return from end-customers and with reference to the historical or projected future return rate. The environmental restoration provision is reviewed at least annually to assess its adequacy to meet the Group's obligation.
Restructuring costs provision mainly comprises lease termination obligations and employee termination payments, arising from a series of restructuring actions to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. The Group records its restructuring costs provision when it has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of restructuring actions.
10 Other non-current liabilities
Details of other non-current liabilities are as follows:
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$'000
US$'000
Contingent consideration (a)
-
113,283
Deferred consideration (a)
25,072
25,072
Written put option liabilities (b)
802,020
783,505
Lease liabilities
345,242
-
Environmental restoration (Note 9(b))
32,787
31,772
Government incentives and grants received in advance (c)
49,667
50,087
Deferred rent liabilities
-
83,977
Others
165,211
159,950
1,419,999
1,247,646
Pursuant to the completion of business combinations, the Group is required to pay in cash to the then respective sellers' contingent consideration with reference to certain performance indicators as written in the respective agreements with the sellers; and deferred consideration. Accordingly, current and non-current liabilities in respect of the fair value of contingent consideration and present value of deferred consideration have been recognized. The contingent consideration is subsequently re-measured at its fair values as a result of change in the expected performance at each balance sheet date, with any resulting gain or loss recognized in the consolidated income statement. Deferred consideration is subsequently carried at amortized cost.
During the period, the contingent consideration to Fujitsu Limited ("Fujitsu") has been reclassified to current liabilities as it will fall due in May 2020. As at December 31, 2019, the potential undiscounted amounts of future payments in respect of the contingent and deferred considerations that the Group could be required to make to the then respective sellers under such arrangements are as follows:
Joint venture with NEC Corporation
US$25 million
Fujitsu
JPY2.55 billion to JPY12.75 billion
33
(i) Pursuant to the joint venture agreement entered into between the Company and Fujitsu, the Company and Fujitsu are respectively granted call and put options which entitle the Company to purchase from Fujitsu and Development Bank of
Japan ("DBJ"), or Fujitsu and DBJ to sell to the Company, the 49% interest in Fujitsu Client Computing Limited and its subsidiary, Shimane Fujitsu Limited
(together "FCCL"). Both options will be exercisable following the fifth anniversary of the date of completion. The exercise price for the call and put options will be determined based on the fair value of the 49% interest as of the day of exercising the option. FCCL will pay to its shareholders by way of dividends in their respective shareholding proportion in a range of FCCL's profits available for distribution under applicable law in respect of each financial year during the term of the joint venture agreement, after making transfers to reserves and provisions.
During the year ended March 31, 2019, Hefei Zhi Ju Sheng Bao Equity
Investment Co., Ltd ("ZJSB") acquired the 49% interest in a joint venture company ("JV Co") from Compal Electronics, Inc. The Company and ZJSB respectively own 51% and 49% of the interest in the JV Co. Pursuant to the option agreement entered into between a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group and Hefei Yuan Jia Start-up Investment LLP ("Yuan Jia"), which holds 99.31% interest in ZJSB, the Group and Yuan Jia are respectively granted call and put options which entitle the Group to purchase from Yuan Jia, or Yuan Jia to sell to the Group, the 99.31% interest in ZJSB. The call and put options will be exercisable at any time after August 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021 respectively. The exercise price for the call and put options will be determined in accordance with the joint venture agreement, and up to a maximum of RMB2,300 million (approximately US$330 million).
The financial liability that may become payable under the put option and dividend requirement is initially recognized at present value of redemption amount within other non-current liabilities with a corresponding charge directly to equity, as a put option written on non-controlling interest.
The put option liability shall be re-measured as a result of the change in the expected performance at each balance sheet date, with any resulting gain or loss recognized in the consolidated income statement. In the event that the put option lapses unexercised, the liability will be derecognized with a corresponding adjustment to equity.
Government incentives and grants received in advance by certain group companies included in other non-current liabilities are mainly related to research and development projects and construction of property, plant and equipment. These Group companies are obliged to fulfill certain conditions under the terms of the government incentives and grants. The government incentive and grants are credited to the income statement upon fulfillment of those conditions and on a straight line basis over the expected life of the related assets respectively.
11
Borrowings
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$'000
US$'000
Current liabilities
Short-term loans (i)
2,089,894
1,166,907
Note (ii)
574,190
786,136
2,664,084
1,953,043
Non-current liabilities
Notes (ii)
1,243,155
1,836,264
Convertible bonds (iii)
602,983
590,506
Convertible preferred shares (iv)
307,000
-
2,153,138
2,426,770
4,817,222
4,379,813
The majority of the short-term bank loans are denominated in United States dollars. As at December 31, 2019, the Group has total revolving and short-term loan facilities of US$2,735 million (March 31, 2019: US$2,501 million) which has been utilized to the extent of US$2,101 million (March 31, 2019: US$1,181 million).
(ii)
Interest rate
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Issue date
Principal amount
Term
per annum
Due date
US$'000
US$'000
May 8, 2014
US$786 million
5 years
4.7%
May 2019
-
786,136
June 10, 2015
RMB4 billion
5 years
4.95%
June 2020
574,190
594,747
March 16, 2017
US$500 million
5 years
3.875%
March 2022
498,013
497,391
March 29, 2018
US$750 million
5 years
4.75%
March 2023
745,142
744,126
1,817,345
2,622,400
On January 24, 2019, the Company completed the issuance of 5-Year US$675 million convertible bonds bearing annual interest at 3.375% due in January 2024 ("the Bonds") to third party professional investors ("the bondholders"). The bondholders have the right, at any time on or after 41 days after the date of issue up to the 10th day prior to the maturity date, to convert part or all of the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds into ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price of HK$7.99 per share, subject to adjustments. The conversion price was adjusted to HK$7.62 per share effective on November 30, 2019.
The outstanding principal amount of the Bonds is repayable by the Company upon the maturity of the Bonds on January 24, 2024, if not previously redeemed, converted or purchased and cancelled. The proceeds would be used to repay previous notes and for general corporate purposes. Assuming full conversion of the Bonds at the adjusted conversion price of HK$7.62 per share, the Bonds will be convertible into 694,709,646 shares. The Group expects that it will be able to meet its redemption obligations based on the financial position of the Group.
The initial fair value of the liability portion of the bond was determined using a market interest rate for an equivalent non-convertible bond at the issue date. The liability is subsequently recognized on an amortized cost basis until extinguished on conversion or maturity of the bonds. The remainder of the proceeds is allocated to the conversion option and recognized in shareholders' equity, net of income tax, and not subsequently remeasured.
On June 21, 2019, the Group completed the issuance of 2,054,791 convertible preferred shares through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenovo Enterprise Technology Company
Limited ("LETCL").
The convertible preferred shares are convertible to 20% of the enlarged issued ordinary share capital of LETCL on an as-converted and fully-diluted basis. The holders of the convertible preferred shares will be entitled cash dividends of 4% per annum payable semi-annually on the original subscription price until December 31, 2023. Upon the occurrence of certain specified conditions, the holders of convertible preferred shares will have the right to require LETCL to redeem or the Company to purchase all of their convertible preferred shares at the predetermined consideration. Accordingly, the convertible preferred shares are classified as a financial liability.
The aggregated subscription price of convertible preferred shares is approximately US$300 million. The net proceeds from the issuance will be used by LETCL and its subsidiaries towards general corporate funding and capital expenditure of LETCL and its subsidiaries.
The Group expects that it will be able to meet its redemption obligations based on the financial position of the Group.
The exposure of all the borrowings of the Group to interest rate changes and the contractual repricing dates as at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 are as follows:
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
US$'000
US$'000
Within 1 year
2,664,084
1,953,043
Over 1 to 3 years
498,013
1,092,138
Over 3 to 5 years
1,655,125
1,334,632
4,817,222
4,379,813
12
Share capital
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Number of
US$'000
Number of
US$'000
Shares
shares
Issued and fully paid:
Voting ordinary shares:
At the beginning and end of the
period/year
12,014,791,614
3,185,923
12,014,791,614
3,185,923
13 Perpetual securities
In March 2017, the Group issued a total of US$850 million perpetual securities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenovo Perpetual Securities Limited ("the issuer"). The net proceeds amounted to approximately US$842 million. The securities are perpetual, non-callable in the first 5 years and entitle the holders to receive distributions at a distribution rate of 5.375% per annum in the first 5 years, floating thereafter and with a fixed step up margin, payable semi- annually in arrears, cumulative and compounding. As the perpetual securities do not contain any contractual obligation to pay cash or other financial assets pursuant to the terms and conditions of the issue; in accordance with HKAS 32, they are classified as equity and for accounting purpose regarded as part of non-controlling interests.
In April 2017, the Group issued an additional US$150 million perpetual securities under the same terms, which are fungible with and form a single series with the aforementioned US$850 million perpetual securities.
14 Reconciliation of profit before taxation to net cash generated from operations
9 months ended
9 months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
US$'000
US$'000
Profit before taxation
940,409
676,418
Share of losses of associates and joint ventures
11,107
5,886
Finance income
(37,843)
(17,475)
Finance costs
358,835
239,486
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization
of prepaid lease payments
207,884
219,504
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
75,128
-
Amortization of intangible assets
420,256
375,038
Share-based compensation
192,675
155,643
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
1,348
3,124
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
1,066
694
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
(12,844)
-
Gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary
-
(22,811)
Gain on disposal of interest in an associate
(3,922)
-
Dilution gain on interest in an associate
-
(18,121)
Fair value change on bonus warrants
(15,869)
3,541
Fair value change on financial instruments
16,252
6,259
Fair value change on financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss
(49,435)
(99,137)
Fair value change on a financial liability at fair value through
profit or loss
13,000
-
Dividend income
(6,206)
(230)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
(577,613)
139,030
Increase in trade receivables, notes receivable, deposits,
prepayments and other receivables
(3,142,649)
(785,491)
Increase in trade payables, notes payable, provisions,
other payables and accruals
3,967,285
1,410,171
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
73,904
79,068
───────────
Net cash generated from operations
2,432,768
2,370,597
Reconciliation of financing liabilities
This section sets out an analysis of financing liabilities and the movements in financing liabilities for the period presented.
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Financing liabilities
US$'000
US$'000
Short-term loans - current
2,089,894
1,166,907
Note - current
574,190
786,136
Notes - non-current
1,243,155
1,836,264
Convertible bonds - non-current
602,983
590,506
Convertible preferred shares - non-current
307,000
-
Lease liabilities - current
87,347
-
Lease liabilities - non-current
345,242
-
──────────────
───────────
5,249,811
4,379,813
Short-term loans - variable interest rates
2,072,655
1,166,907
Short-term loans - fixed interest rates
17,239
-
Notes - fixed interest rates
1,817,345
2,622,400
Convertible bonds - fixed interest rates
602,983
590,506
Convertible preferred shares - fair value
307,000
-
Lease liabilities - fixed interest rates
432,589
-
──────────────
───────────
5,249,811
4,379,813
Convertible
Short-
Convertible
preferred
Lease
term
Notes
bonds
shares
Lease
liabilities
loans
Note
non-
non-
non-
liabilities
non-
current
current
current
current
current
current
current
Total
US$'000 US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Financing liabilities as at
April 1, 2018
1,166,692
-
2,648,725
-
-
-
-
3,815,417
Proceeds from borrowings
5,700,215
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,700,215
Repayments of borrowings
(5,700,000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,700,000)
Transfer
-
774,341
(774,341)
-
-
-
-
-
Issue of convertible bonds
-
-
-
675,000
-
-
-
675,000
Issuing cost of convertible
bonds
-
-
-
(10,107)
-
-
-
(10,107)
Foreign exchange
adjustments
-
-
(41,014)
-
-
-
-
(41,014)
Other non-cash movements
-
11,795
2,894
(74,387)
-
-
-
(59,698)
Financing liabilities as at
March 31, 2019
1,166,907
786,136
1,836,264
590,506
-
-
-
4,379,813
Financing liabilities as at
April 1, 2019
1,166,907
786,136
1,836,264
590,506
-
-
-
4,379,813
Change in accounting
policy
-
-
-
-
-
77,903
331,441
409,344
Proceeds from borrowings
3,046,800
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,046,800
Repayments of borrowings
(2,143,800)
(786,244)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,930,044)
Transfer
-
581,389
(581,389)
-
-
51,424
(51,424)
-
Issue of convertible
preferred shares
-
-
-
-
300,000
-
-
300,000
Principal elements of lease
payments
-
-
-
-
-
(98,590)
-
(98,590)
Foreign exchange
adjustments
-
(7,639)
(13,548)
-
-
-
-
(21,187)
Other non-cash movements
19,987
548
1,828
12,477
7,000
56,610
65,225
163,675
Financing liabilities as at
December 31, 2019
2,089,894
574,190
1,243,155
602,983
307,000
87,347
345,242
5,249,811
38
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES
During the nine months ended December 31, 2019, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities, except that the respective trustee of the long-term incentive program and the employee share purchase plan of the Company purchased a total of 124,448,639 shares from the market for award to employees upon vesting. Details of these program and plan are set out in the 2019/20 interim report of the Company.
REVIEW BY AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Audit Committee of the Company has been established since 1999 with the responsibility to assist the Board in providing an independent review of the financial statements, risk management and internal control systems. It acts in accordance with its terms of reference which clearly deal with its membership, authority, duties and frequency of meetings. Currently, the Audit Committee is chaired by an independent non-executive director, Mr. Nicholas C. Allen, and comprises four members including Mr. Nicholas C. Allen and the other three independent non-executive directors, Mr. William Tudor Brown, Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr and Mr. Woo Chin Wan Raymond.
The Audit Committee of the Company has reviewed the unaudited financial results of the Group for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. It meets regularly with the management, the external auditor and the internal audit personnel to discuss the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and internal control and financial reporting matters.
COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE
None of the directors of the Company is aware of any information that would reasonably indicate that the Company is not, or was not during the nine months ended December 31, 2019, in compliance with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, with the exception that the roles of the chairman of the Board (the "Chairman") and the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO") have not been segregated as required by code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code.
The Board has reviewed the organization human resources planning of the Company and is of the opinion that it is appropriate and in the best interests of the Company at the present stage for Mr. Yang Yuanqing ("Mr. Yang") to continue to hold both the positions as it would help to maintain the continuity of the strategy execution and stability of the operations of the Company. The Board comprising a vast majority of independent non-executive directors meets regularly on a quarterly basis to review the operations of the Company led by Mr. Yang.
The Board also appointed Mr. William O. Grabe as the lead independent director (the "Lead Independent Director") with broad authority and responsibility. Among other responsibilities, the Lead Independent Director serves as Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee meeting and/or Board meeting whenever the Committee and/or Board is considering (i) the combined roles of Chairman and CEO; and
assessment of the performance of Chairman and/or CEO. The Lead Independent Director also calls and chairs meeting(s) with all independent non-executive directors without management and executive director present at least once a year on such matters as are deemed appropriate. Accordingly, the Board believes that the current Board structure with combined roles of Chairman and CEO, the appointment of Lead Independent Director and a vast majority of independent non-executive directors provide an effective balance on power and authorizations between the Board and the management of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Yang Yuanqing
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer
February 20, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive director is Mr. Yang Yuanqing; the non-executive directors are Mr. Zhu Linan and Mr. Zhao John Huan; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Nicholas C. Allen, Mr. Nobuyuki Idei, Mr. William O. Grabe, Mr. William Tudor Brown, Mr. Yang Chih-Yuan Jerry, Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr and Mr. Woo Chin Wan Raymond.
Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 04:06:02 UTC