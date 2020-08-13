MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Lenovo Group Limited 992 HK0992009065 LENOVO GROUP LIMITED (992) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/12 4.87 HKD -0.41% 12:16a LENOVO : FY2020/2021 First Quarter Results Announcement PU 08/03 LENOVO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the month ended July 31, 2020) PU 08/01 Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Lenovo : FY2020/2021 First Quarter Results Announcement 0 08/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Lenovo Group Limited 聯想集團有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 992) FY2020/21 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT QUARTERLY RESULTS The board of directors (the "Board") of Lenovo Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended June 30, 2020 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of last year, as follows: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Profit attributable to equity holders increased by 31 percent year-on-year, a testament to the Group's strengths in weathering market uncertainties

year-on-year, a testament to the Group's strengths in weathering market uncertainties Revenue from PC and Smart Device (PCSD) and Data Center Group (DCG) grew by 10 and 19 percent respectively; the "new normal" after the outbreak of the pandemic is driving secular trends in e-learning, work- from-home, and play-from-home, amid further acceleration of the cloud and e-commerce evolution

e-learning, work- from-home, and play-from-home, amid further acceleration of the cloud and e-commerce evolution The PCSD business delivered a record pre-tax profit margin of 6.3 percent, driven by relentless efforts in optimizing segment exposure and expanding new businesses -+∙ DCG's Cloud Service Provider business posted a record revenue after achieving 31 percent growth, while its Enterprise and SMB business benefited from strengths in Software and Services, hybrid cloud, and high- performance computing Despite strong share gains across core markets, the growth of the Mobile Business Group was constrained by slower market demand in Latin America

The Software and Services business achieved 38 percent growth in invoiced revenue and carried the highest margin profile among all products

Net cash generated from operating activities improved US$459 million year-on-year 3 months ended 3 months ended Year-on-year June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 change (unaudited) (unaudited) US$ million US$ million Revenue 13,348 12,512 7% Gross profit 2,041 2,048 0% Gross profit margin 15.3% 16.4% (1.1) pts Operating expenses (1,605) (1,705) (6)% Operating profit 436 343 27% Other non-operating expenses - net (104) (103) 1% Profit before taxation 332 240 38% Profit for the period 247 192 29% Profit attributable to equity holders of the 213 162 31% Company Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company US1.80 cents US1.37 cents US0.43 cents Basic Diluted US1.76 cents US1.32 cents US0.44 cents 1 BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK Highlights During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Lenovo (the Group) set new performance records despite market challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group achieved 31.2 percent year-on-year growth in profit attributable to equity holders on 6.7 percent revenue growth in the first fiscal quarter. The Group has been relentless in driving customer centricity to capture growth opportunities, optimize its segment exposure and expand new businesses under the strategic shift towards Intelligent Transformation. The lingering impact of COVID-19 around the world reinforced the emergence of a "new normal" in responding to dynamic shifts in people's daily work, study and entertainment. This continued to fuel secular growth in e-learning,work-from-home (WFH) and play-from-home, amid further acceleration of cloud demand and e-commerce evolution. Its net cash generated from operating activities improved US$459 million year-on-year in the fiscal quarter, attributable to stronger profitability and working capital management. The Group successfully issued a 5-year note of US$1 billion in May 2020 to refinance its RMB4 billion debt maturing in June 2020 and repay short-term loans. The Group's net debt was lowered by US$837 million year-on-year to US$1.3 billion. Group Financial Performance In the first fiscal quarter, the Group's revenue reached US$13.3 billion, up 6.7 percent year-on-year or 10.4 percent in constant currency. Profit attributable to equity holders rose by 31.2 percent to US$213 million, a testament to the Group's strengths in weathering market uncertainties. The Group's gross margin eroded 1.1 percentage points year-on-year to 15.3 percent, mainly due to lower profitability in the MBG business in Latin America. While the MBG business reported 1.8 percentage points of annual market share gain in Latin America, this was not sufficient to completely mitigate the impact from the declining market demand as a result of the pandemic. The Group's operating expense-to-revenue ratio was reduced by 1.6 percentage points to 12.0 percent owing to disciplined cost control measures. The Group has recognized fair value gain from the strategic investments amounting to US$60 million, reflecting the change in value of the Group's portfolio. This change in fair value includes revaluation gains (losses) on new investment rounds by unlisted holdings and mark-to-market gains (losses) on listed holdings. The Group also disposed non-core property assets for a gain of US$65 million but at the same time incurred redundancy costs of US$75 million as a result of headcount retrenchment. By business groups, the PC and Smart Device (PCSD) and Data Center Group (DCG) grew their revenues by 10.1 percent and 18.9 percent year-on-year, respectively. The PCSD business executed on a strategy to optimize segment profitability and drive high-margin Software and Services growth, which helped to set a record-breakingpre-tax profit margin of 6.3 percent. The DCG also achieved a new sales record on its Cloud Service Provider business by capitalizing on the surge of cloud demand and its continued segment expansion. The Mobile Business Group (MBG) and DCG businesses further narrowed their losses quarter-on-quarter, although on-going challenges from the pandemic impacted year-on-year comparison of performances. The Software and Services business remained an important driver to sustain profitable growth of the Group. Its invoiced revenue grew 38 percent year-on-year, contributing to around 7.6 percent of the Group's revenue and carried the highest margin profile among all products. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Group is seeing a surge in market interest in its service capability and continues to build a strong pipeline of new orders for Device as a Service, particularly from global leaders in financial services, food delivery, airlines and technology. 2 Geographic Performance Lenovo is a global business and continues to operate in more than 180 markets. For the quarter under review, the Group reported 16.6 percent and 28.3 percent year-on-year revenue growth in China and Europe-MiddleEast-Africa, respectively. The primary growth catalysts included the strong market demand and share gains in the PCSD and DCG businesses. In Asia Pacific, the Group revenue increased mildly by 0.7 percent year-on-year. For this region, its performance could be better if not for a higher comparison base in the same quarter last year, when PCSD won a major one-time education tender in India. The Group's sales in America declined by 9.1 percent year-on-year. The declining demand for the smartphone market in Latin America was the main reason for this slowdown. In addition, the Group faced a shortage of components in the Chromebook segment for the quarter under review, which prevented it from realizing the full growth potential of the PC market in North America. Performance by Product Business Group Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) The IDG Group, consisting of the PCSD and MBG businesses, delivered yet another strong quarter with revenue up 5.2 percent year-on-year to US$11,736 million, setting a new fiscal first quarter record. Its pre-tax profit increased 17.2 percent year-on-year to reach US$620 million. Intelligent Devices Group - PC and Smart Device (PCSD) Business During the period under review, the PCSD business continued to grow on the back of multiple drivers. Work-from-home demand has been a clear catalyst for thin-and-light notebook PC sales, while consumers are buying more gaming PCs to meet their play-from-home requirements. E-learning has emerged as a consistent driver across all regions and the Group's Chromebook shipments increased 17 percent year-on-year. The e-commerce evolution is pushing a number of transactions through Lenovo's on-line franchise, resulting in a 53 percent year-on-year growth in e-commerce revenue during the quarter. These numerous strengths offset the challenges arising from COVID-19. The Group was able to capture these growth opportunities to deliver a record-high market share in the consumer PC segment. Its PCSD revenue grew 10.1 percent year-on-year to US$10,603 million, contributing to 80 percent of the Group's total revenue. The PCSD business' efforts in optimizing segment profitability and expanding sales in premium products are paying off. Its investments in the Software and Services business have led to additional upsell opportunities. The Software and Services business under the PCSD Group grew its revenue four times faster than the PCSD average and carried the highest margin profile among all products lines. The pre-tax margin of the PCSD business expanded 0.9 percentage points to 6.3 percent. As a result, its pre- tax profit grew 28 percent year-on-year to US$670 million for the quarter under review. Intelligent Devices Group - Mobile Business Group (MBG) The MBG business reported a quarterly revenue of US$1,093 million after a 27 percent year-on-year decline, attributable to the sharp drop in market demand in Latin America. MBG continued to execute its core market strategy to develop in regions and/or countries where it has notable competitive advantages. Its smartphone market share by shipments rose 1.8, 1.6 and 0.6 percentage points year-on-year in the Latin America, North America and Europe markets, respectively, according to industry data. This premium-to-market growth helped to drive the business' solid performance in North America and Europe. Nevertheless, market demand for MBG's biggest core market, Latin America, experienced a sharp correction of over 30 percent year-on-year with its addressable market by shipments. As a result of this market weakness, MBG's revenue performance in Latin America was put under pressure. The MBG business accounted for 8 percent of the Group's total revenue. 3 The company took swift actions to control expenses, which helped to narrow its loss before taxation by US$10 million quarter-on-quarter to US$50 million. While this still represented an annual decline of US$55 million, the business has a strategy in place to further improve profitability, leveraging attractive product launches. The business recently announced Motorola Edge+, the fastest 5G phone in the market. A "5G for all" strategy will entail a series of product launches of varying price points starting with the attractively priced Moto G 5G Plus model for the Motorola G franchise. Data Center Group (DCG) In the first fiscal quarter, the DCG business was able to ride on strong cloud demand and grew its revenue by 18.9 percent year-on-year to US$1,612 million, contributing 12 percent of the Group's total sales. Its Cloud Service Provider business, which provides hyperscale products to public cloud service providers, has been a key beneficiary of accelerated investments in cloud computing. Revenue from the Cloud Service Provider business increased 31 percent year-on-year to reach a new quarterly record. The business is making further investments to grow its in-house design and manufacturing capability. It is also expanding its dedicated salesforce to target a broader market with a goal to diversify its customer base. The enhanced in-house design and manufacturing capabilities should drive a richer mix of platforms, products and higher-end designs. The Enterprise and SMB segment also experienced robust growth across multiple product categories, including Software and Services, hybrid cloud and high-performance computing. Revenue of the Enterprise and SMB segment increased 9 percent year-on-year, despite conservative spending by enterprises globally. Losses from the DCG business narrowed by US$17 million quarter-on-quarter but extended by US$7 million year-on-year to US$58 million. The annual comparison was negatively impacted by pandemic- induced cost increases and investments to further improve the Group's long-term growth prospects in regional markets including China. Outlook In this uncertain time, the dynamic shift in consumer behavior has created demand tailwinds for e- learning, WFH, play-from-home, cloud infrastructure and 5G. These long-term structural trends could enlarge the addressable market for PCSD and cloud infrastructure and also accelerate the development of 5G services. The Group will continue to capture these growth opportunities amid market uncertainties and to exercise prudent control on expenses to optimize its liquidity and financial health. In its PCSD business, the Group will drive premium-to-market revenue growth through continued investments in the high-growth and premium segments. Building capabilities in the Software and Services business and expanding its well-establishede-commerce infrastructure will also lead to new growth opportunities. For its Mobile business, the Group will continue to drive product innovation in 5G smartphone launches to strengthen its stronghold markets. It will also seek to enhance competitiveness in target markets to grow at a premium to the market and improve long-term profitability. In its DCG business, the Group aims to deliver premium-to-market growth and improve profitability. In Enterprise and SMB segment, the Group will grow its high-margin service attach rate, upsell premier services and expand hybrid cloud solutions based on Lenovo hardware and leading cloud software platforms. Meanwhile it will continue to develop Internet of Things applications and new levels of automation to drive a paradigm shift in computing with its edge-to-cloud solutions. For its Cloud Service Provider business, the Group will attract new customers and expand its share with existing accounts by leveraging its unique strengths in the global supply chain and worldwide reach while also expanding its product portfolio with new server and storage platforms. The business will also grow its in-house design and manufacturing capabilities to drive sustainable growth in scale. 4 Strategic Highlights The Group continues to execute its strategy to be the leader and enabler of Intelligent Transformation. The Group has the vision of bringing smarter technology to all - through Smart Infrastructure, Smart Verticals, and Smart IoT. This "3S" strategy, in parallel with its customer-centric positioning, has led to structural growth in new businesses including Software and Services. Smart Infrastructure provides the computing, storage, and networking power to support smart devices. The Group launched its next-generation data center solutions in hybrid cloud and expects these solutions to be a future growth catalyst. These new solutions, which include collaboration with several partners based on the ThinkAgile platform, have penetrated Smart City projects in both Europe and China. The Group's Smart Infrastructure revenue increased 16 percent year-on-year during the fiscal quarter under review. Smart Verticals combine big data generated by smart devices and the computing power of smart infrastructure to provide more insights and improve processes for customers. The Data Intelligence Business Group has expanded its footprint to win projects in the healthcare industry. The Group delivered 65 percent year-on-year revenue growth in Smart Verticals in the quarter. The Group will continue to invest in Smart IoT, consisting of a network of many touchpoints for the connected world we live in. Specifically, the Group's investments will accelerate in the area of edge computing, cloud, big data, and AI in vertical industries to deepen its strategic transformation and further accentuate its core competencies. These investments aim to strengthen the Group's capability as a competitive end-to-end solution provider in the era of Intelligent Transformation. The Smart IoT business delivered 39 percent year-on-year revenue growth during the first fiscal quarter. 5 FINANCIAL REVIEW Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 3 months 3 months ended ended Year-on- June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 year change (unaudited) (unaudited) US$ million US$ million Revenue 13,348 12,512 7% Gross profit 2,041 2,048 0% Gross profit margin 15.3% 16.4% (1.1) pts Operating expenses (1,605) (1,705) (6)% Operating profit 436 343 27% Other non-operating expenses - net (104) (103) 1% Profit before taxation 332 240 38% Profit for the period 247 192 29% Profit attributable to equity holders of the 213 162 31% Company Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company US1.80 cents US1.37 cents US0.43 cents Basic Diluted US1.76 cents US1.32 cents US0.44 cents For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Group achieved total sales of approximately US$13,348 million. Compared to the corresponding period of last year, profit attributable to equity holders for the period surged by US$51 million to approximately US$213 million. In the same reporting period, gross profit margin eroded 1.1 percentage points to 15.3 percent, mainly due to lower profitability in the Mobile Business Group business in Latin America, while basic and diluted earnings per share were US1.80 cents and US1.76 cents respectively, representing an increase of US0.43 cents and US0.44 cents. Further analyses of sales by segment are set out in Business Review and Outlook. Analysis of operating expenses by function for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows: 3 months 3 months ended ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Selling and distribution expenses (632,167) (763,329) Administrative expenses (661,102) (610,716) Research and development expenses (332,570) (329,315) Other operating income/(expenses) - net 20,408 (2,380) (1,605,431) (1,705,740) 6 Operating expenses for the period decreased by 6 percent as compared with the corresponding period of last year. Amortization of intangible assets increased by US$26 million with more investment in patent and technology (particularly on cloud technology and new product development) and internal use software. Employee benefit costs increased by US$139 million mainly due to increase in headcount and bonus and recognition of severance costs of US$75 million. During the period, the Group recorded gain on disposal of non-core property assets of US$65 million (2019/20: nil), and fair value gain from strategic investments amounted to US$60 million (2019/20: loss of US$9 million) reflecting the change in value of the Group's portfolio. The decrease in operating expenses was further contributed by drop in advertising and promotional expenses of US$130 million. Key expenses by nature comprise: 3 months 3 months ended ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (39,591) (39,469) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (640) (662) - Prepaid lease payments - Other right-of-use assets (18,033) (15,461) Amortization of intangible assets (149,563) (123,990) Employee benefit costs, including (1,104,169) (964,832) - long-term incentive awards (65,630) (58,693) - severance and related costs (75,006) - Rental expenses under operating leases (1,676) (3,933) Net foreign exchange loss (12,139) (12,515) Advertising and promotional expenses (118,051) (248,239) Legal and professional fees (46,106) (42,384) Information technology expenses (27,140) (21,226) Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and 62,169 (2,475) equipment Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair 28,631 (8,956) value through profit or loss Fair value gain on a financial liability at fair value 3,827 - through profit or loss Dilution gain on interest in an associate 31,374 - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 1,064 12,844 Others (215,388) (234,442) (1,605,431) (1,705,740) Other non-operating expenses (net) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 comprise: 3 months 3 months ended ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Finance income 7,991 13,872 Finance costs (106,832) (115,022) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (4,960) (1,376) (103,801) (102,526) Finance income mainly represents interest on bank deposits. Finance costs for the period decreased by 7 percent as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The change is a combined effect of the decrease in interest on bank loans and overdrafts of US$10 million and factoring costs of US$3 million, partially offset by the increase in interest on notes of US$4 million. Share of losses of associates and joint ventures represents operating losses arising from principal business activities of respective associates and joint ventures. 7 The Group adopts segments by business group as the reporting format. Segments by business group comprise Intelligent Devices Group ("IDG") and Data Center Group ("DCG"). Segment revenue and pre-tax income/(loss) for reportable segments are as follows: 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenue Revenue from Pre-tax from Pre-tax external income/ external income/ customers (loss) customers (loss) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 IDG 11,735,780 619,850 11,156,233 528,764 DCG 1,612,076 (58,463) 1,355,920 (51,668) Segment total 13,347,856 561,387 12,512,153 477,096 Unallocated: Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income - net (259,894) (131,336) Depreciation and amortization (46,818) (34,533) Finance income 4,909 8,406 Finance costs (50,449) (66,519) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (4,960) (1,376) Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and 63,877 equipment (2,657) Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair 28,631 value through profit or loss (8,956) Fair value gain on a financial liability at fair value 3,827 through profit or loss - - Dilution gain on interest in an associate 31,374 - Dividend income from investments 192 - Consolidated profit before taxation 332,076 240,125 Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income for the period comprise various expenses, after appropriate allocation to business groups, of US$260 million (2019/20: US$131 million) such as employee benefit costs, legal and professional fees, and research and technology expenses. Employee benefit costs rose by US$102 million due to recognition of severance costs of US$75 million and increase in bonus of US$45 million. Fair value gain on bonus warrants decreased by US$9 million as compared with the corresponding period of last year. 8 Capital Expenditure The Group incurred capital expenditure of US$167 million (2019/20: US$260 million) during the three months ended June 30, 2020, mainly for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment, additions in construction-in-progress and intangible assets. The higher capital expenditure incurred in the corresponding period of last year was mainly attributable to more investments in patent and technology particularly on cloud technology and internal use software. Liquidity and Financial Resources At June 30, 2020, total assets of the Group amounted to US$33,495 million (March 31, 2020: US$32,128 million), which were financed by equity attributable to owners of the Company of US$3,329 million (March 31, 2020: US$3,198 million), perpetual securities of US$1,007 million (March 31, 2020: US$994 million), a negative balance of other non-controlling interests (net of put option written on non- controlling interests) of US$106 million (March 31, 2020: US$131 million), and total liabilities of US$29,265 million (March 31, 2020: US$28,069 million). At June 30, 2020, the current ratio of the Group was 0.86 (March 31, 2020: 0.81). At June 30, 2020, bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents totalling US$3,546 million (March 31, 2020: US$3,617 million) analyzed by major currency as follows: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 % % US dollar 37.8 35.3 Renminbi 35.2 25.4 Japanese Yen 5.0 10.3 Euro 7.1 7.8 Great British Pound 0.3 4.2 Other currencies 14.6 17.0 Total 100.0 100.0 The Group adopts a conservative policy to invest the surplus cash generated from operations. At June 30, 2020, 75.2 (March 31, 2020: 85.6) percent of cash are bank deposits, and 24.8 (March 31, 2020: 14.4) percent are investments in liquid money market funds of investment grade. Although the Group has consistently maintained a very liquid position, banking facilities have nevertheless been put in place to meet inter-quarter funding requirements and the Group has entered into factoring arrangements in the ordinary course of business for liquidity. The Group has the following banking facilities: Utilization amount at Type Date of agreement Principal amount Term June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$ million US$ million US$ million Loan facility May 26, 2015 300 5 years N/A 300 Revolving loan 1,050 facility March 28, 2018 1,500 5 years 1,500 Loan facility May 12, 2020 300 5 years 300 N/A Revolving loan 200 N/A facility May 14, 2020 200 5 years 9 Notes, perpetual securities, convertible bonds and convertible preferred shares issued by the Group and outstanding as at June 30, 2020 are as follows: Interest rate / Principal dividend per Issue date amount Term annum Due date Use of proceeds 2022 Note March 16, 2017 US$500 million 5 years 3.875% March 2022 For repayment of the Perpetual securities March 16, 2017 US$1 billion N/A 5.375% N/A outstanding amount under and April 6, 2017 the promissory note issued to Google Inc. and general corporate purposes 2023 Note March 29, 2018 US$750 million 5 years 4.75% March 2023 For repayment of previous Note and general corporate purposes Convertible bonds January 24, 2019 US$675 million 5 years 3.375% January 2024 For repayment of previous (Note) Note and general corporate purposes Convertible June 21, 2019 US$300 million N/A 4% N/A For general corporate funding preferred shares and capital expenditure 2025 Note April 24, 2020 US$1 billion 5 years 5.875% April 2025 For repayment of previous and May 12, 2020 Note and general corporate purposes Note: Please refer to Note 12(iii) to the Financial Information for details. The Group has also arranged other short-term credit facilities as follows: Total facilities amount at Drawn down amount at Credit facilities June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million Trade lines 2,827 2,547 2,057 2,047 Short-term money market 1,068 143 facilities 1,034 334 Forward foreign exchange 11,424 11,342 contracts 9,278 9,222 Net debt position and gearing ratio of the Group as at June 30 and March 31, 2020 are as follows: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$ million US$ million Bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents 3,546 3,617 Borrowings - Short-term loans 1,677 2,125 - Long-term loan 3 3 - Notes 2,243 1,807 - Convertible bonds 612 607 - Convertible preferred shares 291 318 Net debt position (1,280) (1,243) Total equity 4,230 4,059 Gearing ratio (Borrowings divided by total equity) 1.14 1.20 The Group is confident that all the facilities on hand can meet the funding requirements of the Group's operations and business development. The Group is in full compliance with all the banking covenants. The Group adopts a consistent hedging policy for business transactions to reduce the risk of currency fluctuation arising from daily operations. At June 30, 2020, the Group had commitments in respect of outstanding forward foreign exchange contracts amounting to US$11,342 million (March 31, 2020: US$9,222 million). The Group's forward foreign exchange contracts are either used to hedge a percentage of future transactions which are highly probable, or used as fair value hedges for identified assets and liabilities. 10 Contingent Liabilities The Group, in the ordinary course of its business, is involved in various claims, suits, investigations, and legal proceedings that arise from time to time. Although the Group does not expect that the outcome in any of these legal proceedings, individually or collectively, will have a material adverse effect on its financial position or results of operations, litigation is inherently unpredictable. Therefore, the Group could incur judgments or enter into settlements of claims that could adversely affect its operating results or cash flows in a particular period. 11 FINANCIAL INFORMATION CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 3 months 3 months ended ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Note (unaudited) (unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 Revenue 2 13,347,856 12,512,153 Cost of sales (11,306,548) (10,463,762) Gross profit 2,041,308 2,048,391 Selling and distribution expenses (632,167) (763,329) Administrative expenses (661,102) (610,716) Research and development expenses (332,570) (329,315) Other operating income/(expenses) - net 20,408 (2,380) Operating profit 3 435,877 342,651 Finance income 4(a) 7,991 13,872 Finance costs 4(b) (106,832) (115,022) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (4,960) (1,376) Profit before taxation 332,076 240,125 Taxation 5 (85,269) (48,183) Profit for the period 246,807 191,942 Profit attributable to: 212,822 162,227 Equity holders of the Company Perpetual securities holders 13,440 13,440 Other non-controlling interests 20,545 16,275 246,807 191,942 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company 6(a) US1.80 cents US1.37 cents Basic Diluted 6(b) US1.76 cents US1.32 cents 12 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3 months 3 months ended ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 Profit for the period 246,807 191,942 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations, net - 380 of taxes Fair value change on financial assets at fair value through (4,604) (3,044) other comprehensive income, net of taxes Items that have been reclassified or may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Fair value change on cash flow hedges from foreign exchange forward contracts, net of taxes (93,620) (23,875) - Fair value loss, net of taxes - Reclassified to consolidated income statement 6,740 (18,109) Currency translation differences (24,047) (5,883) Other comprehensive loss for the period (115,531) (50,531) Total comprehensive income for the period 131,276 141,411 Total comprehensive income attributable to: 95,478 107,509 Equity holders of the Company Perpetual securities holders 13,440 13,440 Other non-controlling interests 22,358 20,462 131,276 141,411 13 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Note US$'000 US$'000 Non-current assets 1,388,316 Property, plant and equipment 1,398,440 Right-of-use assets 789,434 812,235 Construction-in-progress 294,728 304,241 Intangible assets 7,991,522 7,984,582 Interests in associates and joint ventures 87,024 60,307 Deferred income tax assets 2,079,411 2,059,582 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 551,131 494,807 Financial assets at fair value through other 63,546 comprehensive income 56,136 Other non-current assets 202,274 224,396 13,447,386 13,394,726 Current assets 5,126,690 Inventories 7 4,946,914 Trade receivables 8(a) 7,026,220 6,263,012 Notes receivable 29,579 11,529 Derivative financial assets 49,905 138,813 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 9 4,072,269 3,559,239 Income tax recoverable 196,620 196,464 Bank deposits 50,681 66,480 Cash and cash equivalents 3,495,632 3,550,990 20,047,596 18,733,441 Total assets 33,494,982 32,128,167 14 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Note US$'000 US$'000 Share capital 13 3,185,923 3,185,923 Reserves 142,780 11,619 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 3,328,703 3,197,542 Perpetual securities 14 1,007,110 993,670 Other non-controlling interests 660,731 634,321 Put option written on non-controlling interests 11(b) (766,238) (766,238) Total equity 4,230,306 4,059,295 Non-current liabilities 2,537,583 Borrowings 12 1,564,619 Warranty provision 10(b) 269,974 258,840 Deferred revenue 959,949 864,805 Retirement benefit obligations 466,767 458,386 Deferred income tax liabilities 322,717 342,805 Other non-current liabilities 11 1,332,599 1,321,296 5,889,589 4,810,751 Current liabilities 7,806,127 Trade payables 8(b) 7,509,724 Notes payable 1,517,196 1,458,645 Derivative financial liabilities 76,232 73,784 Other payables and accruals 10(a) 9,832,481 9,025,643 Provisions 10(b) 748,197 718,771 Deferred revenue 859,975 819,199 Income tax payable 246,139 357,375 Borrowings 12 2,288,740 3,294,980 23,375,087 23,258,121 Total liabilities 29,264,676 28,068,872 Total equity and liabilities 33,494,982 32,128,167 15 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Note US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities 624,511 Net cash generated from operations 15 117,986 Interest paid (71,242) (115,471) Tax paid (236,152) (144,065) Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 317,117 (141,550) Cash flows from investing activities (50,229) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (31,164) Sale of property, plant and equipment 17,658 2,397 Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed (5,161) (18,155) Interest acquired in an associate (303) - Payment for construction-in-progress (73,412) (96,872) Payment for intangible assets (43,643) (131,855) Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (42,598) (5,138) Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other (10,415) comprehensive income - Loan to a joint venture - (72,603) Net proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value through 16,345 profit or loss 36,519 Payment of contingent consideration (117,390) - Decrease/(increase) in bank deposits 15,799 (371) Dividend received 305 - Interest received 7,991 13,872 Net cash used in investing activities (285,053) (303,370) Cash flows from financing activities 2,269 Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests 17,638 Contribution to employee share trusts (37,257) (13,555) Issue of convertible preferred shares - 300,000 Repurchase of convertible preferred shares (16,575) - Issue of a note 1,003,500 - Issuing costs of a note (4,485) - Repayment of a note (565,643) (786,244) Principal elements of lease payments (25,653) (25,571) Dividends paid to convertible preferred shares holders (6,000) - Proceeds from borrowings 1,429,000 1,620,000 Repayments of borrowings (1,870,246) (600,000) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (91,090) 512,268 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (59,026) 67,348 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 3,668 (12,797) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 3,550,990 2,662,854 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3,495,632 2,717,405 16 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Attributable to equity holders of the Company Put option written on Investment Share-based Other non- non- revaluation Employee compensation Hedging Exchange Other Retained Perpetual controlling controlling Share capital reserve share trusts reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings securities interests interests Total (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At April 1, 2020 3,185,923 (48,716) (101,467) 287,574 58,489 (1,799,017) 176,642 1,438,114 993,670 634,321 (766,238) 4,059,295 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 212,822 13,440 20,545 - 246,807 Other comprehensive (loss)/income - (4,604) - - (86,880) (25,860) - - - 1,813 - (115,531) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - (4,604) - - (86,880) (25,860) - 212,822 13,440 22,358 - 131,276 Transfer to statutory reserve - - - - - - 5,321 (5,321) - - - - Vesting of shares under long-term incentive program - - 105,111 (130,725) - - - - - - - (25,614) Deferred tax credit in relation to long-term incentive program - - - 23 - - - - - - - 23 Disposal of subsidiaries - - - - - 306 (1,819) - - - - (1,513) Settlement of bonus through long-term incentive program - - - 34,444 - - - - - - - 34,444 Share-based compensation - - - 65,630 - - - - - - - 65,630 Contribution to employee share trusts - - (37,257) - - - - - - - - (37,257) Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - 4,022 - 4,022 Change of ownership of subsidiaries without loss of control - - - - - - (30) - - 30 - - At June 30, 2020 3,185,923 (53,320) (33,613) 256,946 (28,391) (1,824,571) 180,114 1,645,615 1,007,110 660,731 (766,238) 4,230,306 At April 1, 2019 3,185,923 (36,095) (140,209) 311,540 23,240 (1,371,932) 163,241 1,260,745 993,670 473,178 (766,238) 4,097,063 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 162,227 13,440 16,275 - 191,942 Other comprehensive (loss)/income - (3,044) - - (41,984) (10,070) - 380 - 4,187 - (50,531) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - (3,044) - - (41,984) (10,070) - 162,607 13,440 20,462 - 141,411 Transfer to statutory reserve - - - - - - 189 (189) - - - - Vesting of shares under long-term incentive program - - 133,483 (176,185) - - - - - - - (42,702) Deferred tax charge in relation to long-term incentive program - - - (1,556) - - - - - - - (1,556) Disposal of subsidiaries - - - - - - (267) - - - - (267) Share-based compensation - - - 58,693 - - - - - - - 58,693 Contribution to employee share trusts - - (13,555) - - - - - - - - (13,555) Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - 17,638 - 17,638 Change of ownership of subsidiaries without loss of control - - - - - - 373 - - (373) - - At June 30, 2019 3,185,923 (39,139) (20,281) 192,492 (18,744) (1,382,002) 163,536 1,423,163 1,007,110 510,905 (766,238) 4,256,725 17 Notes General information and basis of preparation

The financial information relating to the year ended March 31, 2020 included in the FY2020/21 first quarter results announcement as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:

The Company will deliver the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on those consolidated financial statements of the Group. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

Basis of preparation

The financial information presented above and notes thereto are extracted from the Group's consolidated financial statements and presented in accordance with Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board is responsible for the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except that certain financial assets and financial liabilities are stated at fair values.

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year. The Group has reclassified right-of-use assets related to leasehold land and buildings, which was previously classified as "property, plant and equipment", and "prepaid lease payments" to "right- of-use assets" in the consolidated balance sheet.

The below amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period. The Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these amended standards.

Amendments to HKFRS 3, Definition of a business Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8, Definition of material Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7, Interest rate benchmark reform

18 New amendments to existing standards not yet effective The following new amendments to existing standards, which are considered appropriate and relevant to the Group's operations, have been issued but are not effective for the year ending March 31, 2021 and have not been early adopted: Effective for annual periods beginning on or after Amendments to HKFRS 16, COVID-19-Related rent concessions June 1, 2020 Amendments to HKAS 37, Onerous contracts - Cost of fulfilling a contract January 1, 2022 Annual improvements to HKFRS Standards 2018-2020 Cycle January 1, 2022 Amendments to HKAS 16, Property, plant and equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use January 1, 2022 Amendments to HKFRS 3, Reference to the conceptual framework January 1, 2022 Amendments to HKAS 1, Classification of liabilities as current or non-current January 1, 2022 Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28, Consolidated financial statements and investments in associates Date to be determined The Group is in the process of assessing what the impact of these developments is expected to be in the period of initial application. So far it has concluded that their adoption is unlikely to have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. Segment information

Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the Lenovo Executive Committee ("LEC"), the chief operating decision-maker, that are used to make strategic decisions. Segments by business group comprise IDG and DCG.

The LEC assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of pre-tax income/(loss). This measurement basis excludes the effects of non-recurring expenses such as restructuring costs from the operating segments. The measurement basis also excludes the effects of certain income and expenses such as fair value change of financial instruments and disposal gain/(loss) of fixed assets that are from activities driven by headquarters and centralized functions. Certain finance income and costs are not allocated to segments when these types of activities are driven by the central treasury function which manages the cash position of the Group.

Supplementary information on segment assets and liabilities presented below is primarily based on the business group of the entities or operations which carry the assets and liabilities, except for entities performing centralized functions for the Group the assets and liabilities of which are not allocated to any segment. 19 Segment revenue and pre-tax income/(loss) for reportable segments 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenue Revenue from Pre-tax from Pre-tax external income/ external income/ customers (loss) customers (loss) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 IDG 11,735,780 619,850 11,156,233 528,764 DCG 1,612,076 (58,463) 1,355,920 (51,668) Segment total 13,347,856 561,387 12,512,153 477,096 Unallocated: (259,894) Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income - net (131,336) Depreciation and amortization (46,818) (34,533) Finance income 4,909 8,406 Finance costs (50,449) (66,519) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures (4,960) (1,376) Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and 63,877 equipment (2,657) Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair 28,631 value through profit or loss (8,956) Fair value gain on a financial liability at fair value 3,827 through profit or loss - Dilution gain on interest in an associate 31,374 - Dividend income from investments 192 - Consolidated profit before taxation 332,076 240,125 (b) Segment assets for reportable segments June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 IDG 21,177,569 20,045,317 DCG 4,930,014 4,656,685 Segment assets for reportable segments 26,107,583 24,702,002 Unallocated: 2,079,411 Deferred income tax assets 2,059,582 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 551,131 494,807 Financial assets at fair value through other 63,546 comprehensive income 56,136 Derivative financial assets 49,905 138,813 Interests in associates and joint ventures 87,024 60,307 Bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents 3,546,313 3,617,470 Unallocated deposits, prepayments and other 350,781 receivables 379,429 Income tax recoverable 196,620 196,464 Other unallocated assets 462,668 423,157 Total assets per consolidated balance sheet 33,494,982 32,128,167 20 Segment liabilities for reportable segments June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 IDG 21,401,336 20,271,781 DCG 1,851,491 1,666,557 Segment liabilities for reportable segments 23,252,827 21,938,338 Unallocated: 322,717 342,805 Deferred income tax liabilities Derivative financial liabilities 76,232 73,784 Borrowings 4,826,323 4,859,599 Unallocated other payables and accruals 514,062 470,200 Unallocated other non-current liabilities 26,376 26,771 Income tax payable 246,139 357,375 Total liabilities per consolidated balance sheet 29,264,676 28,068,872 Analysis of revenue by geography 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 China 2,937,372 2,518,394 AP 2,815,326 2,795,827 EMEA 3,614,729 2,817,338 AG 3,980,429 4,380,594 13,347,856 12,512,153 Analysis of revenue by timing of revenue recognition 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Point in time 13,005,677 12,233,119 Over time 342,179 279,034 13,347,856 12,512,153 Other segment information IDG DCG Total 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 For the three months ended June 30 140,204 61,306 201,510 Depreciation and amortization 127,189 57,570 184,759 Finance income 2,874 4,947 208 519 3,082 5,466 Finance costs 48,304 43,984 8,079 4,519 56,383 48,503 Additions to non-current assets 122,717 41,419 164,136 (Note) 133,141 140,721 273,862 Note: Excluding other non-current assets and including non-current assets acquired through acquisition of subsidiaries. 21 Included in segment assets for reportable segments are goodwill and trademarks and trade names with indefinite useful lives with an aggregate amount of US$5,997 million (March 31, 2020: US$5,983 million). The carrying amounts of goodwill and trademarks and trade names with indefinite useful lives are presented below:

At June 30, 2020 Mature Emerging Total China AP EMEA AG Market Market US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million Goodwill - PCSD 1,006 695 219 296 - - 2,216 - MBG - - - - 667 788 1,455 - DCG 472 160 83 343 - - 1,058 Trademarks and trade names - PCSD 209 59 103 67 - - 438 - MBG - - - - 197 263 460 - DCG 162 54 31 123 - - 370 At March 31, 2020 Mature Emerging China AP EMEA AG Market Market Total US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million US$ million Goodwill - PCSD 1,002 686 215 297 - - 2,200 - MBG - - - - 666 799 1,465 - DCG 471 159 77 343 - - 1,050 Trademarks and trade names - PCSD 209 59 103 67 - - 438 - MBG - - - - 197 263 460 - DCG 162 54 31 123 - - 370 The directors are of the view that there was no impairment of goodwill and trademarks and trade names based on impairment tests performed as at June 30, 2020 (March 31, 2020: Nil). 22 Operating profit

Operating profit is stated after charging/(crediting) the following: 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 71,925 68,251 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 668 - Prepaid lease payments 691 - Other right-of-use assets 20,756 23,585 Amortization of intangible assets 154,979 126,765 Employee benefit costs, including 1,135,995 1,102,594 - long-term incentive awards 65,630 58,693 - severance and other related costs 75,006 - Rental expenses under operating leases 3,427 6,216 (Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and (62,169) 2,475 equipment Loss on disposal of intangible assets 450 1,789 Fair value (gain)/loss on financial assets at fair (28,631) value through profit or loss 8,956 Fair value gain on a financial liability at fair value (3,827) through profit or loss - Dilution gain on interest in an associate (31,374) - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (1,064) (12,844) 4 Finance income and costs (a) Finance income 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Interest on bank deposits 7,248 10,337 Interest on money market funds 743 3,535 7,991 13,872 (b) Finance costs 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Interest on bank loans and overdrafts 14,257 23,802 Interest on convertible bonds 9,911 9,826 Interest on notes 29,462 25,681 Interest on lease liabilities 4,207 4,104 Factoring costs 41,178 44,345 Interest on contingent consideration and 6,281 written put option liabilities 6,656 Others 1,536 608 106,832 115,022 23 Taxation

The amount of taxation in the consolidated income statement represents: 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Current tax 10,203 Hong Kong profits tax 7,686 Taxation outside Hong Kong 115,541 63,877 Deferred tax (40,475) Credit for the period (23,380) 85,269 48,183 Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for at the rate of 16.5% (2019/20: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profit for the period. Taxation outside Hong Kong represents income and irrecoverable withholding taxes of subsidiaries operating in the Chinese Mainland and overseas, calculated at rates applicable in the respective jurisdictions. Earnings per share

Basic

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period after adjusting shares held by the employee share trusts for the purposes of awarding shares to eligible employees under the long-term incentive program. 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Weighted average number of ordinary 12,014,791,614 shares in issue 12,014,791,614 Adjustment for shares held by employee (165,576,068) share trusts (194,047,775) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for calculation of basic 11,849,215,546 earnings per share 11,820,743,839 US$'000 US$'000 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company used to determine basic 212,822 earnings per share 162,227 24 Diluted

The calculation of the diluted earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company, adjusted to reflect the impact from any dilutive potential ordinary shares issued by the Group, as appropriate. The weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation is the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, as used in the basic earnings per share calculation, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at no consideration on the deemed exercise or conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.

The Group has five (2019/20: five) categories of potential ordinary shares, namely long- term incentive awards, bonus warrants, put option written on non-controlling interests, convertible bonds and convertible preferred shares. Long-term incentive awards and convertible bonds were dilutive for the respective three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Bonus warrants were anti-dilutive for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and dilutive for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Put option written on non-controlling interests and convertible preferred shares were anti-dilutive for the respective three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. 3 months ended 3 months ended Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 11,849,215,546 11,820,743,839 for calculation of basic earnings per share Adjustment for long-term incentive awards 20,062,213 430,488,378 Adjustment for bonus warrants - 17,548,011 Adjustment for convertible bonds 694,709,646 662,539,112 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 12,563,987,405 12,931,319,340 for calculation of diluted earnings per share US$'000 US$'000 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 212,822 162,227 used to determine basic earnings per share Adjustment for interest on convertible bonds, net of tax 8,275 8,205 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 221,097 170,432 used to determine diluted earnings per share 7 Inventories June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 Raw materials and work-in-progress 3,426,819 3,571,141 Finished goods 1,331,019 1,020,718 Service parts 368,852 355,055 5,126,690 4,946,914 25 Ageing analysis

Customers are generally granted credit terms ranging from 0 to 120 days. Ageing analysis of trade receivables of the Group at the balance sheet date, based on invoice date, is as follows:

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 0 - 30 days 4,714,579 4,768,436 31 - 60 days 1,214,013 878,135 61 - 90 days 601,214 192,075 Over 90 days 596,078 519,822 7,125,884 6,358,468 Less: loss allowance (99,664) (95,456) Trade receivables - net 7,026,220 6,263,012 Ageing analysis of trade payables of the Group at the balance sheet date, based on invoice date, is as follows: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 0 - 30 days 4,625,908 4,793,837 31 - 60 days 1,722,199 1,699,192 61 - 90 days 1,027,317 596,027 Over 90 days 430,703 420,668 7,806,127 7,509,724 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

Details of deposits, prepayments and other receivables are as follows: June 30, 2020 US$'000 Deposits 12,863 Other receivables 3,005,276 Prepayments 1,054,130 4,072,269 March 31, 2020 US$'000 14,502 2,379,850 1,164,887 3,559,239 Other receivables mainly comprise amounts due from subcontractors for parts components sold in the ordinary course of business. 26 10 Provisions, other payables and accruals Details of other payables and accruals are as follows: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 Accruals 2,129,282 2,340,811 Allowance for billing adjustments (i) 1,737,148 1,618,374 Contingent consideration (Note 11(a)) - 117,387 Other payables (ii) 5,876,595 4,857,095 Lease liabilities 89,456 91,976 9,832,481 9,025,643 Notes: Allowance for billing adjustments relates primarily to allowances for future volume discounts, price protection, rebates, and customer sales returns. Majority of other payables are obligations to pay for finished goods that have been acquired in the ordinary course of business from subcontractors. The carrying amounts of other payables and accruals approximate their fair values. The components of provisions are as follows: Environmental Warranty restoration Restructuring Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Year ended March 31, 2020 At the beginning of the year 976,278 33,297 15,486 1,025,061 Exchange adjustment (32,815) 626 (91) (32,280) Provisions made 824,687 20,126 - 844,813 Amounts utilized (793,311) (18,445) (15,395) (827,151) Long-term portion classified as 974,839 35,604 - 1,010,443 (258,840) (32,832) - (291,672) non-current liabilities At the end of the year 715,999 2,772 - 718,771 Three months ended June 30, 2020 974,839 35,604 1,010,443 At the beginning of the period - Exchange adjustment 14,525 269 - 14,794 Provisions made 222,804 5,525 - 228,329 Amounts utilized (197,512) (4,623) - (202,135) Long-term portion classified as 1,014,656 36,775 - 1,051,431 (269,974) (33,260) (303,234) non-current liabilities - At the end of the period 744,682 3,515 - 748,197 The Group records its warranty liability at the time of sales based on estimated costs. Warranty claims are reasonably predictable based on historical failure rate information. The warranty accrual is reviewed quarterly to verify it properly reflects the outstanding obligation over the warranty period. Certain of these costs are reimbursable from the suppliers in accordance with the terms of relevant arrangements with them. 27 The Group records its environmental restoration provision at the time of sales based on estimated costs of environmentally-sound disposal of waste electrical and electronic equipment upon return from end-customers and with reference to the historical or projected future return rate. The environmental restoration provision is reviewed at least annually to assess its adequacy to meet the Group's obligation. Restructuring costs provision mainly comprises lease termination obligations and employee termination payments, arising from a series of restructuring actions to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. The Group records its restructuring costs provision when it has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of restructuring actions. 11 Other non-current liabilities Details of other non-current liabilities are as follows: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 Deferred consideration (a) 25,072 25,072 Written put option liabilities (b) 813,811 802,273 Lease liabilities 329,837 346,806 Environmental restoration (Note 10(b)) 33,260 32,832 Government incentives and grants received in advance (c) 57,929 51,938 Others 72,690 62,375 1,332,599 1,321,296 Pursuant to the completion of business combinations, the Group is required to pay in cash to the respective sellers contingent consideration with reference to certain performance indicators as written in the respective agreements with the sellers; and deferred consideration. Accordingly, current and non-current liabilities in respect of the fair value of contingent consideration and present value of deferred consideration have been recognized. The contingent consideration is subsequently re-measured at its fair values as a result of change in the expected performance at each balance sheet date, with any resulting gain or loss recognized in the consolidated income statement. Deferred consideration is subsequently carried at amortized cost.

The contingent consideration to Fujitsu Limited ("Fujitsu") was paid in May 2020 (Note 10(a)). As at June 30, 2020, the potential undiscounted amount of future payment in respect of the deferred consideration that the Group could be required to make to the respective seller under such arrangement is as follows: Joint venture with NEC Corporation US$25 million (i) Pursuant to the joint venture agreement entered into between the Company and Fujitsu, the Company and Fujitsu are respectively granted call and put options which entitle the Company to purchase from Fujitsu and Development Bank of Japan ("DBJ"), or Fujitsu and DBJ to sell to the Company, the 49% interest in Fujitsu Client Computing Limited and its subsidiary, Shimane Fujitsu Limited (together "FCCL"). Both options will be exercisable following the fifth anniversary of the date of completion. The exercise price for the call and put options will be determined based on the fair value of the 49% interest as of the day of exercising the option. FCCL will pay to its shareholders by way of dividends in their respective shareholding proportion in a range of FCCL's profits available for distribution under applicable law in respect of each financial year during the term of the joint venture agreement, after making transfers to reserves and provisions. 28 During the year ended March 31, 2019, Hefei Zhi Ju Sheng Bao Equity Investment Co., Ltd ("ZJSB") acquired the 49% interest in a joint venture company ("JV Co") from Compal Electronics, Inc. The Company and ZJSB respectively own 51% and 49% of the interest in the JV Co. Pursuant to the option agreement entered into between a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group and Hefei Yuan Jia Start-up Investment LLP ("Yuan Jia"), which holds 99.31% interest in ZJSB, the Group and Yuan Jia are respectively granted call and put options which entitle the Group to purchase from Yuan Jia, or Yuan Jia to sell to the Group, the 99.31% interest in ZJSB. The call and put options will be exercisable at any time after August 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021 respectively. The exercise price for the call and put options will be determined in accordance with the joint venture agreement, and up to a maximum of RMB2,300 million (approximately US$325 million). The financial liability that may become payable under the put option and dividend requirement is initially recognized at present value of redemption amount within other non-current liabilities with a corresponding charge directly to equity, as a put option written on non-controlling interest. The put option liability shall be re-measured as a result of the change in the expected performance at each balance sheet date, with any resulting gain or loss recognized in the consolidated income statement. In the event that the put option lapses unexercised, the liability will be derecognized with a corresponding adjustment to equity. Government incentives and grants received in advance by certain group companies included in other non-current liabilities are mainly related to research and development projects and construction of property, plant and equipment. These group companies are obliged to fulfill certain conditions under the terms of the government incentives and grants. The government incentives and grants are credited to the consolidated income statement upon fulfillment of those conditions and on a straight line basis over the expected life of the related assets respectively. 12 Borrowings June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 Current liabilities 1,677,356 Short-term loans (i) 2,124,562 Note (ii) - 563,249 Convertible bonds (iii) 611,384 607,169 Non-current liabilities 2,288,740 3,294,980 2,828 Long-term loan (i) 3,079 Notes (ii) 2,243,331 1,243,714 Convertible preferred shares (iv) 291,424 317,826 2,537,583 1,564,619 4,826,323 4,859,599 All of the short-term and long-term loans are denominated in United States dollars. As at June 30, 2020, the Group has total revolving and short-term loan facilities of US$3,068 million (March 31, 2020: US$2,834 million) which has been utilized to the extent of US$1,693 million (March 31, 2020: US$2,134 million). 29 (ii) Issue date Principal amount Term Interest rate Due date June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 per annum US$'000 US$'000 June 10, 2015 RMB4 billion 5 years 4.95% June 2020 - 563,249 March 16, 2017 US$500 million 5 years 3.875% March 2022 498,439 498,225 March 29, 2018 US$750 million 5 years 4.75% March 2023 745,841 745,489 April 24, 2020 and May 12, 2020 US$1 billion 5 years 5.875% April 2025 999,051 - 2,243,331 1,806,963 On January 24, 2019, the Company completed the issuance of 5-Year US$675 million convertible bonds bearing annual interest at 3.375% due in January 2024 ("the Bonds") to third party professional investors ("the bondholders"). The proceeds were used to repay previous notes and for general corporate purposes. The bondholders have the right, at any time on or after 41 days after the date of issue up to the 10th day prior to the maturity date, to convert part or all of the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds into ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price of HK$7.99 per share, subject to adjustments. The conversion price was adjusted to HK$7.23 per share effective on July 16, 2020. Assuming full conversion of the Bonds at the adjusted conversion price of HK$7.23 per share, the Bonds will be convertible into 732,183,610 shares. The Group expects that it will be able to meet its redemption obligations based on the financial position of the Group. The outstanding principal amount of the Bonds is repayable by the Company upon the maturity of the Bonds on January 24, 2024, if not previously redeemed, converted or purchased and cancelled. On January 24, 2021, the bondholders will have the right, at the bondholders' option, to require the Company to redeem part or all of the Bonds on January 24, 2021 at their principal amount. To exercise such right, the bondholders must complete, sign and deposit a duly completed and signed notice of redemption not earlier than 60 days prior to and not later than 30 days from January 24, 2021. The initial fair value of the liability portion of the bond was determined using a market interest rate for an equivalent non-convertible bond at the issue date. The liability is subsequently recognized on an amortized cost basis until extinguished on conversion or maturity of the bonds. The remainder of the proceeds is allocated to the conversion option and recognized in shareholders' equity, net of income tax, and not subsequently remeasured. On June 21, 2019, the Group completed the issuance of 2,054,791 convertible preferred shares through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenovo Enterprise Technology Company Limited ("LETCL").

The convertible preferred shares are convertible to 20% of the enlarged issued ordinary share capital of LETCL on an as-converted and fully-diluted basis. The holders of the convertible preferred shares will be entitled cash dividends of 4% per annum payable semi-annually on the original subscription price until December 31, 2023. Upon the occurrence of certain specified conditions, the holders of convertible preferred shares will have the right to require LETCL to redeem or the Company to purchase all of their convertible preferred shares at the predetermined consideration. Accordingly, the convertible preferred shares are classified as a financial liability.

The aggregated subscription price of convertible preferred shares is approximately US$300 million. The net proceeds from the issuance will be used by LETCL and its subsidiaries towards general corporate funding and capital expenditure of LETCL and its subsidiaries.

The Group expects that it will be able to meet its redemption obligations based on the financial position of the Group. 30 The exposure of all the borrowings of the Group to interest rate changes and the contractual repricing dates as at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 are as follows: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 Within 1 year 2,288,740 3,294,980 Over 1 to 3 years 1,538,532 1,564,619 Over 3 to 5 years 999,051 - 4,826,323 4,859,599 13 Share capital June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Number of Number of shares US$'000 shares US$'000 Issued and fully paid: Voting ordinary shares: At the beginning and end of the 12,014,791,614 3,185,923 period/year 12,014,791,614 3,185,923 14 Perpetual securities In March 2017, the Group issued a total of US$850 million perpetual securities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenovo Perpetual Securities Limited ("the issuer"). The net proceeds amounted to approximately US$842 million. The securities are perpetual, non-callable in the first 5 years and entitle the holders to receive distributions at a distribution rate of 5.375% per annum in the first 5 years, floating thereafter and with a fixed step up margin, payable semi- annually in arrears, cumulative and compounding. As the perpetual securities do not contain any contractual obligation to pay cash or other financial assets pursuant to the terms and conditions of the issue; in accordance with HKAS 32, they are classified as equity and for accounting purpose regarded as part of non-controlling interests. In April 2017, the Group issued an additional US$150 million perpetual securities under the same terms, which are fungible with and form a single series with the aforementioned US$850 million perpetual securities. 31 15 Reconciliation of profit before taxation to net cash generated from operations 3 months ended 3 months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Profit before taxation 332,076 240,125 Share of losses of associates and joint ventures 4,960 1,376 Finance income (7,991) (13,872) Finance costs 106,832 115,022 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 71,925 68,251 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 668 - Prepaid lease payments 691 - Other right-of-use assets 20,756 23,585 Amortization of intangible assets 154,979 126,765 Share-based compensation 65,630 58,693 (Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (62,169) 2,475 Loss on disposal of intangible assets 450 1,789 Dilution gain of interest in an associate (31,374) - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (1,064) (12,844) Fair value change on bonus warrants (289) (9,342) Fair value change on financial instruments 4,764 12,651 Fair value change on financial assets at fair value through profit (28,631) or loss 8,956 Fair value change on a financial liability at fair value through (3,827) profit or loss - Dividend income (305) - Increase in inventories (227,842) (152,254) Increase in trade receivables, notes receivable, deposits, (1,260,288) prepayments and other receivables (1,876,877) Increase in trade payables, notes payable, provisions, 1,544,728 other payables and accruals 1,479,052 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (59,477) 43,744 Net cash generated from operations 624,511 117,986 Reconciliation of financing liabilities This section sets out an analysis of financing liabilities and the movements in financing liabilities for the period/year presented. Financing liabilities June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 US$'000 US$'000 Short-term loans - current 1,677,356 2,124,562 Long-term loan - non-current 2,828 3,079 Note - current - 563,249 Notes - non-current 2,243,331 1,243,714 Convertible bonds - current 611,384 607,169 Convertible preferred shares - non-current 291,424 317,826 Lease liabilities - current 89,456 91,976 Lease liabilities - non-current 329,837 346,806 5,245,616 5,298,381 Short-term loans - variable interest rates 1,676,360 2,123,571 Short-term loan - fixed interest rates 996 991 Long-term loan - fixed interest rates 2,828 3,079 Notes - fixed interest rates 2,243,331 1,806,963 Convertible bonds - fixed interest rates 611,384 607,169 Convertible preferred shares - fair value 291,424 317,826 Lease liabilities - fixed interest rates 419,293 438,782 5,245,616 5,298,381 32 Convertible Short- Long- Convertible preferred Lease term term loan Notes Convertible bonds shares Lease liabilities loans non- Note non- bonds non- non- liabilities non- current current current current current current current current current Total Financing liabilities as at US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 April 1, 2019 1,166,907 - 786,136 1,836,264 - 590,506 - - - 4,379,813 Change in accounting policy - - - - - - - 77,903 331,441 409,344 Proceeds from borrowings 4,089,791 3,079 - - - - - - - 4,092,870 Repayments of borrowings/note (3,135,800) - (786,244) - - - - - - (3,922,044) Transfer - - 581,389 (581,389) 602,983 (602,983) - 91,422 (91,422) - Issue of convertible preferred shares - - - - - - 300,000 - - 300,000 Principal elements of lease payments - - - - - - - (130,993) - (130,993) Dividends paid - - - - - - (6,000) - - (6,000) Foreign exchange adjustments - - (18,770) (13,548) - - - (370) (863) (33,551) Other non-cash movements 3,664 - 738 2,387 4,186 12,477 23,826 54,014 107,650 208,942 Financing liabilities as at March 31, 2020 2,124,562 3,079 563,249 1,243,714 607,169 - 317,826 91,976 346,806 5,298,381 Financing liabilities as at 2,124,562 3,079 563,249 1,243,714 607,169 - 317,826 91,976 346,806 5,298,381 April 1, 2020 Proceeds from borrowings 1,429,000 - - - - - - - - 1,429,000 Repayments of borrowings (1,870,246) - - - - - - - - (1,870,246) Repayment of a note - - (565,643) - - - - - - (565,643) Repurchase of convertible - - - - - - (16,575) - - (16,575) preferred shares Transfer 251 (251) - - - - - 21,879 (21,879) - Issue of a note - - - 1,003,500 - - - - - 1,003,500 Issuing costs of a note - - - (4,485) - - - - - (4,485) Principal elements of lease - - - - - - - (25,653) - (25,653) payments Dividends paid - - - - - - (6,000) - - (6,000) Foreign exchange adjustments - - 2,058 - - - - 685 1,101 3,844 Other non-cash movements (6,211) - 336 602 4,215 - (3,827) 569 3,809 (507) Financing liabilities as at 1,677,356 2,828 - 2,243,331 611,384 - 291,424 89,456 329,837 5,245,616 June 30, 2020 33 PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the three months ended June 30, 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities, except that the respective trustee of the long-term incentive program and the employee share purchase plan of the Company purchased a total of 69,265,051 shares from the market for award to employees upon vesting. Details of these program and plan are set out in the 2019/20 Annual Report of the Company. REVIEW BY AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee of the Company has been established since 1999 with the responsibility to assist the Board in providing an independent review of the financial statements, risk management and internal control systems. It acts in accordance with its terms of reference which clearly deal with its membership, authority, duties and frequency of meetings. Currently, the Audit Committee is chaired by an independent non-executive director, Mr. Nicholas C. Allen, and comprises four members including Mr. Nicholas C. Allen and the other three independent non-executive directors, Mr. William Tudor Brown, Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr and Mr. Woo Chin Wan Raymond. The Audit Committee of the Company has reviewed the unaudited financial results of the Group for the three months ended June 30, 2020. It meets regularly with the management, the external auditor and the internal audit personnel to discuss the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and internal control and financial reporting matters. COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE None of the directors of the Company is aware of any information that would reasonably indicate that the Company is not, or was not during the three months ended June 30, 2020, in compliance with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, with the exception that the roles of the chairman of the Board (the "Chairman") and the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO") have not been segregated as required by code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code. The Board has reviewed the organization human resources planning of the Company and is of the opinion that it is appropriate and in the best interests of the Company at the present stage for Mr. Yang Yuanqing ("Mr. Yang") to continue to hold both the positions as it would help to maintain the continuity of the strategy execution and stability of the operations of the Company. The Board comprising a vast majority of independent non-executive directors meets regularly on a quarterly basis to review the operations of the Company led by Mr. Yang. The Board also appointed Mr. William O. Grabe as the lead independent director (the "Lead Independent Director") with broad authority and responsibility. Among other responsibilities, the Lead Independent Director serves as Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee meeting and/or Board meeting whenever the Committee and/or Board is considering (i) the combined roles of Chairman and CEO; and assessment of the performance of Chairman and/or CEO. The Lead Independent Director also calls and chairs meeting(s) with all independent non-executive directors without management and executive director present at least once a year on such matters as are deemed appropriate. Accordingly, the Board believes that the current Board structure with combined roles of Chairman and CEO, the appointment of Lead Independent Director and a vast majority of independent non-executive directors provide an effective balance on power and authorizations between the Board and the management of the Company. 34 By Order of the Board Yang Yuanqing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer August 13, 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive director is Mr. Yang Yuanqing; the non-executive directors are Mr. Zhu Linan and Mr. Zhao John Huan; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Nicholas C. Allen, Mr. William O. Grabe, Mr. William Tudor Brown, Mr. Yang Chih-Yuan Jerry, Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr, Mr. Woo Chin Wan Raymond and Ms. Yang Lan. 35 Attachments Original document

