Lenovo : FY2020/2021 First Quarter Results Announcement

08/13/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lenovo Group Limited 聯想集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 992)

FY2020/21 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

QUARTERLY RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Lenovo Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended June 30,

2020 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period of last year, as follows:

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Profit attributable to equity holders increased by 31 percent year-on-year, a testament to the Group's strengths in weathering market uncertainties
  • Revenue from PC and Smart Device (PCSD) and Data Center Group (DCG) grew by 10 and 19 percent respectively; the "new normal" after the outbreak of the pandemic is driving secular trends in e-learning, work- from-home, and play-from-home, amid further acceleration of the cloud and e-commerce evolution
  • The PCSD business delivered a record pre-tax profit margin of 6.3 percent, driven by relentless efforts in optimizing segment exposure and expanding new businesses

-+∙ DCG's Cloud Service Provider business posted a record revenue after achieving 31 percent growth, while its Enterprise and SMB business benefited from strengths in Software and Services, hybrid cloud, and high- performance computing

  • Despite strong share gains across core markets, the growth of the Mobile Business Group was constrained by slower market demand in Latin America
  • The Software and Services business achieved 38 percent growth in invoiced revenue and carried the highest margin profile among all products
  • Net cash generated from operating activities improved US$459 million year-on-year

3 months ended

3 months ended

Year-on-year

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

change

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

US$ million

US$ million

Revenue

13,348

12,512

7%

Gross profit

2,041

2,048

0%

Gross profit margin

15.3%

16.4%

(1.1) pts

Operating expenses

(1,605)

(1,705)

(6)%

Operating profit

436

343

27%

Other non-operating expenses - net

(104)

(103)

1%

Profit before taxation

332

240

38%

Profit for the period

247

192

29%

Profit attributable to equity holders of the

213

162

31%

Company

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of

the Company

US1.80 cents

US1.37 cents

US0.43 cents

Basic

Diluted

US1.76 cents

US1.32 cents

US0.44 cents

1

BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK

Highlights

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Lenovo (the Group) set new performance records despite market challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group achieved 31.2 percent year-on-year growth in profit attributable to equity holders on 6.7 percent revenue growth in the first fiscal quarter.

The Group has been relentless in driving customer centricity to capture growth opportunities, optimize its segment exposure and expand new businesses under the strategic shift towards Intelligent Transformation. The lingering impact of COVID-19 around the world reinforced the emergence of a "new normal" in responding to dynamic shifts in people's daily work, study and entertainment. This continued to fuel secular growth in e-learning,work-from-home (WFH) and play-from-home, amid further acceleration of cloud demand and e-commerce evolution.

Its net cash generated from operating activities improved US$459 million year-on-year in the fiscal quarter, attributable to stronger profitability and working capital management. The Group successfully issued a 5-year note of US$1 billion in May 2020 to refinance its RMB4 billion debt maturing in June 2020 and repay short-term loans. The Group's net debt was lowered by US$837 million year-on-year to US$1.3 billion.

Group Financial Performance

In the first fiscal quarter, the Group's revenue reached US$13.3 billion, up 6.7 percent year-on-year or

10.4 percent in constant currency. Profit attributable to equity holders rose by 31.2 percent to US$213 million, a testament to the Group's strengths in weathering market uncertainties.

The Group's gross margin eroded 1.1 percentage points year-on-year to 15.3 percent, mainly due to lower profitability in the MBG business in Latin America. While the MBG business reported 1.8 percentage points of annual market share gain in Latin America, this was not sufficient to completely mitigate the impact from the declining market demand as a result of the pandemic. The Group's operating expense-to-revenue ratio was reduced by 1.6 percentage points to 12.0 percent owing to disciplined cost control measures.

The Group has recognized fair value gain from the strategic investments amounting to US$60 million, reflecting the change in value of the Group's portfolio. This change in fair value includes revaluation gains (losses) on new investment rounds by unlisted holdings and mark-to-market gains (losses) on listed holdings. The Group also disposed non-core property assets for a gain of US$65 million but at the same time incurred redundancy costs of US$75 million as a result of headcount retrenchment.

By business groups, the PC and Smart Device (PCSD) and Data Center Group (DCG) grew their revenues by 10.1 percent and 18.9 percent year-on-year, respectively. The PCSD business executed on a strategy to optimize segment profitability and drive high-margin Software and Services growth, which helped to set a record-breakingpre-tax profit margin of 6.3 percent. The DCG also achieved a new sales record on its Cloud Service Provider business by capitalizing on the surge of cloud demand and its continued segment expansion. The Mobile Business Group (MBG) and DCG businesses further narrowed their losses quarter-on-quarter, although on-going challenges from the pandemic impacted year-on-year comparison of performances.

The Software and Services business remained an important driver to sustain profitable growth of the Group. Its invoiced revenue grew 38 percent year-on-year, contributing to around 7.6 percent of the Group's revenue and carried the highest margin profile among all products. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Group is seeing a surge in market interest in its service capability and continues to build a strong pipeline of new orders for Device as a Service, particularly from global leaders in financial services, food delivery, airlines and technology.

2

Geographic Performance

Lenovo is a global business and continues to operate in more than 180 markets. For the quarter under review, the Group reported 16.6 percent and 28.3 percent year-on-year revenue growth in China and Europe-MiddleEast-Africa, respectively. The primary growth catalysts included the strong market demand and share gains in the PCSD and DCG businesses. In Asia Pacific, the Group revenue increased mildly by 0.7 percent year-on-year. For this region, its performance could be better if not for a higher comparison base in the same quarter last year, when PCSD won a major one-time education tender in India. The Group's sales in America declined by 9.1 percent year-on-year. The declining demand for the smartphone market in Latin America was the main reason for this slowdown. In addition, the Group faced a shortage of components in the Chromebook segment for the quarter under review, which prevented it from realizing the full growth potential of the PC market in North America.

Performance by Product Business Group

Intelligent Devices Group (IDG)

The IDG Group, consisting of the PCSD and MBG businesses, delivered yet another strong quarter with revenue up 5.2 percent year-on-year to US$11,736 million, setting a new fiscal first quarter record. Its pre-tax profit increased 17.2 percent year-on-year to reach US$620 million.

Intelligent Devices Group - PC and Smart Device (PCSD) Business

During the period under review, the PCSD business continued to grow on the back of multiple drivers. Work-from-home demand has been a clear catalyst for thin-and-light notebook PC sales, while consumers are buying more gaming PCs to meet their play-from-home requirements. E-learning has emerged as a consistent driver across all regions and the Group's Chromebook shipments increased 17 percent year-on-year. The e-commerce evolution is pushing a number of transactions through Lenovo's on-line franchise, resulting in a 53 percent year-on-year growth in e-commerce revenue during the quarter. These numerous strengths offset the challenges arising from COVID-19. The Group was able to capture these growth opportunities to deliver a record-high market share in the consumer PC segment. Its PCSD revenue grew 10.1 percent year-on-year to US$10,603 million, contributing to 80 percent of the Group's total revenue.

The PCSD business' efforts in optimizing segment profitability and expanding sales in premium products are paying off. Its investments in the Software and Services business have led to additional upsell opportunities. The Software and Services business under the PCSD Group grew its revenue four times faster than the PCSD average and carried the highest margin profile among all products lines. The pre-tax margin of the PCSD business expanded 0.9 percentage points to 6.3 percent. As a result, its pre- tax profit grew 28 percent year-on-year to US$670 million for the quarter under review.

Intelligent Devices Group - Mobile Business Group (MBG)

The MBG business reported a quarterly revenue of US$1,093 million after a 27 percent year-on-year decline, attributable to the sharp drop in market demand in Latin America. MBG continued to execute its core market strategy to develop in regions and/or countries where it has notable competitive advantages. Its smartphone market share by shipments rose 1.8, 1.6 and 0.6 percentage points year-on-year in the Latin America, North America and Europe markets, respectively, according to industry data. This premium-to-market growth helped to drive the business' solid performance in North America and Europe. Nevertheless, market demand for MBG's biggest core market, Latin America, experienced a sharp correction of over 30 percent year-on-year with its addressable market by shipments. As a result of this market weakness, MBG's revenue performance in Latin America was put under pressure. The MBG business accounted for 8 percent of the Group's total revenue.

3

The company took swift actions to control expenses, which helped to narrow its loss before taxation by US$10 million quarter-on-quarter to US$50 million. While this still represented an annual decline of US$55 million, the business has a strategy in place to further improve profitability, leveraging attractive product launches. The business recently announced Motorola Edge+, the fastest 5G phone in the market. A "5G for all" strategy will entail a series of product launches of varying price points starting with the attractively priced Moto G 5G Plus model for the Motorola G franchise.

Data Center Group (DCG)

In the first fiscal quarter, the DCG business was able to ride on strong cloud demand and grew its revenue by 18.9 percent year-on-year to US$1,612 million, contributing 12 percent of the Group's total sales. Its Cloud Service Provider business, which provides hyperscale products to public cloud service providers, has been a key beneficiary of accelerated investments in cloud computing. Revenue from the Cloud Service Provider business increased 31 percent year-on-year to reach a new quarterly record. The business is making further investments to grow its in-house design and manufacturing capability. It is also expanding its dedicated salesforce to target a broader market with a goal to diversify its customer base. The enhanced in-house design and manufacturing capabilities should drive a richer mix of platforms, products and higher-end designs.

The Enterprise and SMB segment also experienced robust growth across multiple product categories, including Software and Services, hybrid cloud and high-performance computing. Revenue of the Enterprise and SMB segment increased 9 percent year-on-year, despite conservative spending by enterprises globally.

Losses from the DCG business narrowed by US$17 million quarter-on-quarter but extended by US$7 million year-on-year to US$58 million. The annual comparison was negatively impacted by pandemic- induced cost increases and investments to further improve the Group's long-term growth prospects in regional markets including China.

Outlook

In this uncertain time, the dynamic shift in consumer behavior has created demand tailwinds for e- learning, WFH, play-from-home, cloud infrastructure and 5G. These long-term structural trends could enlarge the addressable market for PCSD and cloud infrastructure and also accelerate the development of 5G services. The Group will continue to capture these growth opportunities amid market uncertainties and to exercise prudent control on expenses to optimize its liquidity and financial health.

In its PCSD business, the Group will drive premium-to-market revenue growth through continued investments in the high-growth and premium segments. Building capabilities in the Software and Services business and expanding its well-establishede-commerce infrastructure will also lead to new growth opportunities. For its Mobile business, the Group will continue to drive product innovation in 5G smartphone launches to strengthen its stronghold markets. It will also seek to enhance competitiveness in target markets to grow at a premium to the market and improve long-term profitability.

In its DCG business, the Group aims to deliver premium-to-market growth and improve profitability. In Enterprise and SMB segment, the Group will grow its high-margin service attach rate, upsell premier services and expand hybrid cloud solutions based on Lenovo hardware and leading cloud software platforms. Meanwhile it will continue to develop Internet of Things applications and new levels of automation to drive a paradigm shift in computing with its edge-to-cloud solutions. For its Cloud Service Provider business, the Group will attract new customers and expand its share with existing accounts by leveraging its unique strengths in the global supply chain and worldwide reach while also expanding its product portfolio with new server and storage platforms. The business will also grow its in-house design and manufacturing capabilities to drive sustainable growth in scale.

4

Strategic Highlights

The Group continues to execute its strategy to be the leader and enabler of Intelligent Transformation. The Group has the vision of bringing smarter technology to all - through Smart Infrastructure, Smart Verticals, and Smart IoT. This "3S" strategy, in parallel with its customer-centric positioning, has led to structural growth in new businesses including Software and Services.

Smart Infrastructure provides the computing, storage, and networking power to support smart devices. The Group launched its next-generation data center solutions in hybrid cloud and expects these solutions to be a future growth catalyst. These new solutions, which include collaboration with several partners based on the ThinkAgile platform, have penetrated Smart City projects in both Europe and China. The Group's Smart Infrastructure revenue increased 16 percent year-on-year during the fiscal quarter under review.

Smart Verticals combine big data generated by smart devices and the computing power of smart infrastructure to provide more insights and improve processes for customers. The Data Intelligence Business Group has expanded its footprint to win projects in the healthcare industry. The Group delivered 65 percent year-on-year revenue growth in Smart Verticals in the quarter.

The Group will continue to invest in Smart IoT, consisting of a network of many touchpoints for the connected world we live in. Specifically, the Group's investments will accelerate in the area of edge computing, cloud, big data, and AI in vertical industries to deepen its strategic transformation and further accentuate its core competencies. These investments aim to strengthen the Group's capability as a competitive end-to-end solution provider in the era of Intelligent Transformation. The Smart IoT business delivered 39 percent year-on-year revenue growth during the first fiscal quarter.

5

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020

3 months

3 months

ended

ended

Year-on-

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

year change

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

US$ million

US$ million

Revenue

13,348

12,512

7%

Gross profit

2,041

2,048

0%

Gross profit margin

15.3%

16.4%

(1.1) pts

Operating expenses

(1,605)

(1,705)

(6)%

Operating profit

436

343

27%

Other non-operating expenses - net

(104)

(103)

1%

Profit before taxation

332

240

38%

Profit for the period

247

192

29%

Profit attributable to equity holders of the

213

162

31%

Company

Earnings per share attributable to equity

holders of the Company

US1.80 cents

US1.37 cents

US0.43 cents

Basic

Diluted

US1.76 cents

US1.32 cents

US0.44 cents

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Group achieved total sales of approximately US$13,348 million. Compared to the corresponding period of last year, profit attributable to equity holders for the period surged by US$51 million to approximately US$213 million. In the same reporting period, gross profit margin eroded 1.1 percentage points to 15.3 percent, mainly due to lower profitability in the Mobile Business Group business in Latin America, while basic and diluted earnings per share were US1.80 cents and US1.76 cents respectively, representing an increase of US0.43 cents and US0.44 cents.

Further analyses of sales by segment are set out in Business Review and Outlook.

Analysis of operating expenses by function for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

3 months

3 months

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

US$'000

US$'000

Selling and distribution expenses

(632,167)

(763,329)

Administrative expenses

(661,102)

(610,716)

Research and development expenses

(332,570)

(329,315)

Other operating income/(expenses) - net

20,408

(2,380)

(1,605,431)

(1,705,740)

6

Operating expenses for the period decreased by 6 percent as compared with the corresponding period of last year. Amortization of intangible assets increased by US$26 million with more investment in patent and technology (particularly on cloud technology and new product development) and internal use software. Employee benefit costs increased by US$139 million mainly due to increase in headcount and bonus and recognition of severance costs of US$75 million. During the period, the Group recorded gain on disposal of non-core property assets of US$65 million (2019/20: nil), and fair value gain from strategic investments amounted to US$60 million (2019/20: loss of US$9 million) reflecting the change in value of the Group's portfolio. The decrease in operating expenses was further contributed by drop in advertising and promotional expenses of US$130 million.

Key expenses by nature comprise:

3 months

3 months

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

US$'000

US$'000

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(39,591)

(39,469)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(640)

(662)

- Prepaid lease payments

- Other right-of-use assets

(18,033)

(15,461)

Amortization of intangible assets

(149,563)

(123,990)

Employee benefit costs, including

(1,104,169)

(964,832)

- long-term incentive awards

(65,630)

(58,693)

- severance and related costs

(75,006)

-

Rental expenses under operating leases

(1,676)

(3,933)

Net foreign exchange loss

(12,139)

(12,515)

Advertising and promotional expenses

(118,051)

(248,239)

Legal and professional fees

(46,106)

(42,384)

Information technology expenses

(27,140)

(21,226)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and

62,169

(2,475)

equipment

Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair

28,631

(8,956)

value through profit or loss

Fair value gain on a financial liability at fair value

3,827

-

through profit or loss

Dilution gain on interest in an associate

31,374

-

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

1,064

12,844

Others

(215,388)

(234,442)

(1,605,431)

(1,705,740)

Other non-operating expenses (net) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 comprise:

3 months

3 months

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

US$'000

US$'000

Finance income

7,991

13,872

Finance costs

(106,832)

(115,022)

Share of losses of associates and joint ventures

(4,960)

(1,376)

(103,801)

(102,526)

Finance income mainly represents interest on bank deposits.

Finance costs for the period decreased by 7 percent as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The change is a combined effect of the decrease in interest on bank loans and overdrafts of US$10 million and factoring costs of US$3 million, partially offset by the increase in interest on notes of US$4 million.

Share of losses of associates and joint ventures represents operating losses arising from principal business activities of respective associates and joint ventures.

7

The Group adopts segments by business group as the reporting format. Segments by business group comprise Intelligent Devices Group ("IDG") and Data Center Group ("DCG"). Segment revenue and pre-tax income/(loss) for reportable segments are as follows:

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Revenue

Revenue

from

Pre-tax

from

Pre-tax

external

income/

external

income/

customers

(loss)

customers

(loss)

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

IDG

11,735,780

619,850

11,156,233

528,764

DCG

1,612,076

(58,463)

1,355,920

(51,668)

Segment total

13,347,856

561,387

12,512,153

477,096

Unallocated:

Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income - net

(259,894)

(131,336)

Depreciation and amortization

(46,818)

(34,533)

Finance income

4,909

8,406

Finance costs

(50,449)

(66,519)

Share of losses of associates and joint ventures

(4,960)

(1,376)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and

63,877

equipment

(2,657)

Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair

28,631

value through profit or loss

(8,956)

Fair value gain on a financial liability at fair value

3,827

through profit or loss

-

-

Dilution gain on interest in an associate

31,374

-

Dividend income from investments

192

-

Consolidated profit before taxation

332,076

240,125

Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income for the period comprise various expenses, after appropriate allocation to business groups, of US$260 million (2019/20: US$131 million) such as employee benefit costs, legal and professional fees, and research and technology expenses. Employee benefit costs rose by US$102 million due to recognition of severance costs of US$75 million and increase in bonus of US$45 million. Fair value gain on bonus warrants decreased by US$9 million as compared with the corresponding period of last year.

8

Capital Expenditure

The Group incurred capital expenditure of US$167 million (2019/20: US$260 million) during the three months ended June 30, 2020, mainly for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment, additions in construction-in-progress and intangible assets. The higher capital expenditure incurred in the corresponding period of last year was mainly attributable to more investments in patent and technology particularly on cloud technology and internal use software.

Liquidity and Financial Resources

At June 30, 2020, total assets of the Group amounted to US$33,495 million (March 31, 2020: US$32,128 million), which were financed by equity attributable to owners of the Company of US$3,329 million (March 31, 2020: US$3,198 million), perpetual securities of US$1,007 million (March 31, 2020: US$994 million), a negative balance of other non-controlling interests (net of put option written on non- controlling interests) of US$106 million (March 31, 2020: US$131 million), and total liabilities of US$29,265 million (March 31, 2020: US$28,069 million). At June 30, 2020, the current ratio of the Group was 0.86 (March 31, 2020: 0.81).

At June 30, 2020, bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents totalling US$3,546 million (March 31, 2020: US$3,617 million) analyzed by major currency as follows:

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

%

%

US dollar

37.8

35.3

Renminbi

35.2

25.4

Japanese Yen

5.0

10.3

Euro

7.1

7.8

Great British Pound

0.3

4.2

Other currencies

14.6

17.0

Total

100.0

100.0

The Group adopts a conservative policy to invest the surplus cash generated from operations. At June 30, 2020, 75.2 (March 31, 2020: 85.6) percent of cash are bank deposits, and 24.8 (March 31, 2020: 14.4) percent are investments in liquid money market funds of investment grade.

Although the Group has consistently maintained a very liquid position, banking facilities have nevertheless been put in place to meet inter-quarter funding requirements and the Group has entered into factoring arrangements in the ordinary course of business for liquidity.

The Group has the following banking facilities:

Utilization amount at

Type

Date of agreement

Principal amount

Term

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

Loan facility

May 26, 2015

300

5 years

N/A

300

Revolving loan

1,050

facility

March 28, 2018

1,500

5 years

1,500

Loan facility

May 12, 2020

300

5 years

300

N/A

Revolving loan

200

N/A

facility

May 14, 2020

200

5 years

9

Notes, perpetual securities, convertible bonds and convertible preferred shares issued by the Group and outstanding as at June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Interest rate /

Principal

dividend per

Issue date

amount

Term

annum

Due date

Use of proceeds

2022 Note

March 16, 2017

US$500 million

5 years

3.875%

March 2022

For

repayment

of

the

Perpetual securities

March 16, 2017

US$1 billion

N/A

5.375%

N/A

outstanding amount

under

and April 6, 2017

the promissory note

issued

to Google Inc. and general

corporate purposes

2023 Note

March 29, 2018

US$750 million

5 years

4.75%

March 2023

For

repayment of

previous

Note

and general

corporate

purposes

Convertible bonds

January 24, 2019

US$675 million

5 years

3.375%

January 2024

For

repayment of

previous

(Note)

Note

and general

corporate

purposes

Convertible

June 21, 2019

US$300 million

N/A

4%

N/A

For general corporate funding

preferred shares

and capital expenditure

2025 Note

April 24, 2020

US$1 billion

5 years

5.875%

April 2025

For

repayment of

previous

and May 12, 2020

Note and general corporate

purposes

Note: Please refer to Note 12(iii) to the Financial Information for details.

The Group has also arranged other short-term credit facilities as follows:

Total facilities amount at

Drawn down amount at

Credit facilities

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

Trade lines

2,827

2,547

2,057

2,047

Short-term money market

1,068

143

facilities

1,034

334

Forward foreign exchange

11,424

11,342

contracts

9,278

9,222

Net debt position and gearing ratio of the Group as at June 30 and March 31, 2020 are as follows:

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$ million

US$ million

Bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents

3,546

3,617

Borrowings

- Short-term loans

1,677

2,125

- Long-term loan

3

3

- Notes

2,243

1,807

- Convertible bonds

612

607

- Convertible preferred shares

291

318

Net debt position

(1,280)

(1,243)

Total equity

4,230

4,059

Gearing ratio (Borrowings divided by total equity)

1.14

1.20

The Group is confident that all the facilities on hand can meet the funding requirements of the Group's operations and business development. The Group is in full compliance with all the banking covenants.

The Group adopts a consistent hedging policy for business transactions to reduce the risk of currency fluctuation arising from daily operations. At June 30, 2020, the Group had commitments in respect of outstanding forward foreign exchange contracts amounting to US$11,342 million (March 31, 2020: US$9,222 million). The Group's forward foreign exchange contracts are either used to hedge a percentage of future transactions which are highly probable, or used as fair value hedges for identified assets and liabilities.

10

Contingent Liabilities

The Group, in the ordinary course of its business, is involved in various claims, suits, investigations, and legal proceedings that arise from time to time. Although the Group does not expect that the outcome in any of these legal proceedings, individually or collectively, will have a material adverse effect on its financial position or results of operations, litigation is inherently unpredictable. Therefore, the Group could incur judgments or enter into settlements of claims that could adversely affect its operating results or cash flows in a particular period.

11

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

3 months

3 months

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

Note

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

US$'000

US$'000

Revenue

2

13,347,856

12,512,153

Cost of sales

(11,306,548)

(10,463,762)

Gross profit

2,041,308

2,048,391

Selling and distribution expenses

(632,167)

(763,329)

Administrative expenses

(661,102)

(610,716)

Research and development expenses

(332,570)

(329,315)

Other operating income/(expenses) - net

20,408

(2,380)

Operating profit

3

435,877

342,651

Finance income

4(a)

7,991

13,872

Finance costs

4(b)

(106,832)

(115,022)

Share of losses of associates and joint ventures

(4,960)

(1,376)

Profit before taxation

332,076

240,125

Taxation

5

(85,269)

(48,183)

Profit for the period

246,807

191,942

Profit attributable to:

212,822

162,227

Equity holders of the Company

Perpetual securities holders

13,440

13,440

Other non-controlling interests

20,545

16,275

246,807

191,942

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the

Company

6(a)

US1.80 cents

US1.37 cents

Basic

Diluted

6(b)

US1.76 cents

US1.32 cents

12

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

3 months

3 months

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

US$'000

US$'000

Profit for the period

246,807

191,942

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations, net

-

380

of taxes

Fair value change on financial assets at fair value through

(4,604)

(3,044)

other comprehensive income, net of taxes

Items that have been reclassified or may be subsequently

reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value change on cash flow hedges from foreign exchange

forward contracts, net of taxes

(93,620)

(23,875)

- Fair value loss, net of taxes

- Reclassified to consolidated income statement

6,740

(18,109)

Currency translation differences

(24,047)

(5,883)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

(115,531)

(50,531)

Total comprehensive income for the period

131,276

141,411

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

95,478

107,509

Equity holders of the Company

Perpetual securities holders

13,440

13,440

Other non-controlling interests

22,358

20,462

131,276

141,411

13

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(unaudited)

(audited)

Note

US$'000

US$'000

Non-current assets

1,388,316

Property, plant and equipment

1,398,440

Right-of-use assets

789,434

812,235

Construction-in-progress

294,728

304,241

Intangible assets

7,991,522

7,984,582

Interests in associates and joint ventures

87,024

60,307

Deferred income tax assets

2,079,411

2,059,582

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

551,131

494,807

Financial assets at fair value through other

63,546

comprehensive income

56,136

Other non-current assets

202,274

224,396

13,447,386

13,394,726

Current assets

5,126,690

Inventories

7

4,946,914

Trade receivables

8(a)

7,026,220

6,263,012

Notes receivable

29,579

11,529

Derivative financial assets

49,905

138,813

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

9

4,072,269

3,559,239

Income tax recoverable

196,620

196,464

Bank deposits

50,681

66,480

Cash and cash equivalents

3,495,632

3,550,990

20,047,596

18,733,441

Total assets

33,494,982

32,128,167

14

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(unaudited)

(audited)

Note

US$'000

US$'000

Share capital

13

3,185,923

3,185,923

Reserves

142,780

11,619

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

3,328,703

3,197,542

Perpetual securities

14

1,007,110

993,670

Other non-controlling interests

660,731

634,321

Put option written on non-controlling interests

11(b)

(766,238)

(766,238)

Total equity

4,230,306

4,059,295

Non-current liabilities

2,537,583

Borrowings

12

1,564,619

Warranty provision

10(b)

269,974

258,840

Deferred revenue

959,949

864,805

Retirement benefit obligations

466,767

458,386

Deferred income tax liabilities

322,717

342,805

Other non-current liabilities

11

1,332,599

1,321,296

5,889,589

4,810,751

Current liabilities

7,806,127

Trade payables

8(b)

7,509,724

Notes payable

1,517,196

1,458,645

Derivative financial liabilities

76,232

73,784

Other payables and accruals

10(a)

9,832,481

9,025,643

Provisions

10(b)

748,197

718,771

Deferred revenue

859,975

819,199

Income tax payable

246,139

357,375

Borrowings

12

2,288,740

3,294,980

23,375,087

23,258,121

Total liabilities

29,264,676

28,068,872

Total equity and liabilities

33,494,982

32,128,167

15

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Note

US$'000

US$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

624,511

Net cash generated from operations

15

117,986

Interest paid

(71,242)

(115,471)

Tax paid

(236,152)

(144,065)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

317,117

(141,550)

Cash flows from investing activities

(50,229)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(31,164)

Sale of property, plant and equipment

17,658

2,397

Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed

(5,161)

(18,155)

Interest acquired in an associate

(303)

-

Payment for construction-in-progress

(73,412)

(96,872)

Payment for intangible assets

(43,643)

(131,855)

Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(42,598)

(5,138)

Purchase of financial assets at fair value through other

(10,415)

comprehensive income

-

Loan to a joint venture

-

(72,603)

Net proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value through

16,345

profit or loss

36,519

Payment of contingent consideration

(117,390)

-

Decrease/(increase) in bank deposits

15,799

(371)

Dividend received

305

-

Interest received

7,991

13,872

Net cash used in investing activities

(285,053)

(303,370)

Cash flows from financing activities

2,269

Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests

17,638

Contribution to employee share trusts

(37,257)

(13,555)

Issue of convertible preferred shares

-

300,000

Repurchase of convertible preferred shares

(16,575)

-

Issue of a note

1,003,500

-

Issuing costs of a note

(4,485)

-

Repayment of a note

(565,643)

(786,244)

Principal elements of lease payments

(25,653)

(25,571)

Dividends paid to convertible preferred shares holders

(6,000)

-

Proceeds from borrowings

1,429,000

1,620,000

Repayments of borrowings

(1,870,246)

(600,000)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(91,090)

512,268

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(59,026)

67,348

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

3,668

(12,797)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

3,550,990

2,662,854

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

3,495,632

2,717,405

16

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Put option

written on

Investment

Share-based

Other non-

non-

revaluation

Employee

compensation

Hedging

Exchange

Other

Retained

Perpetual

controlling

controlling

Share capital

reserve

share trusts

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

securities

interests

interests

Total

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

At April 1, 2020

3,185,923

(48,716)

(101,467)

287,574

58,489

(1,799,017)

176,642

1,438,114

993,670

634,321

(766,238)

4,059,295

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

212,822

13,440

20,545

-

246,807

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

-

(4,604)

-

-

(86,880)

(25,860)

-

-

-

1,813

-

(115,531)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

(4,604)

-

-

(86,880)

(25,860)

-

212,822

13,440

22,358

-

131,276

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,321

(5,321)

-

-

-

-

Vesting of shares under long-term incentive program

-

-

105,111

(130,725)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(25,614)

Deferred tax credit in relation to long-term incentive program

-

-

-

23

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23

Disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

306

(1,819)

-

-

-

-

(1,513)

Settlement of bonus through long-term incentive program

-

-

-

34,444

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

34,444

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

65,630

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

65,630

Contribution to employee share trusts

-

-

(37,257)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(37,257)

Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,022

-

4,022

Change of ownership of subsidiaries without loss of control

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30)

-

-

30

-

-

At June 30, 2020

3,185,923

(53,320)

(33,613)

256,946

(28,391)

(1,824,571)

180,114

1,645,615

1,007,110

660,731

(766,238)

4,230,306

At April 1, 2019

3,185,923

(36,095)

(140,209)

311,540

23,240

(1,371,932)

163,241

1,260,745

993,670

473,178

(766,238)

4,097,063

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

162,227

13,440

16,275

-

191,942

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

-

(3,044)

-

-

(41,984)

(10,070)

-

380

-

4,187

-

(50,531)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

(3,044)

-

-

(41,984)

(10,070)

-

162,607

13,440

20,462

-

141,411

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

189

(189)

-

-

-

-

Vesting of shares under long-term incentive program

-

-

133,483

(176,185)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42,702)

Deferred tax charge in relation to long-term incentive program

-

-

-

(1,556)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,556)

Disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

(267)

-

-

-

-

(267)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

58,693

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

58,693

Contribution to employee share trusts

-

-

(13,555)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,555)

Capital contribution from other non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17,638

-

17,638

Change of ownership of subsidiaries without loss of control

-

-

-

-

-

-

373

-

-

(373)

-

-

At June 30, 2019

3,185,923

(39,139)

(20,281)

192,492

(18,744)

(1,382,002)

163,536

1,423,163

1,007,110

510,905

(766,238)

4,256,725

17

Notes

  • General information and basis of preparation
    The financial information relating to the year ended March 31, 2020 included in the FY2020/21 first quarter results announcement as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:
    The Company will deliver the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
    The Company's auditor has reported on those consolidated financial statements of the Group. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
    Basis of preparation
    The financial information presented above and notes thereto are extracted from the Group's consolidated financial statements and presented in accordance with Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
    The Board is responsible for the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except that certain financial assets and financial liabilities are stated at fair values.
    The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year. The Group has reclassified right-of-use assets related to leasehold land and buildings, which was previously classified as "property, plant and equipment", and "prepaid lease payments" to "right- of-use assets" in the consolidated balance sheet.
    The below amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period. The Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these amended standards.
    • Amendments to HKFRS 3, Definition of a business
    • Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8, Definition of material
    • Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7, Interest rate benchmark reform

18

New amendments to existing standards not yet effective

The following new amendments to existing standards, which are considered appropriate and relevant to the Group's operations, have been issued but are not effective for the year ending March 31, 2021 and have not been early adopted:

Effective for annual periods

beginning on or after

Amendments to HKFRS 16, COVID-19-Related rent

concessions

June 1, 2020

Amendments to HKAS 37, Onerous contracts - Cost of

fulfilling a contract

January 1, 2022

Annual improvements to HKFRS Standards 2018-2020 Cycle

January 1, 2022

Amendments to HKAS 16, Property, plant and equipment:

Proceeds before Intended Use

January 1, 2022

Amendments to HKFRS 3, Reference to the conceptual

framework

January 1, 2022

Amendments to HKAS 1, Classification of liabilities as current

or non-current

January 1, 2022

Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28, Consolidated

financial statements and investments in associates

Date to be determined

The Group is in the process of assessing what the impact of these developments is expected to be in the period of initial application. So far it has concluded that their adoption is unlikely to have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

  • Segment information
    Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the Lenovo Executive Committee ("LEC"), the chief operating decision-maker, that are used to make strategic decisions. Segments by business group comprise IDG and DCG.
    The LEC assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of pre-tax income/(loss). This measurement basis excludes the effects of non-recurring expenses such as restructuring costs from the operating segments. The measurement basis also excludes the effects of certain income and expenses such as fair value change of financial instruments and disposal gain/(loss) of fixed assets that are from activities driven by headquarters and centralized functions. Certain finance income and costs are not allocated to segments when these types of activities are driven by the central treasury function which manages the cash position of the Group.
    Supplementary information on segment assets and liabilities presented below is primarily based on the business group of the entities or operations which carry the assets and liabilities, except for entities performing centralized functions for the Group the assets and liabilities of which are not allocated to any segment.

19

  1. Segment revenue and pre-tax income/(loss) for reportable segments

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Revenue

Revenue

from

Pre-tax

from

Pre-tax

external

income/

external

income/

customers

(loss)

customers

(loss)

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

IDG

11,735,780

619,850

11,156,233

528,764

DCG

1,612,076

(58,463)

1,355,920

(51,668)

Segment total

13,347,856

561,387

12,512,153

477,096

Unallocated:

(259,894)

Headquarters and corporate (expenses)/income - net

(131,336)

Depreciation and amortization

(46,818)

(34,533)

Finance income

4,909

8,406

Finance costs

(50,449)

(66,519)

Share of losses of associates and joint ventures

(4,960)

(1,376)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and

63,877

equipment

(2,657)

Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair

28,631

value through profit or loss

(8,956)

Fair value gain on a financial liability at fair value

3,827

through profit or loss

-

Dilution gain on interest in an associate

31,374

-

Dividend income from investments

192

-

Consolidated profit before taxation

332,076

240,125

(b)

Segment assets for reportable segments

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

IDG

21,177,569

20,045,317

DCG

4,930,014

4,656,685

Segment assets for reportable segments

26,107,583

24,702,002

Unallocated:

2,079,411

Deferred income tax assets

2,059,582

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

551,131

494,807

Financial assets at fair value through other

63,546

comprehensive income

56,136

Derivative financial assets

49,905

138,813

Interests in associates and joint ventures

87,024

60,307

Bank deposits and cash and cash equivalents

3,546,313

3,617,470

Unallocated deposits, prepayments and other

350,781

receivables

379,429

Income tax recoverable

196,620

196,464

Other unallocated assets

462,668

423,157

Total assets per consolidated balance sheet

33,494,982

32,128,167

20

  1. Segment liabilities for reportable segments

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

IDG

21,401,336

20,271,781

DCG

1,851,491

1,666,557

Segment liabilities for reportable segments

23,252,827

21,938,338

Unallocated:

322,717

342,805

Deferred income tax liabilities

Derivative financial liabilities

76,232

73,784

Borrowings

4,826,323

4,859,599

Unallocated other payables and accruals

514,062

470,200

Unallocated other non-current liabilities

26,376

26,771

Income tax payable

246,139

357,375

Total liabilities per consolidated balance sheet

29,264,676

28,068,872

  1. Analysis of revenue by geography

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

US$'000

US$'000

China

2,937,372

2,518,394

AP

2,815,326

2,795,827

EMEA

3,614,729

2,817,338

AG

3,980,429

4,380,594

13,347,856

12,512,153

  1. Analysis of revenue by timing of revenue recognition

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Point in time

13,005,677

12,233,119

Over time

342,179

279,034

13,347,856

12,512,153

  1. Other segment information

IDG

DCG

Total

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

For the three months ended June 30

140,204

61,306

201,510

Depreciation and amortization

127,189

57,570

184,759

Finance income

2,874

4,947

208

519

3,082

5,466

Finance costs

48,304

43,984

8,079

4,519

56,383

48,503

Additions to non-current assets

122,717

41,419

164,136

(Note)

133,141

140,721

273,862

Note: Excluding other non-current assets and including non-current assets acquired through acquisition of subsidiaries.

21

  1. Included in segment assets for reportable segments are goodwill and trademarks and trade names with indefinite useful lives with an aggregate amount of US$5,997 million (March 31, 2020: US$5,983 million). The carrying amounts of goodwill and trademarks and trade names with indefinite useful lives are presented below:
    At June 30, 2020

Mature

Emerging

Total

China

AP

EMEA

AG

Market

Market

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

Goodwill

- PCSD

1,006

695

219

296

-

-

2,216

- MBG

-

-

-

-

667

788

1,455

- DCG

472

160

83

343

-

-

1,058

Trademarks and trade names

- PCSD

209

59

103

67

-

-

438

- MBG

-

-

-

-

197

263

460

- DCG

162

54

31

123

-

-

370

At March 31, 2020

Mature

Emerging

China

AP

EMEA

AG

Market

Market

Total

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

US$ million

Goodwill

- PCSD

1,002

686

215

297

-

-

2,200

- MBG

-

-

-

-

666

799

1,465

- DCG

471

159

77

343

-

-

1,050

Trademarks and trade names

- PCSD

209

59

103

67

-

-

438

- MBG

-

-

-

-

197

263

460

- DCG

162

54

31

123

-

-

370

The directors are of the view that there was no impairment of goodwill and trademarks and trade names based on impairment tests performed as at June 30, 2020 (March 31, 2020: Nil).

22

  • Operating profit
    Operating profit is stated after charging/(crediting) the following:

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

71,925

68,251

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

668

- Prepaid lease payments

691

- Other right-of-use assets

20,756

23,585

Amortization of intangible assets

154,979

126,765

Employee benefit costs, including

1,135,995

1,102,594

- long-term incentive awards

65,630

58,693

- severance and other related costs

75,006

-

Rental expenses under operating leases

3,427

6,216

(Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and

(62,169)

2,475

equipment

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

450

1,789

Fair value (gain)/loss on financial assets at fair

(28,631)

value through profit or loss

8,956

Fair value gain on a financial liability at fair value

(3,827)

through profit or loss

-

Dilution gain on interest in an associate

(31,374)

-

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

(1,064)

(12,844)

4

Finance income and costs

(a)

Finance income

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Interest on bank deposits

7,248

10,337

Interest on money market funds

743

3,535

7,991

13,872

(b)

Finance costs

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Interest on bank loans and overdrafts

14,257

23,802

Interest on convertible bonds

9,911

9,826

Interest on notes

29,462

25,681

Interest on lease liabilities

4,207

4,104

Factoring costs

41,178

44,345

Interest on contingent consideration and

6,281

written put option liabilities

6,656

Others

1,536

608

106,832

115,022

23

  • Taxation
    The amount of taxation in the consolidated income statement represents:

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Current tax

10,203

Hong Kong profits tax

7,686

Taxation outside Hong Kong

115,541

63,877

Deferred tax

(40,475)

Credit for the period

(23,380)

85,269

48,183

Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for at the rate of 16.5% (2019/20: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profit for the period. Taxation outside Hong Kong represents income and irrecoverable withholding taxes of subsidiaries operating in the Chinese Mainland and overseas, calculated at rates applicable in the respective jurisdictions.

  • Earnings per share
    1. Basic

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period after adjusting shares held by the employee share trusts for the purposes of awarding shares to eligible employees under the long-term incentive program.

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Weighted average number of ordinary

12,014,791,614

shares in issue

12,014,791,614

Adjustment for shares held by employee

(165,576,068)

share trusts

(194,047,775)

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares in issue for calculation of basic

11,849,215,546

earnings per share

11,820,743,839

US$'000

US$'000

Profit attributable to equity holders of the

Company used to determine basic

212,822

earnings per share

162,227

24

  1. Diluted
    The calculation of the diluted earnings per share is based on the profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company, adjusted to reflect the impact from any dilutive potential ordinary shares issued by the Group, as appropriate. The weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation is the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, as used in the basic earnings per share calculation, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at no consideration on the deemed exercise or conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.
    The Group has five (2019/20: five) categories of potential ordinary shares, namely long- term incentive awards, bonus warrants, put option written on non-controlling interests, convertible bonds and convertible preferred shares. Long-term incentive awards and convertible bonds were dilutive for the respective three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Bonus warrants were anti-dilutive for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and dilutive for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Put option written on non-controlling interests and convertible preferred shares were anti-dilutive for the respective three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

3 months ended

3 months ended

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

11,849,215,546

11,820,743,839

for calculation of basic earnings per share

Adjustment for long-term incentive awards

20,062,213

430,488,378

Adjustment for bonus warrants

-

17,548,011

Adjustment for convertible bonds

694,709,646

662,539,112

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue

12,563,987,405

12,931,319,340

for calculation of diluted earnings per share

US$'000

US$'000

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

212,822

162,227

used to determine basic earnings per share

Adjustment for interest on convertible bonds, net of tax

8,275

8,205

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

221,097

170,432

used to determine diluted earnings per share

7

Inventories

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

Raw materials and work-in-progress

3,426,819

3,571,141

Finished goods

1,331,019

1,020,718

Service parts

368,852

355,055

5,126,690

4,946,914

25

  • Ageing analysis
    1. Customers are generally granted credit terms ranging from 0 to 120 days. Ageing analysis of trade receivables of the Group at the balance sheet date, based on invoice date, is as follows:

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

0 - 30 days

4,714,579

4,768,436

31 - 60 days

1,214,013

878,135

61 - 90 days

601,214

192,075

Over 90 days

596,078

519,822

7,125,884

6,358,468

Less: loss allowance

(99,664)

(95,456)

Trade receivables - net

7,026,220

6,263,012

  1. Ageing analysis of trade payables of the Group at the balance sheet date, based on invoice date, is as follows:

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

0 - 30 days

4,625,908

4,793,837

31 - 60 days

1,722,199

1,699,192

61 - 90 days

1,027,317

596,027

Over 90 days

430,703

420,668

7,806,127

7,509,724

  • Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
    Details of deposits, prepayments and other receivables are as follows:

June 30, 2020

US$'000

Deposits

12,863

Other receivables

3,005,276

Prepayments

1,054,130

4,072,269

March 31, 2020

US$'000

14,502

2,379,850

1,164,887

3,559,239

Other receivables mainly comprise amounts due from subcontractors for parts components sold in the ordinary course of business.

26

10 Provisions, other payables and accruals

  1. Details of other payables and accruals are as follows:

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

Accruals

2,129,282

2,340,811

Allowance for billing adjustments (i)

1,737,148

1,618,374

Contingent consideration (Note 11(a))

-

117,387

Other payables (ii)

5,876,595

4,857,095

Lease liabilities

89,456

91,976

9,832,481

9,025,643

Notes:

    1. Allowance for billing adjustments relates primarily to allowances for future volume discounts, price protection, rebates, and customer sales returns.
    2. Majority of other payables are obligations to pay for finished goods that have been acquired in the ordinary course of business from subcontractors.
    3. The carrying amounts of other payables and accruals approximate their fair values.
  2. The components of provisions are as follows:

Environmental

Warranty

restoration

Restructuring

Total

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Year ended March 31, 2020

At the beginning of the year

976,278

33,297

15,486

1,025,061

Exchange adjustment

(32,815)

626

(91)

(32,280)

Provisions made

824,687

20,126

-

844,813

Amounts utilized

(793,311)

(18,445)

(15,395)

(827,151)

Long-term portion classified as

974,839

35,604

-

1,010,443

(258,840)

(32,832)

-

(291,672)

non-current liabilities

At the end of the year

715,999

2,772

-

718,771

Three months ended June 30, 2020

974,839

35,604

1,010,443

At the beginning of the period

-

Exchange adjustment

14,525

269

-

14,794

Provisions made

222,804

5,525

-

228,329

Amounts utilized

(197,512)

(4,623)

-

(202,135)

Long-term portion classified as

1,014,656

36,775

-

1,051,431

(269,974)

(33,260)

(303,234)

non-current liabilities

-

At the end of the period

744,682

3,515

-

748,197

The Group records its warranty liability at the time of sales based on estimated costs. Warranty claims are reasonably predictable based on historical failure rate information. The warranty accrual is reviewed quarterly to verify it properly reflects the outstanding obligation over the warranty period. Certain of these costs are reimbursable from the suppliers in accordance with the terms of relevant arrangements with them.

27

The Group records its environmental restoration provision at the time of sales based on estimated costs of environmentally-sound disposal of waste electrical and electronic equipment upon return from end-customers and with reference to the historical or projected future return rate. The environmental restoration provision is reviewed at least annually to assess its adequacy to meet the Group's obligation.

Restructuring costs provision mainly comprises lease termination obligations and employee termination payments, arising from a series of restructuring actions to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. The Group records its restructuring costs provision when it has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of restructuring actions.

11 Other non-current liabilities

Details of other non-current liabilities are as follows:

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

Deferred consideration (a)

25,072

25,072

Written put option liabilities (b)

813,811

802,273

Lease liabilities

329,837

346,806

Environmental restoration (Note 10(b))

33,260

32,832

Government incentives and grants received in advance (c)

57,929

51,938

Others

72,690

62,375

1,332,599

1,321,296

  1. Pursuant to the completion of business combinations, the Group is required to pay in cash to the respective sellers contingent consideration with reference to certain performance indicators as written in the respective agreements with the sellers; and deferred consideration. Accordingly, current and non-current liabilities in respect of the fair value of contingent consideration and present value of deferred consideration have been recognized. The contingent consideration is subsequently re-measured at its fair values as a result of change in the expected performance at each balance sheet date, with any resulting gain or loss recognized in the consolidated income statement. Deferred consideration is subsequently carried at amortized cost.
    The contingent consideration to Fujitsu Limited ("Fujitsu") was paid in May 2020 (Note 10(a)). As at June 30, 2020, the potential undiscounted amount of future payment in respect of the deferred consideration that the Group could be required to make to the respective seller under such arrangement is as follows:

Joint venture with NEC Corporation

US$25 million

  1. (i) Pursuant to the joint venture agreement entered into between the Company and Fujitsu, the Company and Fujitsu are respectively granted call and put options which entitle the Company to purchase from Fujitsu and Development Bank of Japan ("DBJ"), or Fujitsu and DBJ to sell to the Company, the 49% interest in Fujitsu Client Computing Limited and its subsidiary, Shimane Fujitsu Limited (together "FCCL"). Both options will be exercisable following the fifth anniversary of the date of completion. The exercise price for the call and put options will be determined based on the fair value of the 49% interest as of the day of exercising the option. FCCL will pay to its shareholders by way of dividends in their respective shareholding proportion in a range of FCCL's profits available for distribution under applicable law in respect of each financial year during the term of the joint venture agreement, after making transfers to reserves and provisions.

28

  1. During the year ended March 31, 2019, Hefei Zhi Ju Sheng Bao Equity Investment Co., Ltd ("ZJSB") acquired the 49% interest in a joint venture

company ("JV Co") from Compal Electronics, Inc. The Company and ZJSB respectively own 51% and 49% of the interest in the JV Co. Pursuant to the option agreement entered into between a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group and Hefei Yuan Jia Start-up Investment LLP ("Yuan Jia"), which holds 99.31% interest in ZJSB, the Group and Yuan Jia are respectively granted call and put options which entitle the Group to purchase from Yuan Jia, or Yuan Jia to sell to the Group, the 99.31% interest in ZJSB. The call and put options will be exercisable at any time after August 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021 respectively. The exercise price for the call and put options will be determined in accordance with the joint venture agreement, and up to a maximum of RMB2,300 million (approximately US$325 million).

The financial liability that may become payable under the put option and dividend requirement is initially recognized at present value of redemption amount within other non-current liabilities with a corresponding charge directly to equity, as a put option written on non-controlling interest.

The put option liability shall be re-measured as a result of the change in the expected performance at each balance sheet date, with any resulting gain or loss recognized in the consolidated income statement. In the event that the put option lapses unexercised, the liability will be derecognized with a corresponding adjustment to equity.

  1. Government incentives and grants received in advance by certain group companies included in other non-current liabilities are mainly related to research and development projects and construction of property, plant and equipment. These group companies are obliged to fulfill certain conditions under the terms of the government incentives and grants. The government incentives and grants are credited to the consolidated income statement upon fulfillment of those conditions and on a straight line basis over the expected life of the related assets respectively.

12

Borrowings

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

Current liabilities

1,677,356

Short-term loans (i)

2,124,562

Note (ii)

-

563,249

Convertible bonds (iii)

611,384

607,169

Non-current liabilities

2,288,740

3,294,980

2,828

Long-term loan (i)

3,079

Notes (ii)

2,243,331

1,243,714

Convertible preferred shares (iv)

291,424

317,826

2,537,583

1,564,619

4,826,323

4,859,599

  1. All of the short-term and long-term loans are denominated in United States dollars. As at June 30, 2020, the Group has total revolving and short-term loan facilities of US$3,068 million (March 31, 2020: US$2,834 million) which has been utilized to the extent of US$1,693 million (March 31, 2020: US$2,134 million).

29

(ii)

Issue date

Principal amount

Term

Interest rate

Due date

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

per annum

US$'000

US$'000

June 10, 2015

RMB4 billion

5 years

4.95%

June 2020

-

563,249

March 16, 2017

US$500 million

5 years

3.875%

March 2022

498,439

498,225

March 29, 2018

US$750 million

5 years

4.75%

March 2023

745,841

745,489

April 24, 2020

and May 12, 2020

US$1 billion

5 years

5.875%

April 2025

999,051

-

2,243,331

1,806,963

  1. On January 24, 2019, the Company completed the issuance of 5-Year US$675 million convertible bonds bearing annual interest at 3.375% due in January 2024 ("the Bonds") to third party professional investors ("the bondholders"). The proceeds were used to repay previous notes and for general corporate purposes. The bondholders have the right, at any time on or after 41 days after the date of issue up to the 10th day prior to the maturity date, to convert part or all of the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds into ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price of HK$7.99 per share, subject to adjustments. The conversion price was adjusted to HK$7.23 per share effective on July 16, 2020. Assuming full conversion of the Bonds at the adjusted conversion price of HK$7.23 per share, the Bonds will be convertible into 732,183,610 shares. The Group expects that it will be able to meet its redemption obligations based on the financial position of the Group.

The outstanding principal amount of the Bonds is repayable by the Company upon the maturity of the Bonds on January 24, 2024, if not previously redeemed, converted or purchased and cancelled. On January 24, 2021, the bondholders will have the right, at the bondholders' option, to require the Company to redeem part or all of the Bonds on January 24, 2021 at their principal amount. To exercise such right, the bondholders must complete, sign and deposit a duly completed and signed notice of redemption not earlier than 60 days prior to and not later than 30 days from January 24, 2021.

The initial fair value of the liability portion of the bond was determined using a market interest rate for an equivalent non-convertible bond at the issue date. The liability is subsequently recognized on an amortized cost basis until extinguished on conversion or maturity of the bonds. The remainder of the proceeds is allocated to the conversion option and recognized in shareholders' equity, net of income tax, and not subsequently remeasured.

  1. On June 21, 2019, the Group completed the issuance of 2,054,791 convertible preferred shares through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenovo Enterprise Technology Company Limited ("LETCL").
    The convertible preferred shares are convertible to 20% of the enlarged issued ordinary share capital of LETCL on an as-converted and fully-diluted basis. The holders of the convertible preferred shares will be entitled cash dividends of 4% per annum payable semi-annually on the original subscription price until December 31, 2023. Upon the occurrence of certain specified conditions, the holders of convertible preferred shares will have the right to require LETCL to redeem or the Company to purchase all of their convertible preferred shares at the predetermined consideration. Accordingly, the convertible preferred shares are classified as a financial liability.
    The aggregated subscription price of convertible preferred shares is approximately US$300 million. The net proceeds from the issuance will be used by LETCL and its subsidiaries towards general corporate funding and capital expenditure of LETCL and its subsidiaries.
    The Group expects that it will be able to meet its redemption obligations based on the financial position of the Group.

30

The exposure of all the borrowings of the Group to interest rate changes and the contractual repricing dates as at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 are as follows:

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

Within 1 year

2,288,740

3,294,980

Over 1 to 3 years

1,538,532

1,564,619

Over 3 to 5 years

999,051

-

4,826,323

4,859,599

13

Share capital

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Number of

Number of

shares

US$'000

shares

US$'000

Issued and fully paid:

Voting ordinary shares:

At the beginning and end of the

12,014,791,614

3,185,923

period/year

12,014,791,614

3,185,923

14 Perpetual securities

In March 2017, the Group issued a total of US$850 million perpetual securities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenovo Perpetual Securities Limited ("the issuer"). The net proceeds amounted to approximately US$842 million. The securities are perpetual, non-callable in the first 5 years and entitle the holders to receive distributions at a distribution rate of 5.375% per annum in the first 5 years, floating thereafter and with a fixed step up margin, payable semi- annually in arrears, cumulative and compounding. As the perpetual securities do not contain any contractual obligation to pay cash or other financial assets pursuant to the terms and conditions of the issue; in accordance with HKAS 32, they are classified as equity and for accounting purpose regarded as part of non-controlling interests.

In April 2017, the Group issued an additional US$150 million perpetual securities under the same terms, which are fungible with and form a single series with the aforementioned US$850 million perpetual securities.

31

15 Reconciliation of profit before taxation to net cash generated from operations

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Profit before taxation

332,076

240,125

Share of losses of associates and joint ventures

4,960

1,376

Finance income

(7,991)

(13,872)

Finance costs

106,832

115,022

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

71,925

68,251

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

668

- Prepaid lease payments

691

- Other right-of-use assets

20,756

23,585

Amortization of intangible assets

154,979

126,765

Share-based compensation

65,630

58,693

(Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(62,169)

2,475

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

450

1,789

Dilution gain of interest in an associate

(31,374)

-

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

(1,064)

(12,844)

Fair value change on bonus warrants

(289)

(9,342)

Fair value change on financial instruments

4,764

12,651

Fair value change on financial assets at fair value through profit

(28,631)

or loss

8,956

Fair value change on a financial liability at fair value through

(3,827)

profit or loss

-

Dividend income

(305)

-

Increase in inventories

(227,842)

(152,254)

Increase in trade receivables, notes receivable, deposits,

(1,260,288)

prepayments and other receivables

(1,876,877)

Increase in trade payables, notes payable, provisions,

1,544,728

other payables and accruals

1,479,052

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(59,477)

43,744

Net cash generated from operations

624,511

117,986

Reconciliation of financing liabilities

This section sets out an analysis of financing liabilities and the movements in financing liabilities for the period/year presented.

Financing liabilities

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

US$'000

US$'000

Short-term loans - current

1,677,356

2,124,562

Long-term loan - non-current

2,828

3,079

Note - current

-

563,249

Notes - non-current

2,243,331

1,243,714

Convertible bonds - current

611,384

607,169

Convertible preferred shares - non-current

291,424

317,826

Lease liabilities - current

89,456

91,976

Lease liabilities - non-current

329,837

346,806

5,245,616

5,298,381

Short-term loans - variable interest rates

1,676,360

2,123,571

Short-term loan - fixed interest rates

996

991

Long-term loan - fixed interest rates

2,828

3,079

Notes - fixed interest rates

2,243,331

1,806,963

Convertible bonds - fixed interest rates

611,384

607,169

Convertible preferred shares - fair value

291,424

317,826

Lease liabilities - fixed interest rates

419,293

438,782

5,245,616

5,298,381

32

Convertible

Short-

Long-

Convertible

preferred

Lease

term

term loan

Notes

Convertible

bonds

shares

Lease

liabilities

loans

non-

Note

non-

bonds

non-

non-

liabilities

non-

current

current

current

current

current

current

current

current

current

Total

Financing liabilities as at

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

April 1, 2019

1,166,907

-

786,136

1,836,264

-

590,506

-

-

-

4,379,813

Change in accounting policy

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

77,903

331,441

409,344

Proceeds from borrowings

4,089,791

3,079

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,092,870

Repayments of

borrowings/note

(3,135,800)

-

(786,244)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,922,044)

Transfer

-

-

581,389

(581,389)

602,983

(602,983)

-

91,422

(91,422)

-

Issue of convertible preferred

shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

300,000

-

-

300,000

Principal elements of lease

payments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(130,993)

-

(130,993)

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,000)

-

-

(6,000)

Foreign exchange adjustments

-

-

(18,770)

(13,548)

-

-

-

(370)

(863)

(33,551)

Other non-cash movements

3,664

-

738

2,387

4,186

12,477

23,826

54,014

107,650

208,942

Financing liabilities as at

March 31, 2020

2,124,562

3,079

563,249

1,243,714

607,169

-

317,826

91,976

346,806

5,298,381

Financing liabilities as at

2,124,562

3,079

563,249

1,243,714

607,169

-

317,826

91,976

346,806

5,298,381

April 1, 2020

Proceeds from borrowings

1,429,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,429,000

Repayments of borrowings

(1,870,246)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,870,246)

Repayment of a note

-

-

(565,643)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(565,643)

Repurchase of convertible

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,575)

-

-

(16,575)

preferred shares

Transfer

251

(251)

-

-

-

-

-

21,879

(21,879)

-

Issue of a note

-

-

-

1,003,500

-

-

-

-

-

1,003,500

Issuing costs of a note

-

-

-

(4,485)

-

-

-

-

-

(4,485)

Principal elements of lease

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(25,653)

-

(25,653)

payments

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,000)

-

-

(6,000)

Foreign exchange adjustments

-

-

2,058

-

-

-

-

685

1,101

3,844

Other non-cash movements

(6,211)

-

336

602

4,215

-

(3,827)

569

3,809

(507)

Financing liabilities as at

1,677,356

2,828

-

2,243,331

611,384

-

291,424

89,456

329,837

5,245,616

June 30, 2020

33

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities, except that the respective trustee of the long-term incentive program and the employee share purchase plan of the Company purchased a total of 69,265,051 shares from the market for award to employees upon vesting. Details of these program and plan are set out in the 2019/20 Annual Report of the Company.

REVIEW BY AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Company has been established since 1999 with the responsibility to assist the Board in providing an independent review of the financial statements, risk management and internal control systems. It acts in accordance with its terms of reference which clearly deal with its membership, authority, duties and frequency of meetings. Currently, the Audit Committee is chaired by an independent non-executive director, Mr. Nicholas C. Allen, and comprises four members including Mr. Nicholas C. Allen and the other three independent non-executive directors, Mr. William Tudor Brown, Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr and Mr. Woo Chin Wan Raymond.

The Audit Committee of the Company has reviewed the unaudited financial results of the Group for the three months ended June 30, 2020. It meets regularly with the management, the external auditor and the internal audit personnel to discuss the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and internal control and financial reporting matters.

COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

None of the directors of the Company is aware of any information that would reasonably indicate that the Company is not, or was not during the three months ended June 30, 2020, in compliance with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, with the exception that the roles of the chairman of the Board (the "Chairman") and the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO") have not been segregated as required by code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code.

The Board has reviewed the organization human resources planning of the Company and is of the opinion that it is appropriate and in the best interests of the Company at the present stage for Mr. Yang Yuanqing ("Mr. Yang") to continue to hold both the positions as it would help to maintain the continuity of the strategy execution and stability of the operations of the Company. The Board comprising a vast majority of independent non-executive directors meets regularly on a quarterly basis to review the operations of the Company led by Mr. Yang.

The Board also appointed Mr. William O. Grabe as the lead independent director (the "Lead Independent Director") with broad authority and responsibility. Among other responsibilities, the Lead Independent Director serves as Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee meeting and/or Board meeting whenever the Committee and/or Board is considering (i) the combined roles of Chairman and CEO; and

  1. assessment of the performance of Chairman and/or CEO. The Lead Independent Director also calls and chairs meeting(s) with all independent non-executive directors without management and executive director present at least once a year on such matters as are deemed appropriate. Accordingly, the Board believes that the current Board structure with combined roles of Chairman and CEO, the appointment of Lead Independent Director and a vast majority of independent non-executive directors provide an effective balance on power and authorizations between the Board and the management of the Company.

34

By Order of the Board

Yang Yuanqing

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

August 13, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director is Mr. Yang Yuanqing; the non-executive directors are Mr. Zhu Linan and Mr. Zhao John Huan; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Nicholas C. Allen, Mr. William O. Grabe, Mr. William Tudor Brown, Mr. Yang Chih-Yuan Jerry, Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr, Mr. Woo Chin Wan Raymond and Ms. Yang Lan.

35

Disclaimer

Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 04:07:17 UTC
