Lenovo : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

Lenovo Group Limited 聯想集團有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 992)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Lenovo Group Limited (the "Company") are set out below.
Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yang Yuanqing
Non-executive Directors Mr. Zhu Linan
Mr. Zhao John Huan
Independent Non-executive Directors Dr. Tian Suning
Mr. Nicholas C. Allen Mr. Nobuyuki Idei
Mr. William O. Grabe (Lead Independent Director)
Mr. William Tudor Brown
Ms. Ma Xuezheng
Mr. Yang Chih-Yuan Jerry
Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Professor Shoucheng Zhang
The Company has preserved three Board committees with defined terms of reference. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committees
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Compensation
Committee
|
Nomination and
Governance Committee
|
Mr. Yang Yuanqing
|
C
|
Mr. Zhao John Huan
|
M
|
Dr. Tian Suning
|
M
|
Mr. Nicholas C. Allen
|
C
|
Mr. Nobuyuki Idei
|
M
|
Mr. William O. Grabe
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. William Tudor Brown
|
M
|
M
|
Ms. Ma Xuezheng
|
M
|
C
|
Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr
|
M
|
M
Notes:
August 17, 2018
Disclaimer
Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 01:00:08 UTC