Lenovo : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

Lenovo Group Limited 聯想集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 992)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Lenovo Group Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yang Yuanqing

Non-executive Directors Mr. Zhu Linan

Mr. Zhao John Huan

Independent Non-executive Directors Dr. Tian Suning

Mr. Nicholas C. Allen Mr. Nobuyuki Idei

Mr. William O. Grabe (Lead Independent Director)

Mr. William Tudor Brown

Ms. Ma Xuezheng

Mr. Yang Chih-Yuan Jerry

Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Professor Shoucheng Zhang

The Company has preserved three Board committees with defined terms of reference. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees Directors Audit Committee Compensation Committee Nomination and Governance Committee Mr. Yang Yuanqing C Mr. Zhao John Huan M Dr. Tian Suning M Mr. Nicholas C. Allen C Mr. Nobuyuki Idei M Mr. William O. Grabe M M Mr. William Tudor Brown M M Ms. Ma Xuezheng M C Mr. Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr M M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

August 17, 2018