Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Lenovo Group Limited    0992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED (0992)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lenovo : Motorola Razr Tries a Pricey Comeback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Sarah Krouse and Rob Barry

The Motorola Razr phone is making a comeback. The once-popular flip phone is being revived as a smartphone with a foldable screen and a starting price of roughly $1,500, according to people familiar with the matter.

The phone's maker, Lenovo Group Inc., is partnering with Verizon Communications Inc. on an exclusive deal to begin selling the new Razr devices in the U.S. as soon as February, the people said. The device is still being tested, and the timing of its release isn't yet final and could change.

Lenovo, a Chinese computer maker that bought the Motorola Mobility handset business from Google in 2014, plans to manufacture about 200,000 of the new high-end phones, the people said.

The upgraded Razr is a sign of the wireless industry's quest for niche products that will appeal to consumers increasingly content to hold on to their old smartphones longer as phone functions become commoditized.

Motorola first released the ultrathin Razr V3 flip phone in 2004, and it became an overnight status symbol. Models of the phone were advertised by celebrities including American singer Fergie and soccer star David Beckham. The company ended up selling more than 130 million units globally.

But Apple Inc.'s introduction of the touch-screen iPhone in 2007 upended the Razr and other best-selling devices from Nokia Corp. and BlackBerry Inc. Motorola's sales fell and losses mounted, prompting the company to adopt Google's Android software in 2009 and sell its cellphone business to Google in 2011.

Motorola has tried to revive the franchise before, including in 2011 when it launched a handset called the Droid Razr with Verizon. But Motorola's share of the U.S. market it once dominated continued to slump. It had 5.9% of U.S. mobile-phone shipments as of the end of last year's third quarter, according to IDC, down from 27.3% in 2004.

The Razr is part of a product road map for Verizon in 2019 that also includes some of the first smartphones compatible with faster 5G networks to hit the market, such as a version of Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy phone and a Motorola phone with a clip-on modem that enables 5G service.

Motorola isn't the only device maker to experiment with a foldable screen. Samsung plans to launch such a phone early this year, The Wall Street Journal has reported. That phone's price tag also could surpass $1,500, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lenovo Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing hinted last year that another comeback was possible for the Razr. A patent granted to Motorola Mobility in August depicts a clamshell-style smartphone with a hinge. The patent filing, made in May 2017, describes a flexible screen that folds inward when the device closes but doesn't crease.

Write to Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com and Rob Barry at rob.barry@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
02:48aLENOVO : Motorola Razr Tries a Pricey Comeback
DJ
01/16LENOVO : Return of the Razr -- With a Foldable Screen and $1,500 Price
DJ
01/16LENOVO : Selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PU
01/15LENOVO : LanSchool Air Joins Edwin - a Digital Learning Ecosystem
PU
01/10BREAKING STEREOTYPES : Designing Lenovo Legion for Real Gamers around the World
PU
01/04LENOVO CEO : Technology Transforming Society for the Better
PU
01/03LENOVO : Sure, Laugh at Tech's Past – but Breakthroughs Start at CES
PU
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell returns to market with NYSE listing
RE
2018Dell returns to market with NYSE listing
RE
2018LENOVO : bags contract to supply laptops to 15 lakh students in Tamil Nadu
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 50 469 M
EBIT 2019 973 M
Net income 2019 513 M
Debt 2019 1 979 M
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
P/E ratio 2020 12,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 8 456 M
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED2.99%8 456
HP INC2.88%32 297
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC-12.79%30 749
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE8.40%19 805
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC2.93%11 482
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP4.43%6 551
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.