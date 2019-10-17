Log in
Lenovo : New Global Study by Lenovo Reveals Technology Creates More Diverse Work Environments

10/17/2019 | 12:44am EDT
  • Over half (58 percent) of people believe technology is already helping to create a more diverse work environment - with just eight percent disagreeing
  • Another 58 percent believe tech helps people to enhance their careers
  • 52 percent of people are happy for AI to take over the 'boring' parts of their jobs, over double the figure that are against it (20 percent)

MORRISVILLE, October 17, 2019 - A new global study conducted by Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) shows smart technology has transformed the workplace, with over half (58 percent) of people strongly believing technology is already helping to create more diverse work environments that are inclusive of all different types of people - with just eight percent disagreeing.

The research, which surveyed over 15,000 individuals from around the globe including the US, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, UK, Germany, France and Italy, found that while more than half (51 percent) of those surveyed expressed some concern that new technology could 'eliminate their jobs', there is nearly equally widespread optimism in the potential of automation. For example, a slightly higher number of people (52 percent) said they are 'extremely' or 'very interested' in having automation take over the more tedious aspects of their jobs. This includes more time-consuming tasks such as paperwork (45 percent), timesheets and invoices (39 percent), cleaning and organizing (37 percent) and notetaking (36 percent).

There are many other positives shared among global employees regarding technology and its role in the workplace, such as its ability to improve job opportunities and job quality. Fifty-eight percent of people strongly believe tech helps people like them get good jobs and make careers, with employees in China (75 percent), India (73 percent) and Mexico (72 percent) being the most positive regarding the impact technology can have on their careers.

A similar number (56 percent) strongly believe tech is making it easier to advance to the next career level. This rang most true among workers in India (85 percent), Mexico (74 percent) and Brazil (72 percent).

Furthermore when it comes to productivity, exactly half of the global respondents said they believe their smart devices save them at least 30 minutes each day by helping them to get things done faster and more efficiently.

When it comes to corporate social responsibility, there's a shared belief among people around the world that technology companies should contribute to the common good, with just under a third (30 percent) stating their main role should be to strengthen economies and create new jobs.

Bob O'Donnell, President and Chief Analyst, TECHnalysis Research, commented:

'While it's easy to get caught up in some of the legitimate concerns about technology's potential impact on workers, it's even easier to forget how many incredible things that our tech devices are doing to make our jobs easier and more rewarding.

The benefits that tech devices enable - from immediate face-to-face conversations with colleagues all over the world to the simplification and automation of tedious tasks - are having a significantly more profound impact on today's workplace than anything we've seen before. The future they will enable promises to make our work environments even more interesting and productive.'

Dilip Bhatia, Vice President of User and Customer Experience, Lenovo, commented:

'The next generation workforce, who expect more flexible working methods, have grown up with always-on technology. They are driving faster adoption in business environments, thus blurring the distinction between consumer and commercial technology as well as using technology for effective work-life integration.

Lenovo's latest study shows that there is widespread optimism around the unlocked potentials of smarter technology to positively transform the workplace to meet the needs of this future workforce - from smart office set-ups and ultra-portable productivity devices to video conferencing tools. We believe Lenovo's vision of enriching and enhancing lives at work and at home through smarter technology for all is a step in the right direction to meet the requirements of tomorrow's workforce.'

About the research

Lenovo surveyed 15,226 people in seven languages across 10 global markets, including the US, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, UK, Germany, France and Italy. The respondent sample was nationally representative of the online adult population (18+) in each market.

The survey was conducted March 31st - April 27th, 2019 and the overall margin of error is +/- 1 percentage point (at a 95 percent confidence level); the margin of error within each country is +/- 3 percentage points (at a 95 percent confidence level). The survey probed people on how they view the role of technology in their lives and in society, both today and in the future.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 57,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world's most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we're also leading an Intelligent Transformation to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more, visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Disclaimer

Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:43:02 UTC
