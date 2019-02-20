Log in
Lenovo : PC maker Lenovo's third-quarter profit beats expectations, powering share surge

0
02/20/2019 | 11:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Visitors attend the Lenovo booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Lenovo Group, the world's largest personal computer maker, posted better-than-expected quarterly results and shrugged off the impact of a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war, sending its shares soaring 11 percent to three-year highs.

The company, dual-headquartered in China and the United States, is optimistic of further growth in China and will focus on the premium market, CEO and chairman Yang Yuanqing told Reuters after December quarter revenue rose to the highest in four years on a strong showing across its major business groups.

"Definitely we don’t want to see more trade war, political tension. If that continues, that would affect everyone, not just us, all multinationals," Yang said in an interview on Thursday.

Lenovo shares rose 11.4 percent on Thursday morning, poised for their best one-day gains in almost 10 years, and adding about $1 billion to their market value.

Yang said Lenovo is well-prepared for geopolitical and economic volatility as its manufacturing facilities are spread across China, the United States, India, Brazil, Japan and Mexico, ensuring a stable supply.

Lenovo, which bought IBM Corp's personal computer and server businesses, relies on the Americas for 31 percent of its total revenue, versus 26 percent from China.

Net profit for the quarter was $233 million, ahead of the $207 million average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv and up from a loss of $289 million in the same period a year earlier when Lenovo took a one-off hit due to U.S. tax reforms.

Lenovo said its share in the global PC market rose to 24.6 percent and that it expanded in premium markets such as workstations, thin and light PCs and gaming PCs.

Total revenue in the quarter rose 8.5 percent to $14.04 billion, while that from its PC and smart devices group rose 12 percent to a record $10.7 billion.

Industry tracker Gartner said last month worldwide PC shipments fell 4.3 percent in the December quarter and 1.3 percent in 2018, but that the biggest three vendors - Lenovo, HP Inc and Dell Inc - expanded their market share in the quarter to 63 percent of total shipments from 59 percent.

Lenovo's mobile phone business recorded a pre-tax profit - of $3 million, its first pre-tax profit since it bought Motorola's mobile business in 2014 for $2.9 billion and struggled to integrate the assets. But revenue declined 20 percent, with Lenovo attributing the fall to a strategy of focusing on core markets.

Yang said he expects the PC market to consolidate further and that Lenovo would "leverage suitable opportunities".

He also said the group sees further growth potential in the China PC market, which still lags the U.S. industry in sales volume and revenue. “This is not consistent with our population," Yang said, drawing reference to China's smartphone and automobile markets, which are the world's largest.

The loss in Lenovo's data centre business narrowed to $55 million from $86 million a year earlier, while revenue grew 31 percent. Yang said a new joint venture with U.S. cloud storage company NetApp would give a further boost to this segment, but declined to give a target date for breaking even.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sijia Jiang and Donny Kwok

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 50 469 M
EBIT 2019 973 M
Net income 2019 513 M
Debt 2019 2 102 M
Yield 2019 4,12%
P/E ratio 2019 16,59
P/E ratio 2020 13,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 8 773 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED11.19%8 773
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC12.54%39 543
HP INC13.78%36 119
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE21.80%22 505
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC18.92%12 929
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP5.67%6 496
