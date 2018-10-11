Lenovo : Ranks as Top PC Vendor in Third Quarter -- Update

By Maria Armental



Lenovo Group Ltd. (0992.HK) was the world's top personal-computer vendor in the most recent period with nearly one-quarter of the market, preliminary data from two research firms showed.

Overall, preliminary data from International Data Corp. showed world-wide PC shipments totaled nearly 67.4 million units in the third quarter, a 0.9% decline from a year earlier. Gartner Inc.'s data showed global PC shipments rose 0.1% from a year earlier to 67.2 million units.

In the U.S., IDC data showed PC shipments increasing to 17.2 million units, while Gartner data showed a 0.4% decline to 14.8 million units.

While both firms track sell-in numbers, or units shipped to companies' warehouses rather than direct sales to consumers, much of the difference in their data comes from how each firm defines PCs. Gartner excludes Chromebooks from calculations but includes so-called ultramobile premiums, such as the Microsoft Surface, which IDC excludes.

In the second quarter, Gartner's data showed Lenovo as the No. 1 world-wide vendor by shipments, slightly ahead of HP Inc. IDC data, meanwhile, showed HP maintaining the top spot world-wide that quarter, followed by Lenovo and Dell Inc.

Third-quarter data showed pockets of strong demand and came in ahead of expectations despite looming concerns around Intel Corp.'s chip shortage, IDC said. "But the outlook remains uncertain as we head into the holiday season," said Jay Chou, research manager with IDC's personal computing device tracker.

Lenovo had another strong quarter with results boosted by Fujitsu's units under a joint-venture agreement, while HP came in second and Dell was third.

Apple Inc., with a smaller market share, came in fourth, according to Gartner data and fell to fifth, behind Acer Inc., according to IDC.

