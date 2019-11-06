Log in
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(0992)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lenovo : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 20% on Year

Lenovo : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 20% on Year

0
11/06/2019

By Yifan Wang

Lenovo Group Ltd. (0992.HK) said net profit in its fiscal second quarter rose 20% on year, as margins were boosted by a better product mix in the personal-computer business.

Net profit in the July-to-September period was $202 million, the world's biggest PC maker by shipments said Thursday. Revenue rose 1.1% on year to $13.52 billion, primarily due to an 8% growth in personal computer sales.

"The global demand for technology products is expected to remain volatile," the company said, adding it will expand its premium PC products and grow its software and services business.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.00% 18 End-of-day quote.-11.33%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 1.17% 6.07 End-of-day quote.13.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 980 M
EBIT 2020 1 425 M
Net income 2020 764 M
Debt 2020 1 245 M
Yield 2020 4,31%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 9 318 M
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 0,88  $
Last Close Price 0,78  $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED13.25%9 203
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.11.17%39 443
HP INC.-4.35%27 267
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE27.40%21 973
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC49.88%15 151
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.33.70%6 953
