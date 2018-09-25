MORRISVILLE, NC (September 25, 2018) - Working Mother revealed its annual list of the 2018 '100 Best Companies' today, celebrating companies that lead in the areas of female career advancement, paid parental leave, childcare assistance, benefits and flextime. For a second consecutive year, Lenovo was among the 100 companies that earned a spot on this year's list.
'Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies.' says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. 'The programs and policies for working parents created by all of the 100 Best set a standard of excellence, and we applaud them for continuing to innovate and address the needs of this important talent sector.'
Key findings from the 2018 100 Best Companies Data Snapshot:
-
The Top 10 companies offer an average of 15 weeks paid maternity leave compared to the full list's average of 11 weeks.
-
Companies are moving toward gender-neutral parental leave: 18 percent of Working Mother 100 Best Companies offer the same number of weeks for maternity and paternity leave (up from 10 percent in 2015).
-
All of the Top 10 companies offer phase-back programs for new mothers returning to work.
-
All of the 100 Best Companies offer telecommuting; at the Top 10 companies, an average of 94 percent of men and women telecommute.
Lenovo has a global employee base of over 54,000 employees, operating in more than 60 countries around the world, with women comprising 35% of the workforce. Lenovo supports a culture of women's professional advancement, flexible working schedules, childcare, and paid parental leave through progressive policies and programs.
New mothers in the U.S. receive 24 weeks of paid maternity leave, in addition to seven weeks of paid leave for new dads. Lenovo's employee resource group, New and Expecting Mothers Outreach (NEMO) provides information, resources, and a supportive community to help balance work and motherhood. The organization works with facilities to ensure on-site accommodations for 'Expectant Mother' parking and private nursing rooms available to new moms as they return to office. Lenovo also provides flexible 'work from home' opportunities to all eligible employees.Working Mother
named Marshae Mansfield, Lenovo North America Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
, as the 2018 Lenovo Working Mother of the Year.
'Just sheer excitement, once I'd heard that I got this honor,' Mansfield said, 'because I'm so lucky to work with so many fantastic working mothers who balance it every day, and for me to be selected was incredible.'
'This is really important to me from a personal aspect,' she added. 'I'm proud that I try to set a good example for my boys and my daughter that you have choices. The fantastic thing that I love about Lenovo is how we build diversity and inclusive culture in this company, and that is what motivates me every day.'ABOUT THE METHODOLOGY
The 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2017 data.ABOUT WORKING MOTHER MEDIA
Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute
, the National Association for Female Executives
and Diversity Best Practices
are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook
, Twitter
, LinkedIn
and Pinterest
.ABOUT LENOVO
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world's widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo's data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn
, Facebook
, Twitter
, Instagram
, Weibo
, read about the latest news via our Storyhub
, or visit our website at http://www.lenovo.com
.PRESS CONTACT WORKING MOTHER MEDIA
Stefanie McNamara, 212-779-5119, stefanie.mcnamara@bonniercorp.com
Disclaimer
Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 13:18:01 UTC