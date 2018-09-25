MORRISVILLE, NC (September 25, 2018) - Working Mother revealed its annual list of the 2018 '100 Best Companies' today, celebrating companies that lead in the areas of female career advancement, paid parental leave, childcare assistance, benefits and flextime. For a second consecutive year, Lenovo was among the 100 companies that earned a spot on this year's list.



'Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies.' says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. 'The programs and policies for working parents created by all of the 100 Best set a standard of excellence, and we applaud them for continuing to innovate and address the needs of this important talent sector.'



Key findings from the 2018 100 Best Companies Data Snapshot:

The Top 10 companies offer an average of 15 weeks paid maternity leave compared to the full list's average of 11 weeks.

Companies are moving toward gender-neutral parental leave: 18 percent of Working Mother 100 Best Companies offer the same number of weeks for maternity and paternity leave (up from 10 percent in 2015).

All of the Top 10 companies offer phase-back programs for new mothers returning to work.

All of the 100 Best Companies offer telecommuting; at the Top 10 companies, an average of 94 percent of men and women telecommute.

