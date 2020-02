Lenovo's net profit in the quarter ended December rose to $258 million, compared with an average $223 million estimate of seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose to $14.1 billion from $14 billion in the same quarter last year, compared to an average $13.6 billion estimate of 10 analysts.

