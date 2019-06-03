Log in
LENTA

LENTA

(LNTA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/03 04:28:08 am
3.585 USD   -0.28%
04:30aLENTA LTD. : Holding(s) in Company
EQ
04:10aLENTA LTD. : PDMR transaction
EQ
05/30LENTA LTD. : Holding(s) in Company
EQ
Lenta Ltd.: Holding(s) in Company

06/03/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR)
Lenta Ltd.: Holding(s) in Company

03-Jun-2019 / 10:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Lenta Ltd.
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Alexey Mordashov
City and country of residence Cherepovets, Vologda region, 162609, Russian Federation
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Severgroup Limited Liability Company
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 33, prospect Pobedy, Cherepovets, Vologda region, 162614, Russian Federation
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 31 May 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 31 May 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 74.58% N/A 74.58% 72,096,644
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 73.82% N/A 73.82% 71,370,039
             
 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GDRs representing shares
 
US52634T1016 (for 144A GDRs) and US52634T2006 (for Regulation S GDR)
 		 157,161,366 GDRs
representing 31,432,273 shares		 N/A 32.51% N/A
Shares 40,664,371      
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 72,096,644 74.58%
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 
                   
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Alexey Mordashov 74.58%   74.58%
Severgroup Limited Liability Company 74.58%   74.58%
       
       
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 
         
 
Place of completion Moscow, Russia
Date of completion 31 May 2019

ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: LNTA;LNTR
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 8930
EQS News ID: 818331

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
