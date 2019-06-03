Lenta Ltd.: Holding(s) in Company

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
31 May 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
31 May 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
74.58%
N/A
74.58%
72,096,644
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
73.82%
N/A
73.82%
71,370,039
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GDRs representing shares
US52634T1016 (for 144A GDRs) and US52634T2006 (for Regulation S GDR)
157,161,366 GDRs
representing 31,432,273 shares
N/A
32.51%
N/A
Shares
40,664,371
SUBTOTAL 8. A
72,096,644
74.58%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Alexey Mordashov
74.58%
74.58%
Severgroup Limited Liability Company
74.58%
74.58%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held