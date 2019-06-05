Log in
LENTA

(LNTA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/05 03:00:11 am
3.405 USD   +0.15%
03:10aLENTA LTD. : Holding(s) in Company
EQ
06/04LENTA : PDMR transaction
PU
06/04LENTA : Offer closed
PU
Lenta Ltd.: Holding(s) in Company

06/05/2019 | 03:10am EDT

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR)
Lenta Ltd.: Holding(s) in Company

05-Jun-2019 / 09:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Lenta Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Alexey Mordashov

City and country of residence

Cherepovets, Vologda region, 162609, Russian Federation

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Severgroup Limited Liability Company

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

33, prospect Pobedy, Cherepovets, Vologda region, 162614, Russian Federation

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

04 June 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

04 June 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

78.73%

N/A

78.73%

76,109,784

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

75.66%

N/A

75.66%

73,146,026
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GDRs representing shares

 

US52634T1016 (for 144A GDRs) and US52634T2006 (for Regulation S GDR)

 

177,227,064 GDRs

representing 35,445,413 shares

N/A

36.66%

N/A

Shares

40,664,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

76,109,784

78.73%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Alexey Mordashov

78.73%

 

78.73%

Severgroup Limited Liability Company

78.73%

 

78.73%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

Moscow, Russia

Date of completion

04 June 2019

 
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: LNTA;LNTR
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 9122
EQS News ID: 819607

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=819607&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
