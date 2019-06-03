Lenta Ltd.: PDMR transaction

|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Severgroup Limited Liability Company
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Legal person controlled by Alexey Mordashov and therefore a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities.
Alexey Mordashov is a member of the Board of Directors of the issuer.
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Lenta Ltd.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800OMCE8QATH73N15
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
GDRs representing ordinary shares of Lenta Ltd.
US52634T2006
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition.
Transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option program.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
3.6 USD
|
13,882,610.00 GDRs
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
13,882,610.00 GDRs
3.6 USD
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-05-30 UTC
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue