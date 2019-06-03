Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR)

Lenta Ltd.: PDMR transaction



03-Jun-2019 / 10:08 CET/CEST

LENTA LTD. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Severgroup Limited Liability Company 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Legal person controlled by Alexey Mordashov and therefore a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. Alexey Mordashov is a member of the Board of Directors of the issuer. b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Lenta Ltd. b) LEI 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GDRs representing ordinary shares of Lenta Ltd. US52634T2006 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition. Transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option program. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.6 USD 13,882,610.00 GDRs d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 13,882,610.00 GDRs 3.6 USD e) Date of the transaction 2019-05-30 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

