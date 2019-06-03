Log in
LENTA

(LNTA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/03 03:53:00 am
3.59 USD   -0.14%
Lenta Ltd.: PDMR transaction

06/03/2019 | 04:10am EDT

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR)
Lenta Ltd.: PDMR transaction

03-Jun-2019 / 10:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LENTA LTD.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

Severgroup Limited Liability Company

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Legal person controlled by Alexey Mordashov and therefore a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities.

Alexey Mordashov is a member of the Board of Directors of the issuer.

 

 

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Lenta Ltd.

b)

LEI

213800OMCE8QATH73N15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description  of  the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

GDRs representing ordinary shares of Lenta Ltd.

 

 

 

US52634T2006

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition.

Transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option program.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.6 USD

13,882,610.00 GDRs

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

13,882,610.00 GDRs

 

3.6 USD

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-05-30 UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: LNTA;LNTR
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 8928
EQS News ID: 818305

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
