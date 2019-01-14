Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 03:08:00 am
3.325 USD   +0.76%
2018FTSE 100 Up Ahead of Chancellor Hammond's Speech
DJ
2018LENTA LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018LENTA LTD : annual earnings release
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lenta Ltd Transaction in Own Shares: 14/01/2019

01/14/2019 | 02:44am EST
Lenta Ltd Transaction in Own Shares: 14/01/2019

TIDMLNTR TIDMLNTA

RNS Number : 9801M

Lenta Ltd

14 January 2019

Transaction in own shares

Saint-Petersburg, Russia; 14 January 2019 - Lenta (LSE, MOEX: LNTA) (the 'Company'), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces that Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited ('CS') has, between 9(th) January 2019 and 11(th) January 2019, made purchases of the Company's global depositary receipts (ISINs: US52634T2006 (Reg S) and US52634T1016 (144A)) (the 'GDRs') on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange pursuant to the Company's GDR buyback programme announced on 29 October 2018 (the 'Programme'). In turn, the GDRs purchased by CS have been or will be sold to Lenta LLC (a subsidiary of the Company). Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below.

Aggregated Information 

Date                GDRs      Highest price   Lowest price      VWAP 
                             purchased    paid per GDR    paid per GDR    per GDR 
                                                          (USD) 
                                        ----------------------------------------- 
 09/01/2019 - 11/01/2019     165,282         3.330           3.125        3.2135 
                           -----------  --------------  --------------  ---------

Schedule of purchases:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by CS under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available on the page linked below:

http://www.lentainvestor.com/en/investors/shareholders/buyback-reports

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Programme.

This announcement will also be available on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com

About Lenta

Lenta is the largest hypermarket chain in Russia (in terms of selling space) and the country's third largest retail chain (in terms of 2017 sales). The Company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg. Lenta operates 233 hypermarkets in 85 cities across Russia and 128 supermarkets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Siberia, Urals and the Central region with a total of approximately 1,410,375 sq.m of selling space. The average Lenta hypermarket store has selling space of approximately 5,600 sq.m. The average Lenta supermarket store has selling space of approximately 800 sq.m. The Company operates seven owned distribution centres.

The Company's price-led hypermarket formats are differentiated in terms of their promotion and pricing strategies as well as their local product assortment. The Company employed approximately 50,600 people as of 30 June 20181.

The Company's management team combines a mix of local knowledge and international expertise coupled with extensive operational experience in Russia. Lenta's largest shareholders include TPG Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, both of which are committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. Lenta is listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange and trades under the ticker: 'LNTA'.

For further information please visit www.lentainvestor.com, or contact: 

Lenta                                 Russian Media: 
   Mariya Filippova                      NW Advisors 
   PR and GR manager                     Anton Karpov & Victoria Afonina 
   Tel: +7 812 380-61-31 ext.:           el:+7 495 795 06 23 
   1892                                  E-mail: lenta@nwadvisors.com 
   E-mail: maria.filippova@lenta.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

POSGRGDBUGBBGCS

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2019 02:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

Disclaimer

Lenta Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 07:43:03 UTC
