Lenta : opens new supermarket in Tomsk

St. Petersburg, Russia; 16 August, 2018 - Lenta, (LSE, MOEX: LNTA) one of the largest retail chains in Russia, is pleased to announce the opening of its new supermarket in Tomsk, Siberia.

The new store is a Lenta supermarket located at 44 Krasnoarmeiskaya street. The store has a total area of 1,785 sq.m with 1,035 sq.m of selling space and is open from 08.00 am to 11.00 pm, seven days a week. A broad product assortment of 10,500 SKUs has been selected specifically for residents of Tomsk and includes Lenta's private labels and federal product ranges alongside local produce. The store has 30 parking spaces and 10 cash registers. The property is leased by Lenta.

This opening in Tomsk is Lenta's twenty first supermarket opening in 2018 and brings the total number of Lenta stores to 233 hypermarkets in 84 cities across Russia and 116 supermarkets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Siberia, Urals and the Central region.

About Lenta

Lenta is the largest hypermarket chain in Russia and the country's third largest retail chain. The Company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg. Lenta operates 233 hypermarkets in 84 cities across Russia and 116 supermarkets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Siberia, Urals and the Central region with a total of approximately 1,405,973 sq.m of selling space. The average Lenta hypermarket store has selling space of approximately 5,600 sq.m. The average Lenta supermarket store has selling space of approximately 800 sq.m. The Company operates seven owned distribution centres.

The Company's price-led hypermarket formats are differentiated in terms of their promotion and pricing strategies as well as their local product assortment. The Company employed approximately 53,100 people as of 31 December 20171.

The Company's management team combines a mix of local knowledge and international expertise coupled with extensive operational experience in Russia. Lenta's largest shareholders include TPG Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, both of which are committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. Lenta is listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange and trades under the ticker: 'LNTA'.

1 FTE (full-time equivalent). Average FTE for 2017 was 42,366 employees