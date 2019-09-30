Lenta : EGM Notice 2019

Log in
09/30/2019 | 03:20am EDT

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR)
EGM Notice 2019

30-Sep-2019 / 09:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

30 September 2019

Lenta Ltd. (the "Company")

Distribution by the Company of notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (together with the proxy form relating thereto, the "EGM Notice")

The Company announces that the EGM Notice has today been dispatched to shareholders. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at 12p.m. local time, on Tuesday 22 October 2019 at the 112B Savushkina str, St. Petersburg, Russia.

Holders of Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") can instruct Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A. (as Depository) as to the voting of the ordinary shares in the Company represented by such GDRs using the forms provided by the Depositary separately, and in accordance with the requirements and schedule established by it. Further details are available at www.adr.db.com.

The EGM Notice can be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Albert Avetikov
Director for Investor Relations
112B Savushkina Street
Saint Petersburg
Russia 197374

Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: NOG
TIDM: LNTA;LNTR
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 21757
EQS News ID: 882163

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
