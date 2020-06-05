Log in
LENTA PLC

LENTA PLC

(LNTA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/05 09:25:52 am
2.435 USD   +3.84%
09:20aLENTA PLC : AGM Notice 2020
EQ
04/30LENTA PLC : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Depositary Receipts and Underlying Equity Shares
EQ
04/23LENTA : 1Q 2020 operating results
PU
Lenta PLC: AGM Notice 2020

06/05/2020 | 09:20am EDT

Lenta PLC (LNTA;LNTR)
Lenta PLC: AGM Notice 2020

05-Jun-2020 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

5 June 2020

Lenta PLC (the "Company")

Distribution by the Company of notice of its 2020 Annual General Meeting (together with the proxy form relating thereto, the "AGM Notice")

The Company announces that the AGM Notice has today been dispatched to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday 22 July 2020 at 112B Savushkina str., St.Petersburg, Russia.

Holders of Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") can instruct Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (as Depository) as to the voting of the ordinary shares in the Company represented by such GDRs using the forms provided by the Depositary separately, and in accordance with the requirements and schedule established by it. Further details are available at www.adr.db.com.

The AGM Notice, along with the Company's annual report and 2019 consolidated financial statements, can be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copies of these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Maria Rybina
Head of Investor Relations
112B Savushkina Street
Saint Petersburg
Russia 197374

Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: LNTA;LNTR
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 68407
EQS News ID: 1064569

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1064569&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 424 B 6 173 M 6 173 M
Net income 2020 5 920 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
Net Debt 2020 103 B 1 492 M 1 492 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 78 141 M 1 134 M 1 136 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 53 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Tinga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Edward Doeffinger Chief Operational Officer
Rud Trabjerg Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sergey Korotkov Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENTA PLC-20.24%1 134
WALMART INC.2.75%345 810
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.3.57%35 154
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.60%31 252
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-4.41%24 045
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED31.42%20 728
