Lenta PLC: AGM Notice 2020

5 June 2020

Lenta PLC (the "Company")

Distribution by the Company of notice of its 2020 Annual General Meeting (together with the proxy form relating thereto, the "AGM Notice")

The Company announces that the AGM Notice has today been dispatched to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday 22 July 2020 at 112B Savushkina str., St.Petersburg, Russia.

Holders of Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") can instruct Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (as Depository) as to the voting of the ordinary shares in the Company represented by such GDRs using the forms provided by the Depositary separately, and in accordance with the requirements and schedule established by it. Further details are available at www.adr.db.com.

The AGM Notice, along with the Company's annual report and 2019 consolidated financial statements, can be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copies of these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Maria Rybina

Head of Investor Relations

112B Savushkina Street

Saint Petersburg

Russia 197374

Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44