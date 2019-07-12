Log in
LENZING AG

LENZING AG

(LENV)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LENZING : trade; fibers help to improve the quality of life for butterfly children

0
07/12/2019

Lenzing - The Lenzing Group, market leader for specialty fibers from the renewable raw material wood, has been providing both financial support and textiles made of its fibers to DEBRA Austria, the patient organization for 'butterfly children'. The TENCEL™ branded lyocell and modal fibers which are being used are particularly soft and smooth and therefore very skin-friendly. In turn, they help to improve the quality of life for the 'butterfly children'.

In recent months, several patients with the skin disorder Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) have tested leggings, undergarments, pajamas, leggings, quilts and bed linens made of TENCEL™ fibers and have found them to be comfortable and skin-friendly. The skin of EB patients is fragile like the wings of a butterfly. For this reason, coarse fibers, scratching seams, buttons, zippers and fibers which hardly or do not at all absorb sweat frequently lead to additional blisters and sores and increased itching. In contrast, TENCEL™ fibers feature particularly good moisture management and thus support the nature temperature-regulating properties of the body.

'LENZING™ fibers are characterized by their special softness and are thus pleasant for the 'butterfly children' to wear', says Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group. 'We are proud that textiles made of our fibers are very positively received by young and older EB patients and that we are able to make an important contribution here to improving their quality of life. We make use of positive feedback to develop new products which are even softer and more comfortable. In this way they make a positive difference for the users', he adds.

'I am pleased that the Lenzing Group is devoting its attention to further developing specialty fibers, which is an important topic for 'butterfly children'. This is because pleasant and soft garments which support the nature temperature regulation of the skin and thus a cool and dry feeling contribute to a better quality of life for younger and older patients on a daily basis', states Rainer Riedl, father of a 'butterfly child' and Chairman and Managing Director of DEBRA Austria.

Special thanks are owed to the companies Mey and Hefel which have provided garments and linens made of LENZING™ fibers. Both companies are longstanding cooperation partners of the Lenzing Group and use lyocell and modal fibers for daywear, nightwear and beddings.

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a genetic disease which is currently incurable. The skin of affected people is particularly vulnerable due to the lack of structural proteins, like the wings of a butterfly. This condition is the origin of the name 'butterfly children'. Thanks to its TENCEL™ fibers, the Lenzing Group has a product which stands out due to its particular softness and high moisture absorption and therefore offers outstanding wearing comfort. The cooperation of DEBRA Austria and the Lenzing Group as well as other partners such as the Ebensee Fashion School will be continued due to the positive feedback.

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 08:19:04 UTC
