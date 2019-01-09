Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Lenzing AG    LENV   AT0000644505

LENZING AG (LENV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/09 08:03:07 am
86.075 EUR   +3.77%
2018LENZING AG : quaterly earnings release
2018LENZING AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018LENZING AG : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lenzing : Expands Offering for Nonwovens in a High-Tech Application Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 07:39am EST

Lenzing - The Lenzing Group, world market leader for wood-based specialty fibers, is expanding its offering of solutions for the cosmetics, hygiene and medical sectors. Heiko Arnold, Chief Technology Officer of the Lenzing Group, and Jürgen Lehmann, President of Hof University of Applied Sciences in Saale, Germany, have signed a cooperation agreement to utilize a new spunlacing line for nonwoven applications. The collaboration between the company and the university will initially last for a period of five years and gives Lenzing access to use the machines and technologies.

The Lenzing Group will take advantage of this new technology center for nonwoven applications located on the Münchberg Campus at the Hof University of Applied Sciences as soon as it has been completed at the beginning of 2020 and will focus on further developing and testing its fibers there. As a result, it will gain access to the newest state-of-the-art machinery and technologies which its customers and partners also use to process LENZING™ fibers. In this way, it will be possible to develop new product qualities and applications in collaboration with the university.

A significant share of LENZING™ fibers is designed for daily cosmetics and hygiene products and is also being increasingly deployed for medical purposes. Many people come into contact every day with LENZING™ fibers without knowing it, for example in face masks, cleansing tissues, baby wipes, incontinence products or moist toilet tissues.

'The cooperation with the Münchberg Competence Center of the Hof University of Applied Sciences is a further milestone in implementing the sCore TEN corporate strategy. It will enable us to intensify customer intimacy with our partners in the hygiene, cosmetics and medical industries and support them even more effectively in developing new products', says Lenzing Chief Technology Officer Heiko Arnold on the occasion of signing the agreement. 'This will serve as the basis for sustainable and innovative solutions which consumers can use in daily life with a good conscience', he adds.

'We have been working together for many years with all customers and partners along the value chain and also aim to intensify our cooperation with manufacturers of brand-name products. Utilization of the facilities made available by the Hof University of Applied Sciences will allow us to carry out more extensive testing and develop new applications more quickly', states Wolfgang Plasser, Vice President Global Business Management Nonwovens. 'As a result, we will open up new product groups in the medical sector, for example in wound care, in light of the fact that nonwovens made of our fibers do not contain any chemical binding agents', he adds.

'This cooperation enables both partners to optimally use the nonwovens machine and comes close to being a unique form of collaboration between the research community and industry in this segment. Textiles are more than just clothing. At the university we offer the entire range of academic training, from bachelor's and master's degrees to doctoral programs. Textile engineering is a future-oriented profession', says Jürgen Lehmann, President of the Hof University of Applied Sciences.

With this cooperation the Lenzing Group will be able to further expand its product portfolio. Its fibers made of the sustainable raw material wood boast a particularly good ecological footprint, are biodegradable and are considered to be a viable solution against the increasing plastic pollution of land and water.

Photo Download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=zIeNLgK9dYHw

PIN: zIeNLgK9dYHw

Download press realease as PDF

For more information please contact:

Waltraud Kaserer
Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone: +43 7672 701-2713
E-mail: w.kaserer@lenzing.com

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 12:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENZING AG
07:39aLENZING : Expands Offering for Nonwovens in a High-Tech Application Facility
PU
01/03LENZING : Obendrauf and van de Kerkhof reappointed to the Management Board of Le..
PU
2018LENZING : supports industry initiatives to accelerate results in the race agains..
PU
2018LENZING : applies for 25 patents for LENZING™ Web Technology
PU
2018LENZING : bags Austrian State Prize 2018 for smart packaging
AQ
2018LENZING : and partners awarded for smart packaging
AQ
2018LENZING : reports solid results in a demanding market environment
PU
2018LENZING AG : quaterly earnings release
2018ADHOC : Lenzing Group intends to acquire remaining 30 percent of its Chinese ope..
PU
2018ADHOC : Lenzing temporarily mothballs lyocell expansion project in Mobile, Alaba..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 161 M
EBIT 2018 249 M
Net income 2018 171 M
Debt 2018 113 M
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 13,03
P/E ratio 2019 12,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 2 202 M
Chart LENZING AG
Duration : Period :
Lenzing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 99,8 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Doboczky Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hanno M. Bästlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Arnold Chief Technology Officer
Veit Sorger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENZING AG4.54%2 524
HENKEL-0.04%44 588
ECOLAB1.05%42 493
SIKA AG-3.37%17 393
SYMRISE4.99%9 841
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 591
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.