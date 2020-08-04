Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(LNZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenzing : EANS-Adhoc Lenzing AG / Lenzing announces new guidance for the 2020 financial year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 01:37pm EDT

Publication Date: 04.08.2020 19:25

EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / Lenzing announces new guidance for the 2020 financial year

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast 04.08.2020

Lenzing - As a result of the global COVID-19 crisis, the Lenzing Group suspended on March 24 its guidance for 2020 due to the very limited market visibility. Whilst it remains difficult to give a precise outlook for 2020, Lenzing assumes from today's perspective that the revenue generation and operating performance of the remaining two quarters will exceed those of the second quarter.

The Lenzing Group's results for the first half-year will be published on August 05, 2020.

Further inquiry note:

Filip Miermans

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing AG

Telefon: +43 664 8477802

E-Mail: f.miermans@lenzing.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing

phone:

+43

7672-701-0

FAX:

+43

7672-96301

mail:

office@lenzing.com

  1. http://www.lenzing.com
    ISIN: AT0000644505
    indexes: ATX, WBI
    stockmarkets: Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 17:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
01:37pLENZING : EANS-Adhoc Lenzing AG / Lenzing announces new guidance for the 2020 fi..
PU
07/31LENZING : EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons p..
PU
07/29LENZING : EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons p..
PU
07/22LENZING : Hygiene Austria launches online shop for protective masks
PU
06/18LENZING'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : New appointment to the Supervisory Board and ..
PU
06/08LENZING : PPE production starts in Grimsby thanks to Austrian investment
AQ
05/06LYFT, METLIFE PROMISE COST CUTTING : Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/06LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Slide show Q1 results
CO
03/31LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : 1st quarter report
CO
03/20LENZING : Sustainability Report for 2019 published
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 751 M 2 058 M 2 058 M
Net income 2020 14,2 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 012 M 1 190 M 1 190 M
P/E ratio 2020 76,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 099 M 1 294 M 1 292 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 7 191
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,28 €
Last Close Price 41,40 €
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Doboczky Chief Executive Officer
Peter Edelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Sielaff Chief Technology Officer
Veit Sorger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-50.00%1 291
ECOLAB INC.-4.45%52 470
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-8.85%39 744
GIVAUDAN SA27.28%38 668
SIKA AG13.67%31 817
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG25.84%20 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group