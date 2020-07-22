Lenzing : Hygiene Austria launches online shop for protective masks

Wiener Neudorf - Hygiene Austria LP GmbH has become known for its locally produced mouth-nose protective masks, FFP2 and children's masks during the COVID-19 crisis. The company is now well prepared for the reintroduction of the mask requirement. 'Especially in times of a pandemic, it is important to us at Hygiene Austria to make a contribution to the security of Austrian supply', said Stephan Trubrich, Managing Director of Hygiene Austria LP GmbH, confidently.

All interested parties who want to prepare for their purchases in the supermarkets or their visit to public facilities but also for their holiday trips can now purchase masks of different types at the following website: https://shop.hygiene-austria.at.