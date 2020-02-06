Leo Holdings Corp. Signed Term Sheet for a Business Combination with Digital Media Solutions LLC and Secures $100 Million in Commitments from Investors

London, UK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC), a Cayman Islands exempted company (“Leo”), has signed a term sheet and is working on a definitive agreement with Digital Media Solutions LLC (“DMS”).

DMS is a technology enabled business capitalizing on the secular shift of advertising dollars from traditional offline channels to online digital channels by helping connect consumers and advertisers with innovative brand and marketplace solutions. DMS provides performance-based solutions to a diverse set of advertisers across a variety of end markets including but not limited to insurance, consumer finance and home services. Leo believes that DMS’s financial profile is compelling with significant historical revenue growth, expected revenue growth for 2020 of 30% and strong EBITDA margins and cash conversion.

The total enterprise value of the proposed transaction of $757 million represents a multiple of 12.0x fiscal year 2020 expected adjusted EBITDA of $63 million. Leo believes the valuation at consummation of the transaction represents a meaningful discount to relevant public comparable multiples. Additionally, Leo has secured $100 million in commitments from a number of institutional investors to purchase common equity in the post-combination company at $10.00 per share in support of the transaction. Once the transaction closes, DMS is expected to trade on the NYSE under ticker “DMS”.

The board of directors of Leo has unanimously approved this transaction. The management team owns 54% of DMS with private equity funds managed by Clairvest Group, Inc. (TSX: CVG), owning the remaining 46%. Clairvest is supportive of management and the proposed transaction. The sellers are expected to retain a significant continuing equity interest in the company representing over 40% of the company on a combined basis. This percentage is subject to change depending on the number of Class A ordinary shares of Leo that are redeemed by Leo’s public shareholders.

Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement providing for the transaction, satisfaction of the closing conditions included therein and approval of the transaction by Leo’s shareholders and Clairvest’s board of directors. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

Leo has mailed to its shareholders of record as of January 17, 2020, a definitive proxy statement for a special meeting of shareholders to be held on February 11, 2020 to approve an extension of time for Leo to complete an initial business combination through July 31, 2020.

Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as capital markets advisor, financial advisor, and private placement agent, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to Leo as part of the transaction. BofA Securities is acting as financial advisor to DMS.

About Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

