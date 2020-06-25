Leo Holdings Corp. : and Digital Media Solutions LLC (“DMS”) Announce Reaffirmation of Financial Outlook

Performance Marketing Specialist Remains Well Positioned for Growth and Profitability at Scale, With a Unique Balance of Brand Direct and Marketplace Solutions Across Industry Verticals

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC), a Cayman Islands exempted Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“Leo”), and Digital Media Solutions LLC (“DMS”), a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers, jointly announced today the reaffirmation of the 2020 and 2021 financial outlook for DMS. As previously announced on April 23, 2020, Leo and DMS entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”).

“Our business is experiencing powerful tailwinds as the secular shift of advertising dollars from traditional offline and broadcast channels to online digital channels continues to gain momentum,” said Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS. “Our unique combination of innovative brand direct solutions and leading marketplace offerings are contributing to strong business performance in the second fiscal quarter, including outsized growth in the insurance vertical. Our reaffirmed Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2021 financial outlook reflects our confidence in our ability to grow profitably at scale.”

DMS Company Highlights

DMS leverages proprietary technology solutions, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes to help large brands steadily acquire more customers. DMS helps clients de-risk marketing spend across digital channels through its pay-for-performance model, meaning DMS is paid to deliver customer conversions rather than simply impressions. As a result, brands are assured to make money on each dollar spent on the DMS platform and are able to achieve a level of predictability and scale that traditional ad campaigns cannot match.

DMS delivers results using a diversified portfolio of owned and operated vertical marketplaces, which match consumers with relevant offers within each vertical, as well as full-funnel customer acquisition programs where DMS targets, attracts and converts customers on a brand’s behalf. DMS primarily works with brands with large-scale marketing needs to engage and acquire customers, serving a variety of verticals such as Insurance, Consumer Finance, Education, Health & Wellness, Home Services, eCommerce, Retail, Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Subscription and more. With a vertical agnostic approach, DMS addresses a much larger addressable market than most of its comparable publicly traded peers, while limiting its exposure to verticals impacted by unpredictable market shifts.

DMS has developed significant barriers to entry including its proprietary, privacy-compliant database of over 150 million consumer profiles built via over $1 billion of ad spend on the DMS platform, and its white label software tools that embed DMS’ position inside marketing departments with integration of data and capabilities within existing CRM and martech systems. DMS has consistently proven its ability to produce results and meet marketing KPIs for large brands, as evidenced by DMS’ 95% customer retention rate.

Recent DMS Developments

The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in unprecedented challenges and broader macroeconomic volatility. While DMS saw some modest disruption in the first fiscal quarter, DMS’ sector agnostic model, focus on brands within the early phases of digital transformation, and limited exposure to the most impacted verticals, like hospitality and travel, have resulted in the resumption of growth trajectory in line with DMS’ expectation in the second fiscal quarter. Concurrently, the current environment has added pressure for marketers to spend their dollars as effectively as possible, driving the need for brands to quickly pivot to digital channels in order to optimize marketing spend and performance to match a rapid shift in audience preferences. For DMS, this trend is being demonstrated particularly in the insurance vertical, where DMS is seeing outpaced growth both inside of its brand direct solutions as well as marketplace solutions, contributing to a strong close in the second fiscal quarter.

As previously announced, Leo and DMS entered into the Business Combination Agreement on April 23, 2020. Leo and DMS have scheduled a special meeting to approve the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination”), to be held on July 14, 2020, as described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated June 24, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”) of Leo Holdings Corp. The parties expect to close the Business Combination on or about July 15, 2020.

“We look forward to the benefits that a public company profile will bring towards accelerating our momentum in a market that has arguably reached the inflection point where digital has overtaken traditional marketing mediums,” added Marinucci. “We believe our industry leading technology assets, our diversified blue-chip customer base, and our strong financial model offers a unique value proposition and opportunity for investors to benefit from a balance of both services and share of revenues across the entire realm of digital marketing services. Our confidence in our runway for growth is further bolstered by recent conversations with customers related to our current marketing solutions stack along with our ability to further execute with a proven M&A playbook in a sector that is ripe for consolidation.”

Financial Outlook

Based on these strong trends, DMS and Leo are reaffirming DMS’ financial outlook as follows:

Revenue EBITDA Free Cash Flow Fiscal 2020 $340 million $57 million $50 million Fiscal 2021 $425 million $75 million $68 million

The Transaction

The total enterprise value of the Business Combination of $757 million represents a multiple of 10.1x fiscal year 2021 expected adjusted EBITDA. Leo believes the valuation at consummation of the transaction represents a meaningful discount to relevant public comparable multiples. Additionally, Leo has secured $100 million in commitments from a number of institutional investors to purchase common equity in the post-combination company at $10.00 per share in support of the Business Combination. Once the Business Combination closes, DMS is expected to trade on the NYSE under ticker “DMS”.

The management team owns 54% of DMS with private equity funds managed by Clairvest Group, Inc. (TSX: CVG) owning the remaining 46%. The sellers are expected to retain a significant continuing equity interest in the post-business combination company representing over 40% of the economic interest in the company on a combined basis, and over 65% of the voting interest. This percentage is subject to change depending on the number of Class A ordinary shares of Leo that are redeemed by Leo’s public shareholders.

Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions included in the transaction agreement and approval of the transaction by Leo’s shareholders. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

About Digital Media Solutions LLC

Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS) is a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand direct and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers. DMS deploys a robust database of consumer intelligence and leverages massive proprietary media distribution to provide customer acquisition campaigns that grow businesses. Continuing to experience explosive year-over-year growth, DMS has been continuously recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, securing its sixth consecutive ranking in 2019, and the Entrepreneur magazine 360 list. Named one of America’s “Best Places to Work” by Inc. magazine and awarded the Excellence in Lead Generation Award by the LeadsCouncil, DMS brings together some of the industry’s most knowledgeable people, efficient processes and sophisticated technology across the digital marketing spectrum.

About Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

