Leoch International Technology : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Leoch International Technology Limited
理 士 國 際 技 術 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 842)
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE
This announcement is made by Leoch International Technology Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
The board (the "Board") of directors (each a "Director") of the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. ZHU Ping ("Dr. ZHU") has been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 28 October 2019.
The biographical details of Dr. Zhu are set out below:
Dr. ZHU, aged 60, obtained an EMBA from Peking University in 2006 and a doctor degree in business administration jointly issued by Antai School of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University and ESC Rennes School of Business, France in 2008. In 2005, Dr. ZHU was awarded the professional qualification of Senior Economist by the Zhejiang Province Human Resources and Social Security Department of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
Dr. ZHU is the chief executive officer of China Blue Sky Eco-technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. since March 2017. During the period between March 1997 and March 2017, Dr. ZHU has served as the general manager in various renowned PRC enterprises including China Aerospace Science and Technology Group Beijing Aerospace Data Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of China Unicom Group located in Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang, Zhejiang Guoxin Paging Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Nantian Group Co., Ltd.. He also served as the Dean of China Unicom Group Unicom College.
Under the terms of his service agreement with the Company, his office shall commence on 28 October 2019 for a term of three years, which is subject to termination by either party giving not less than two months' prior written notice. In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, Dr. ZHU will be subject to re-election at the general meeting of the Company after his appointment. Dr. ZHU is entitled to Director's fee of HK$240,000 per annum. The above emolument of Dr. ZHU has been determined by the Board with reference to the prevailing market condition, his experience, his role and responsibilities and the Company's remuneration policy. Such remuneration has been recommended by the Remuneration Committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee") and approved by the Board.
As at the date of this announcement, Dr. ZHU is not interested in any shares of the Company (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance).
Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Dr. ZHU has not held any other directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. He does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules).
Dr ZHU has confirmed that he has met the independence criteria set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. Dr. ZHU has also confirmed that, save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to his appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information that need to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its warmest welcome to Dr. ZHU in joining the Company.
Following the appointment of Dr. ZHU, (i) the Board comprises three independent non-executive Directors representing not less than one-third of the members of the Board, which fulfills the requirements under Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules; and (ii) the Audit Committee of the Company comprises a minimum of three members, which fulfills the requirement under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules.
Hong Kong, 28 October 2019
