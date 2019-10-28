Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Leoch International Technology Limited    0842   KYG546541015

LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(0842)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leoch International Technology : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 12:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Leoch International Technology Limited

理 士 國 際 技 術 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 842)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

This announcement is made by Leoch International Technology Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board (the "Board") of directors (each a "Director") of the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. ZHU Ping ("Dr. ZHU") has been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 28 October 2019.

The biographical details of Dr. Zhu are set out below:

Dr. ZHU, aged 60, obtained an EMBA from Peking University in 2006 and a doctor degree in business administration jointly issued by Antai School of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University and ESC Rennes School of Business, France in 2008. In 2005, Dr. ZHU was awarded the professional qualification of Senior Economist by the Zhejiang Province Human Resources and Social Security Department of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

Dr. ZHU is the chief executive officer of China Blue Sky Eco-technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. since March 2017. During the period between March 1997 and March 2017, Dr. ZHU has served as the general manager in various renowned PRC enterprises including China Aerospace Science and Technology Group Beijing Aerospace Data Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of China Unicom Group located in Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang, Zhejiang Guoxin Paging Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Nantian Group Co., Ltd.. He also served as the Dean of China Unicom Group Unicom College.

Under the terms of his service agreement with the Company, his office shall commence on 28 October 2019 for a term of three years, which is subject to termination by either party giving not less than two months' prior written notice. In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, Dr. ZHU will be subject to re-election at the general meeting of the Company after his appointment. Dr. ZHU is entitled to Director's fee of HK$240,000 per annum. The above emolument of Dr. ZHU has been determined by the Board with reference to the prevailing market condition, his experience, his role and responsibilities and the Company's remuneration policy. Such remuneration has been recommended by the Remuneration Committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee") and approved by the Board.

As at the date of this announcement, Dr. ZHU is not interested in any shares of the Company (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance).

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Dr. ZHU has not held any other directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. He does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules).

Dr ZHU has confirmed that he has met the independence criteria set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. Dr. ZHU has also confirmed that, save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to his appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information that need to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its warmest welcome to Dr. ZHU in joining the Company.

Following the appointment of Dr. ZHU, (i) the Board comprises three independent non-executive Directors representing not less than one-third of the members of the Board, which fulfills the requirements under Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules; and (ii) the Audit Committee of the Company comprises a minimum of three members, which fulfills the requirement under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Leoch International Technology Limited

Mr. DONG Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. DONG Li and Ms. YIN Haiyan and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CAO Yixiong Alan, Mr. LAU Chi Kit and Dr. ZHU Ping.

Disclaimer

Leoch International Technology Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNO
12:17aLEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
12:17aLEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY : Appointment of independent non-executive direct..
PU
09/06LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Reg..
PU
09/06LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter to Shareholders and Request..
PU
09/02DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Acquisition of property
PU
05/30LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015LEOCH TECHNOLOGY : The Mayor of Huaibei City came to Leoch intenational for gui...
PU
2015LEOCH TECHNOLOGY : International attended the 6th Energy & Climate Change...
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 9 060 M
EBIT 2019 345 M
Net income 2019 116 M
Debt 2019 1 920 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,01x
P/E ratio 2020 4,51x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 734 M
Chart LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Leoch International Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,36  CNY
Last Close Price 0,54  CNY
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 151%
Spread / Lowest Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haiyan Yin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Li Dong Chairman
Kam Keung Chow Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yi Xiong Cao Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Kit Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED0.00%104
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%22 047
VARTA AG255.71%3 934
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.-3.90%2 959
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 891
ENERSYS-11.80%2 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group