Leoch International Technology : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Leoch International Technology Limited

理 士 國 際 技 術 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 842)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

This announcement is made by Leoch International Technology Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board (the "Board") of directors (each a "Director") of the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. ZHU Ping ("Dr. ZHU") has been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 28 October 2019.

The biographical details of Dr. Zhu are set out below:

Dr. ZHU, aged 60, obtained an EMBA from Peking University in 2006 and a doctor degree in business administration jointly issued by Antai School of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University and ESC Rennes School of Business, France in 2008. In 2005, Dr. ZHU was awarded the professional qualification of Senior Economist by the Zhejiang Province Human Resources and Social Security Department of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

Dr. ZHU is the chief executive officer of China Blue Sky Eco-technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. since March 2017. During the period between March 1997 and March 2017, Dr. ZHU has served as the general manager in various renowned PRC enterprises including China Aerospace Science and Technology Group Beijing Aerospace Data Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of China Unicom Group located in Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang, Zhejiang Guoxin Paging Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Nantian Group Co., Ltd.. He also served as the Dean of China Unicom Group Unicom College.