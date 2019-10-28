Leoch International Technology : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
理士國際技術有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 842)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (the "Board") of Leoch International Technology Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. DONG Li (Chairman)
Ms. YIN Haiyan (Chief Executive Officer)
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. CAO Yixiong Alan
Mr. LAU Chi Kit
Dr. ZHU Ping
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Mr. DONG Li
|
|
|
M
|
C
|
Ms. YIN Haiyan
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. CAO Yixiong Alan
|
|
C
|
M
|
|
Mr. LAU Chi Kit
|
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Dr. ZHU Ping
|
|
M
|
|
M
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
C: Chairman of the relevant Board Committee
|
M: Member of the relevant Board Committee
Hong Kong, 28 October 2019
