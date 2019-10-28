Leoch International Technology : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

理士國際技術有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 842)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of Leoch International Technology Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. DONG Li (Chairman)

Ms. YIN Haiyan (Chief Executive Officer)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. CAO Yixiong Alan

Mr. LAU Chi Kit

Dr. ZHU Ping

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. DONG Li M C Ms. YIN Haiyan Mr. CAO Yixiong Alan C M Mr. LAU Chi Kit M C M Dr. ZHU Ping M M Notes: C: Chairman of the relevant Board Committee M: Member of the relevant Board Committee

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019