LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(0842)

LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(0842)
Leoch International Technology : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

10/28/2019 | 12:17am EDT

LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

理士國際技術有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 842)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of Leoch International Technology Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. DONG Li (Chairman)

Ms. YIN Haiyan (Chief Executive Officer)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. CAO Yixiong Alan

Mr. LAU Chi Kit

Dr. ZHU Ping

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. DONG Li

M

C

Ms. YIN Haiyan

Mr. CAO Yixiong Alan

C

M

Mr. LAU Chi Kit

M

C

M

Dr. ZHU Ping

M

M

Notes:

C: Chairman of the relevant Board Committee

M: Member of the relevant Board Committee

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

Disclaimer

Leoch International Technology Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:16:02 UTC
